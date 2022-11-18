Police searching for hit-and-run driver that broadsided vehicle, leaving multiple injured

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Nov. 17 AM Edition) 02:10

Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who broadsided a vehicle back in October, leaving multiple injured.

Los Angeles Police Department

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the crash occurred at around 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard.

The hit-and-run driver, who has not been identified, was behind the wheel of a gold 2007 Acura TL, with the license plate 7USH327, when they ran a red light and broadsided another driver. The suspect fled from the scene without stopping to assist the others involved.

Occupants of the uninvolved vehicle, a 2011 Nissan Sentra, were treated at the scene for injuries suffered during the crash.

Police said that the owner of the Acura has been contacted, but the owner denies driving the car at the time the crash occurred back in October.

The vehicle has since been impounded.

LAPD reminds the public that a 2015 City Council motion amended L.A.'s Administrative Code, creating the Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund, which offers a reward of up to $5,000 for anyone who provides information leading to the identification or arrest of a suspect.