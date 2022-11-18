Read full article on original website
Justin Turner reveals why Dodgers declined his 2023 team option
Is this Justin Turner understanding how the business of Major League Baseball works … or is it him expressing frustration with the Los Angeles Dodgers? Perhaps that’s up to fans to interpret from his latest interview with AM 570 LA Sports. Turner popped on the local radio to...
MLB rumors: Jacob deGrom’s $40 million free agency wish endorsed by rival GM
An MLB general manager reportedly said Jacob deGrom is at least $40 million dollars in free agency, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman later shared a quote from the unnamed GM in reference to deGrom’s free agency. “He’ll get it, he’s the best.”. Jacob...
Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win
Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
Dodgers preparing for run at massive free agent?
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been clearing some salary, and some think that could be a precursor to potentially a huge move. New York Post baseball reporter Jon Heyman said on Friday that people believe the Dodgers are gearing up for a run at free agent Aaron Judge. Heyman cited...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner & Julio Urías Receive Votes For 2022 NL MVP
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was voted the runaway winner of the 2022 National League MVP Award, though the Los Angeles Dodgers were represented by Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Julio Urías on the final ballot. Freeman earned six votes for second and third place,...
Yankees, Aaron Judge latest update | Team makes new offer, more
It’s been a busy week on the Yankees-Aaron Judge front, despite neither side agreeing to a deal. There were a few particularly interesting events Thursday. The Yankees have made an offer: That’s according to general manager Brian Cashman, who spoke to reporters Thursday just before sleeping outside on the streets of Manhattan to raise awareness for youth homelessness for the nonprofit Covenant House. “We’re in real time,” Cashman said. “We’re on the clock. So, we’re certainly not going to mess around. Of course, we’ve made another offer since spring training. Yes.” The GM declined to make public any details about the offer. Cashman added that he’s stayed in touch with Judge’s representatives as PSI Sports. Remember: On Opening Day, Cashman said that Judge turned down the Yankees’ offer of a seven-year, $213.5-million contract extension, and then Judge went and hit an AL-record 62 home runs, driving his price way up.
Carlos Correa’s latest move amid free agency will make Twins fans hyped
Carlos Correa is either considering a return to the Minnesota Twins or he simply happens to be great friends with the Twins’ players. He was recently seen FaceTiming with Minnesota’s Jose Miranda and Jorge Polanco at a recent event, per Do-Hyoung Park. Additionally, Park reports that Byron Buxton said he talks to Carlos Correa on a weekly basis and Correa is still in a Twins group text.
Yardbarker
Yankees looking to clear $31.5 million by offloading 2 big contracts
The New York Yankees currently have a projected total payroll of $201.6 million, including post-arbitration contracts. However, after signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Lou Trivino to one-year deals, the team has already started avoiding arbitration hearings with similar contracts to save time. The Bombers have about $63 million left until they...
Seattle Mariners reportedly interested in trade for New York Yankees’ All-Star slugger
The Seattle Mariners made the first big splash of the MLB offseason, acquiring outfielder Teoscar Hernandez from the Toronto Blue
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
Yankees lock down key bullpen arm to avoid arbitration
The New York Yankees were hoping the Frankie Montas trade would pay off for them at the deadline, but instead, it was reliever Lou Trivino who ultimately ended up shining after coming over from the Oakland Athletics. And on Friday, the team signed him to a new one-year deal in order to avoid arbitration, via Mark Feinsand:
Los Angeles Dodgers expected to pursue Aaron Judge, challenge New York Yankees
Reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge is the top MLB free agent in 2022-’23 with the New York Yankees making a
Astros Tender Contracts to All Eligible Players Except for One
The Houston Astros have tendered contracts to all eligible players except for Josh James ahead of Friday's deadline.
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top Prospect
The Los Angeles Angels have made a trade involving a top player and top prospect with the Minnesota Twins. The Los Angeles Angels announced that they have traded away minor league prospect pitcher Alejandro Hidalgo to the Minnesota Twins for infielder Gio Urshela.
Dodgers News: LA Failed to Find Trade Partner Ahead of Cody Bellinger Decision
Andrew Friedman says they were unable to find a trade partner for Cody Bellinger
San Diego Padres making slugger a top ‘priority’ in MLB free agency
The San Diego Padres are reportedly pursuing one of the top power hitters on this winter’s MLB free-agent market. San
FOX Sports
Dodgers cut 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger, could re-sign him
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger was cut by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, making the 2019 NL MVP a free agent. Rather than offer him arbitration, the Dodgers decided not to tender a 2023 contract to Bellinger. The 27-year-old outfielder earned $17 million this season, when he batted .210 with 19 homers, 150 strikeouts and a .654 OPS in 144 games.
Elton John Concert at Dodger Stadium Faces Massive Traffic Issues, Fans Miss Start of Show
The Dodgers do a lot of great bobbleheads. They also sometimes do some that make you scratch your head a little bit. When the Dodgers announced they were doing an Elton John bobblehead last season, a friend of mine posted on Facebook:. “Ok am I missing something? Just heard on...
True Blue LA
2022 Dodgers in review: Beau Burrows
Beau Burrows was the latest addition to the Dodgers’ season review pile, thanks to some roster shenanigans in October. Signed as a minor league free agent in November 2021, Burrows was a non-roster invitee in spring training. The right-hander, drafted 22nd overall by Detroit seven years ago, added to the Dodgers’ recent collection of 2015 first-round picks, along with minor league Rule 5 pick Carson Fulmer (the eighth overall pick) and 2021 addition Phil Bickford (18th) to join Walker Buehler, the Dodgers’ first-round pick that year.
Dodgers Rumors: Why Jacob deGrom Coming to Los Angeles Makes Sense
The MLB off-season is underway, and even though there haven’t been any significant moves or signings, the rumors are swirling. While the Dodgers brought back future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw, there is still much more they need to do to improve their roster. Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner has...
