HollywoodLife

Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win

Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
The Staten Island Advance

Yankees, Aaron Judge latest update | Team makes new offer, more

It’s been a busy week on the Yankees-Aaron Judge front, despite neither side agreeing to a deal. There were a few particularly interesting events Thursday. The Yankees have made an offer: That’s according to general manager Brian Cashman, who spoke to reporters Thursday just before sleeping outside on the streets of Manhattan to raise awareness for youth homelessness for the nonprofit Covenant House. “We’re in real time,” Cashman said. “We’re on the clock. So, we’re certainly not going to mess around. Of course, we’ve made another offer since spring training. Yes.” The GM declined to make public any details about the offer. Cashman added that he’s stayed in touch with Judge’s representatives as PSI Sports. Remember: On Opening Day, Cashman said that Judge turned down the Yankees’ offer of a seven-year, $213.5-million contract extension, and then Judge went and hit an AL-record 62 home runs, driving his price way up.
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa’s latest move amid free agency will make Twins fans hyped

Carlos Correa is either considering a return to the Minnesota Twins or he simply happens to be great friends with the Twins’ players. He was recently seen FaceTiming with Minnesota’s Jose Miranda and Jorge Polanco at a recent event, per Do-Hyoung Park. Additionally, Park reports that Byron Buxton said he talks to Carlos Correa on a weekly basis and Correa is still in a Twins group text.
Yardbarker

Yankees looking to clear $31.5 million by offloading 2 big contracts

The New York Yankees currently have a projected total payroll of $201.6 million, including post-arbitration contracts. However, after signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Lou Trivino to one-year deals, the team has already started avoiding arbitration hearings with similar contracts to save time. The Bombers have about $63 million left until they...
ClutchPoints

Yankees lock down key bullpen arm to avoid arbitration

The New York Yankees were hoping the Frankie Montas trade would pay off for them at the deadline, but instead, it was reliever Lou Trivino who ultimately ended up shining after coming over from the Oakland Athletics. And on Friday, the team signed him to a new one-year deal in order to avoid arbitration, via Mark Feinsand:
FOX Sports

Dodgers cut 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger, could re-sign him

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger was cut by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, making the 2019 NL MVP a free agent. Rather than offer him arbitration, the Dodgers decided not to tender a 2023 contract to Bellinger. The 27-year-old outfielder earned $17 million this season, when he batted .210 with 19 homers, 150 strikeouts and a .654 OPS in 144 games.
True Blue LA

2022 Dodgers in review: Beau Burrows

Beau Burrows was the latest addition to the Dodgers’ season review pile, thanks to some roster shenanigans in October. Signed as a minor league free agent in November 2021, Burrows was a non-roster invitee in spring training. The right-hander, drafted 22nd overall by Detroit seven years ago, added to the Dodgers’ recent collection of 2015 first-round picks, along with minor league Rule 5 pick Carson Fulmer (the eighth overall pick) and 2021 addition Phil Bickford (18th) to join Walker Buehler, the Dodgers’ first-round pick that year.
