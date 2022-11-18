Read full article on original website
Related
yankodesign.com
Top 10 tiny homes on wheels for those who love a sustainable life on the go
Sustainability has been running through everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’ve been trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! With everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have been taking over the architecture world, and they continue to grow popular by the day. And tiny homes on wheels, in particular, have really taken us by storm! What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces that are portable and travel-friendly. You can now take your cozy and comfy home with you wherever you travel. These tiny homes on the move are simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And we’ve curated a wide range of travel-friendly micro-home setups that will cater to everybody’s unique needs and preferences. There’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
Top Speed
The Real Reason Why The U.S. Doesn't Get The Indestructible Toyota Hilux
Not all iconic models are high-performance vehicles and nothing says that clearer than the Toyota Hilux. The rugged Japanese pick-up truck has been around since 1968 and since then it has been a reliable workhorse across the world. Except for most of North America. While the Mexican market can enjoy this rugged hauler, Canada, and the U.S. do not have the privilege. There are many reasons why certain markets can be deprived of a model, and while there are many theories about it, here’s the real reason why the Toyota Hilux is not available in the U.S.
I let an interior designer critique my bedroom. Here's how he'd make the empty space look bigger and cozier.
My husband and I have a new townhouse in Denver and we want our bedroom to look big, cozy, and like something Joanna Gaines would've designed.
livingetc.com
Should all interior doors match? Designers explain the pros and cons of both
Should our interior doors match? It's a question you haven't necessarily considered, but the more you think about it, the more of a conundrum it becomes. If you don't have them, the thought of uniform doors - as often seen in new build homes - might be an appealing one. Or, perhaps you find an eclectic mix of door styles more exciting. Whatever the case for you, the grass is probably greener on the other side.
Top Speed
Dyno Test Proves The Honda Civic Type R Has A Dirty Secret
The Civic Type R is currently the most powerful and highest-performing Honda production vehicle ever sold in the U.S. with 315 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque under the hood. The new Type R is officially 9 horsepower and 15 pound-feet more powerful than the previous Type R. But is it really all the four-cylinder engine is capable of? The guys over Hondata got their first Type R, and they will update in the next few weeks, but prior to that they wanted to see how much power Honda's sports hatch actually delivers. And the initial dyno test is full of surprises.
Design Trends 2025: We’re Loving This Very Early Look From WGSN
As 2019 wound down, few could have possibly anticipated what the world would look like now, at the end of 2022. The shock of the pandemic induced a seismic shift in how we live our lives while providing ample time to reevaluate both where and how we live. That’s led to significant changes in what consumers want from both the form and function of the home.
The Verge
Watch an iFixit employee shoot a battery with a nail gun to teach us all about safety
Repair specialists iFixit have released a new video of themselves stabbing and, ultimately, nail gunning a series of batteries in the name of teaching the world about battery safety. The takeaway? Despite the high profile examples of battery explosions that occasionally crop up in the news, modern lithium ion batteries are generally very safe so long as you follow some best practices.
This Elegant 79-Foot Yacht Updates the Traditional Trawler Design With Modern Tech
Magnolia Yachts has decided what’s old should be new again. The nascent Turkish yard, which is helmed by Yardimci Shipping Group, recently unveiled a new 79-foot superyacht with a neoclassical design inspired by traditional trawlers of yore. Sporting exterior lines and naval architecture by Taka Yacht Design, the Magnolia One exudes old-world charm yet is replete with all the modern features one would expect. The vessel was forged from laminated Acajou mahogany and pairs a dark green hull with contrasting wooden accents. With a considerable beam of 21 feet, the yacht offers plenty of space on board and is far more stylish than...
Meet Eclipse 605, Soon to Be the World’s Fastest Outboard-Powered Express Cruiser
When the first Eclipse 605 hits the water just over a year from now, it’ll be the world’s largest, fastest outboard-powered express cruiser. Based on the popular New England Downeast-style design, the Eclipse will measure over 60 feet long and have four 600 hp Mercury Verado V-12 outboards hanging off its stern. The record is currently held by the 53-foot North Carolina-built MJM 53z which comes with quad Verado 400s. And while there are a few go-fast outboard-powered center consoles that are 60-feet-plus, none have the Eclipse 605’s three beds, three heads and other luxurious appointments. “We saw an opening in the...
vinlove.net
Check-in vast wild sunflowers, a unique paragliding experience in Gia Lai
In mid-November, Chu Dang Ya mountain is dyed yellow with wild sunflowers. On this occasion, visitors to the famous tourist destination of Gia Lai mountain town also enjoy special paragliding performances.
Top Speed
Here’s A Chinese Cruiser That Can Bury The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson has a lot of fans around the world, and such crazy fandom often brings the urge for other bikemakers to recreate the successful recipe. We’ve already seen the Chinese copy of the Iron 883, and this time it’s the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight that has a doppelganger. The motorcycle - called the Custom V1200 - was presented at the 2022 EICMA as a 2023 model under the SWM name, which could debut it in Europe next year. It will be SWM’s first 1000+cc model, and it has the potential to outperform the Forty-Eight.
vinlove.net
Young people eagerly check in the romantic purple cypress flower season in the heart of Hanoi
The field of purple cypress flowers in the Long Bien flower meadow is becoming a virtual living coordinate loved by many young people. Hanoi in late autumn and early winter has a dreamy and sweet beauty because the scent of flowers is everywhere. In the past few days, Hanoi’s youth not only eagerly invited each other to “hunt for photos” in the season of bright yellow wild sunflowers or the pristine daisies garden, but the dreamy purple cypress flower field is also the coordinate that the association loves to live. virtual welcome.
homedit.com
Where To Buy Solid Wood Furniture That You Can Keep For Years
If you want your furniture to stand the test of time, you need to know where to buy solid wood furniture that you can love for years to come. In the past, solid wood was one of the most popular materials for making furniture. It wasn’t just that it was lasting, it has a warm color and texture that is unlike any other material.
Man Concocts Genius Way to Plaster Walls Faster
Putting plaster up on your walls, new or old, can come with a lot of benefits. Not only does it give your walls a smoother, nicer finish, but it can also make your walls or even your ceilings more durable and fill in any cracks that have appeared over time! And we’ve all seen the people who do smaller patch jobs on minor holes and dinged walls!
vinlove.net
Earn hundreds of millions of dong thanks to soap art
HAI PHONG – Once stuck until he fell ill due to a loss in business, Mr. Ha Anh Tuan found a new direction – artistic soap production. In mid-November, on a large wooden table, Mr. Tuan, 30 years old, in An Dong commune, An Duong district, always mixes olive oil, melaleuca oil, and some ingredients, then divides it into more than a dozen small bags waiting to be mixed. color to form a soap bar in the shape of a starry night painting by artist Van Gogh.
How To Bring Plexiglass Back To Pristine Condition
Plexiglass is a durable material, with one drawback: It scratches easily and can look cloudy over time. Here's how to bring plexiglass back to a like-new state.
vinlove.net
“Refreshing” Hai Phong food tour with special dishes only sold in winter and a food market that few people notice
The trend of ‘food tour Hai Phong’ is getting ‘hot’ with a dense frequency of appearances on social networks. Especially since the Hai Phong Department of Tourism released a delicious map called ‘Hai Phong – around food’ and distributed it for free at train stations and bus stations to help visitors have a complete dining experience. especially when arriving in the city of Hoa Phuong Do.
I tested Henry's big brother and it is the perfect vacuum for DIY and deep cleans
The friendliest vacuum ever has had a glow-up, and now boasts more tools, greater cleaning capacity and range
homesenator.com
How to Incorporate Middle Eastern Patterns Into Your Design
Middle Eastern patterns naturally attract the attention of your guests, and if used in the right way, can draw them to other elements of your room. The patterns draw attention in one direction, indicating a clear direction and guiding them to the elements that you want to draw attention to.
techeblog.com
Custom-Built Micro Spring Crossbow Fits in the Palm of Your Hand
Inventor Maciej Nowak wanted to create a crossbow unlike any other, and that entailed making one that fit in the palm of his hand. Starting things off, the main body had to be fabricated from a piece of aluminum bar stock that was then shaped with an angle grinder before being machined to mount the crossbar and pulleys.
Comments / 0