ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

Top 10 tiny homes on wheels for those who love a sustainable life on the go

Sustainability has been running through everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’ve been trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! With everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have been taking over the architecture world, and they continue to grow popular by the day. And tiny homes on wheels, in particular, have really taken us by storm! What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces that are portable and travel-friendly. You can now take your cozy and comfy home with you wherever you travel. These tiny homes on the move are simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And we’ve curated a wide range of travel-friendly micro-home setups that will cater to everybody’s unique needs and preferences. There’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
MICHIGAN STATE
Top Speed

The Real Reason Why The U.S. Doesn't Get The Indestructible Toyota Hilux

Not all iconic models are high-performance vehicles and nothing says that clearer than the Toyota Hilux. The rugged Japanese pick-up truck has been around since 1968 and since then it has been a reliable workhorse across the world. Except for most of North America. While the Mexican market can enjoy this rugged hauler, Canada, and the U.S. do not have the privilege. There are many reasons why certain markets can be deprived of a model, and while there are many theories about it, here’s the real reason why the Toyota Hilux is not available in the U.S.
livingetc.com

Should all interior doors match? Designers explain the pros and cons of both

Should our interior doors match? It's a question you haven't necessarily considered, but the more you think about it, the more of a conundrum it becomes. If you don't have them, the thought of uniform doors - as often seen in new build homes - might be an appealing one. Or, perhaps you find an eclectic mix of door styles more exciting. Whatever the case for you, the grass is probably greener on the other side.
Top Speed

Dyno Test Proves The Honda Civic Type R Has A Dirty Secret

The Civic Type R is currently the most powerful and highest-performing Honda production vehicle ever sold in the U.S. with 315 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque under the hood. The new Type R is officially 9 horsepower and 15 pound-feet more powerful than the previous Type R. But is it really all the four-cylinder engine is capable of? The guys over Hondata got their first Type R, and they will update in the next few weeks, but prior to that they wanted to see how much power Honda's sports hatch actually delivers. And the initial dyno test is full of surprises.
Architectural Digest

Design Trends 2025: We’re Loving This Very Early Look From WGSN

As 2019 wound down, few could have possibly anticipated what the world would look like now, at the end of 2022. The shock of the pandemic induced a seismic shift in how we live our lives while providing ample time to reevaluate both where and how we live. That’s led to significant changes in what consumers want from both the form and function of the home.
The Verge

Watch an iFixit employee shoot a battery with a nail gun to teach us all about safety

Repair specialists iFixit have released a new video of themselves stabbing and, ultimately, nail gunning a series of batteries in the name of teaching the world about battery safety. The takeaway? Despite the high profile examples of battery explosions that occasionally crop up in the news, modern lithium ion batteries are generally very safe so long as you follow some best practices.
Robb Report

This Elegant 79-Foot Yacht Updates the Traditional Trawler Design With Modern Tech

Magnolia Yachts has decided what’s old should be new again. The nascent Turkish yard, which is helmed by Yardimci Shipping Group, recently unveiled a new 79-foot superyacht with a neoclassical design inspired by traditional trawlers of yore. Sporting exterior lines and naval architecture by Taka Yacht Design, the Magnolia One exudes old-world charm yet is replete with all the modern features one would expect. The vessel was forged from laminated Acajou mahogany and pairs a dark green hull with contrasting wooden accents. With a considerable beam of 21 feet, the yacht offers plenty of space on board and is far more stylish than...
Robb Report

Meet Eclipse 605, Soon to Be the World’s Fastest Outboard-Powered Express Cruiser

When the first Eclipse 605 hits the water just over a year from now, it’ll be the world’s largest, fastest outboard-powered express cruiser. Based on the popular New England Downeast-style design, the Eclipse will measure over 60 feet long and have four 600 hp Mercury Verado V-12 outboards hanging off its stern. The record is currently held by the 53-foot North Carolina-built MJM 53z which comes with quad Verado 400s. And while there are a few go-fast outboard-powered center consoles that are 60-feet-plus, none have the Eclipse 605’s three beds, three heads and other luxurious appointments. “We saw an opening in the...
Top Speed

Here’s A Chinese Cruiser That Can Bury The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight

Harley-Davidson has a lot of fans around the world, and such crazy fandom often brings the urge for other bikemakers to recreate the successful recipe. We’ve already seen the Chinese copy of the Iron 883, and this time it’s the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight that has a doppelganger. The motorcycle - called the Custom V1200 - was presented at the 2022 EICMA as a 2023 model under the SWM name, which could debut it in Europe next year. It will be SWM’s first 1000+cc model, and it has the potential to outperform the Forty-Eight.
vinlove.net

Young people eagerly check in the romantic purple cypress flower season in the heart of Hanoi

The field of purple cypress flowers in the Long Bien flower meadow is becoming a virtual living coordinate loved by many young people. Hanoi in late autumn and early winter has a dreamy and sweet beauty because the scent of flowers is everywhere. In the past few days, Hanoi’s youth not only eagerly invited each other to “hunt for photos” in the season of bright yellow wild sunflowers or the pristine daisies garden, but the dreamy purple cypress flower field is also the coordinate that the association loves to live. virtual welcome.
homedit.com

Where To Buy Solid Wood Furniture That You Can Keep For Years

If you want your furniture to stand the test of time, you need to know where to buy solid wood furniture that you can love for years to come. In the past, solid wood was one of the most popular materials for making furniture. It wasn’t just that it was lasting, it has a warm color and texture that is unlike any other material.
MICHIGAN STATE
Dengarden

Man Concocts Genius Way to Plaster Walls Faster

Putting plaster up on your walls, new or old, can come with a lot of benefits. Not only does it give your walls a smoother, nicer finish, but it can also make your walls or even your ceilings more durable and fill in any cracks that have appeared over time! And we’ve all seen the people who do smaller patch jobs on minor holes and dinged walls!
vinlove.net

Earn hundreds of millions of dong thanks to soap art

HAI PHONG – Once stuck until he fell ill due to a loss in business, Mr. Ha Anh Tuan found a new direction – artistic soap production. In mid-November, on a large wooden table, Mr. Tuan, 30 years old, in An Dong commune, An Duong district, always mixes olive oil, melaleuca oil, and some ingredients, then divides it into more than a dozen small bags waiting to be mixed. color to form a soap bar in the shape of a starry night painting by artist Van Gogh.
vinlove.net

“Refreshing” Hai Phong food tour with special dishes only sold in winter and a food market that few people notice

The trend of ‘food tour Hai Phong’ is getting ‘hot’ with a dense frequency of appearances on social networks. Especially since the Hai Phong Department of Tourism released a delicious map called ‘Hai Phong – around food’ and distributed it for free at train stations and bus stations to help visitors have a complete dining experience. especially when arriving in the city of Hoa Phuong Do.
homesenator.com

How to Incorporate Middle Eastern Patterns Into Your Design

Middle Eastern patterns naturally attract the attention of your guests, and if used in the right way, can draw them to other elements of your room. The patterns draw attention in one direction, indicating a clear direction and guiding them to the elements that you want to draw attention to.
techeblog.com

Custom-Built Micro Spring Crossbow Fits in the Palm of Your Hand

Inventor Maciej Nowak wanted to create a crossbow unlike any other, and that entailed making one that fit in the palm of his hand. Starting things off, the main body had to be fabricated from a piece of aluminum bar stock that was then shaped with an angle grinder before being machined to mount the crossbar and pulleys.

Comments / 0

Community Policy