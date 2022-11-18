ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘This is what I love to do’

By JOEL MARTIN
Columbia Basin Herald
 3 days ago
Middle school is a tough time for most kids. Some thrive in those years, some just survive, but they all change one way or another. Jesus Santiago came out of it knowing what he wanted to do for the rest of his life.

“When I was in junior high, I was having a difficult time. I was having bad influences in my life. And then there was a teacher who guided me to do better, to be better, and to overcome those obstacles to academic goals.”

The school was Quincy Middle School and the teacher’s name was Mr. Martinez, Santiago said. Today, Santiago is an educator himself, teaching Spanish and English Language Development at Royal High School.

The route to the classroom wasn’t an easy one, though. After graduating high school he went to Big Bend Community College, then on to Heritage University, where he got his bachelor’s in elementary education. But then he ran into a snag.

“After I got my bachelor’s degree, because I didn't have papers back then, I couldn't work for the school,” he said.

Santiago had come to the United States from Mexico at the age of 13 without proper documentation, which meant he couldn’t legally work in the country. Fortunately, he was one of about 800,000 young people nationwide who qualified for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, aimed at protecting undocumented children who were brought into the country by their parents. With that protection, Santiago was able to get his status legalized and go to work at a school.

“I wanted to start from the bottom because I’d never worked at a school district in my entire life,” he said. “So I went to do a para job first, and then I went into subbing.”

Santiago is currently in his first year as a full-fledged teacher.

“I’m very, very thankful for the opportunity,” he said. “It’s been great. I love it. This is what I love to do. I wake up every day wanting to be here in the classroom with the kids.”

Santiago looks forward to being able to give other students the same opportunities and encouragement he got from Mr. Martinez.

“I can influence our students to do better when they see me there, a Hispanic teacher,” he said. “And that's what I want to transmit to them: that they can achieve their goals, their dreams, even though they’re hard. Regardless of my background, or my status, regardless of financial obstacles, I achieved my academic goals.”

