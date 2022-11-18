Honey Dijon is a wizard when it comes to making feel-good dancefloor symphonies. But then that should be a given since she was born in Chicago, the birthplace of house music. Enamoured by a culture that was on her doorstep, Dijon later continued her journey in New York where she made a name for herself as a go-to party DJ, fashionista and activist. Despite producing music for over two decades, Dijon’s entertaining debut solo album, ‘The Best Of Both Worlds’, only arrived in 2017, before she then courted the mainstream earlier this year with her contributions to Beyoncé’s house and Ballroom-inspired album ‘Renaissance’.

2 DAYS AGO