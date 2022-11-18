Read full article on original website
What Happened to the Osmonds? Find Out Where All Members of the Musical Family Are Today
The Osmonds began building their musical empire in the early ‘60s as one of the world’s most popular family bands. Siblings Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, Donny, Jimmy and Marie Osmond established an act that became a staple on a number of variety shows and more. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to the famous family.
Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”
Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
Brian Johnson finally clears up conspiracy around this iconic AC/DC song
Brian Johnson has finally addressed the conspiracy theories around iconic AC/DC track ‘Back In Black’ in his memoir. Brian Johnson has finally addressed the conspiracy theories around AC/DC’s iconic track ‘Back In Black.’ For years, fans have thought that former frontman Bon Scott ‘scribbled most of the words to the album in one of his notebooks before he died’ at the age of 33. However, in an interview about his new memoir The Lives of Brian, Johnson has finally clarified who wrote the song.
Top 10 Censored Rock Songs
Rock 'n' roll has always been about breaking rules and pushing boundaries. So, it’s not a surprise that every entry in our list of the Top 10 Censored Rock Songs is an all-out classic. The songs were either altered or banned completely from radio, television, department stores and even the singles charts. The reasons for the censorship are more varied than you might think, ranging from the usual sex-and-drugs content to insensitivity and product placement.
Gene Simmons’ Kids: Meet His Son Nick & Daughter Sophie
Gene Simmons, 73, is more than just a famous rockstar. Gene is the proud father of two children, son Nick, 33, and daughter Sophie, 30, who just got engaged. The Kiss frontman shares his kids with his wife, Canadian actress Shannon Tweed, 65. Gene and Shannon started dating in 1983, but they didn’t get married until almost 30 years later. Both Nick and Sophie were present for their parents’ lavish 2011 Beverly Hills wedding.
Behind the Meaning of “Detroit Rock City” By Kiss
Kiss rebranded “Motor City” in 1976 with their song “Detroit Rock City.” While Detroit certainly has its automotive origins, by the time the ’70s rolled around rock music was free-flowing out of that corner of the world. The likes of Grand Funk, Alice Cooper, Bob Seger, Suzi Quatro, and Ted Nugent were all stewards of the “Detroit sound.”
Chad Kroeger Names Nickelback Song That Would Get Them Canceled if Released Today
Nickelback's latest album Get Rollin' is out everywhere today (Nov. 18), and the subject matter it covers ranges from prison and weed to love and heaven. In an interview ahead of the album's release, Chad Kroeger looked back on their song catalog and named the one that would probably get the band canceled if they released it today.
Dolly Parton Leads Rock Hall ‘Jolene’ Jam With Rob Halford and More
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Dolly Parton performed her signature hit "Jolene" at Saturday's induction ceremony, leading an all-star ensemble that included fellow inductees Rob Halford, Pat Benatar, Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon, Eurythmics' Annie Lennox and many more. Backed throughout her performance by Zac Brown Band, Parton...
Internet guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd talks Iron Maiden-inspired single and touring with Machine Gun Kelly
Internet sensation and Machine Gun Kelly’s live guitarist Sophie Lloyd has released her new solo single ‘Do Or Die’. Check out it below along with our interview with Lloyd. ‘Do Or Die’ is the first “big” release from guitarist Sophie Lloyd and is taken from her upcoming...
The Number Ones: Twenty Chart-Topping Hits That Reveal The History Of Pop Music
When Tom Breihan launched his Stereogum column in early 2018, “The Number Ones” — a space in which he has been writing about every #1 hit in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, in chronological order — he figured he’d post capsule-size reviews for each song. But there was so much more to uncover. The column has taken on a life of its own, sparking online debate and occasional death threats.
John Paul Jones Hates 1 Led Zeppelin Song Because of John Bonham’s Drumming, and We Have to Agree With Him
Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones hates “D’yer Mak'er” because of John Bonham’s drumming, and we have to agree with him.
‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts on Streaming
Over years and decades of holiday airings, A Christmas Story grew from a modest hit into perhaps the most beloved Christmas movie of the last 50 years. It grew so popular that cable channels began airing A Christmas Story around the clock to celebrate the holiday. Well, at some point, someone must have looked at that situation and thought, “Y’know, if we had more of these movies, we wouldn’t have to show the one film over and over...”
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
Sophie Lloyd drops fiery new Iron Maiden-inspired single, Do Or Die
Guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd has collaborated with Inglorious frontman Nathan James for her new single, Do Or Die
‘Spirited’ Will Destroy Your Holiday Spirit and Hope for Humanity
At this point, children are born into this world with the story of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol encoded within their DNA. I would wager that there is not one person in this world who doesn’t know the story of Ebeneezer Scrooge, the three ghosts, and Tiny Tim and his equally teeny wooden crutch, who has been in desperate need of a Halls honey-lemon cough drop since 1843.
Paul McCartney Explains Why The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ Is a Piano Song
‘Let it Be’ is an iconic piano balled, and Paul McCartney explains why he elected to use that instrument for the Beatles song
Honey Dijon – ‘Black Girl Magic’ review: an expert demonstration of fierce house music
Honey Dijon is a wizard when it comes to making feel-good dancefloor symphonies. But then that should be a given since she was born in Chicago, the birthplace of house music. Enamoured by a culture that was on her doorstep, Dijon later continued her journey in New York where she made a name for herself as a go-to party DJ, fashionista and activist. Despite producing music for over two decades, Dijon’s entertaining debut solo album, ‘The Best Of Both Worlds’, only arrived in 2017, before she then courted the mainstream earlier this year with her contributions to Beyoncé’s house and Ballroom-inspired album ‘Renaissance’.
Nils Lofgren Tried to Take Over Springsteen and Young Schedules
Nils Lofgren says he was told to “get lost” when he tried to take control of Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young’s work schedules. It was a bid to deal with the split loyalties he has to the E Street Band and Crazy Horse, which left him having to decide which band to tour with in 2023. He told Rolling Stone that he made the difficult decision to go on the road with Springsteen, even though he’d love to help Young support his new album, World Record.
Freddie Mercury banters with Queen bandmates in unheard recordings
Freddie Mercury can be heard bantering with his Queen bandmates in newly released studio recordings. The late singer's voice features on previously unheard tapes made at Townhouse and Olympic studios in London and Mountain Studios in Wales while the band were recording their 1989 album 'The Miracle' and outtakes from the sessions have been included on a new collector's edition version of the record.
Bruce Springsteen Breaks Down His R&B Covers LP — and Responds to Fan Outrage Over Ticket Prices
Seven minutes before Bruce Springsteen is scheduled to call Rolling Stone to talk about his new R&B covers album, Only the Strong Survive, a number I’ve never seen before from Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey pops up on my cellphone. This is usually the point where a manager or publicist conferences in the interview subject, but there’s just one person on the other end of the line. “Hey,” says a gruff, familiar voice. “It’s Bruce.” He’s wrapping up an exhausting couple of weeks in which he inducted Jimmy Iovine into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles,...
