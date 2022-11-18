Read full article on original website
North Korea’s Launch of a Suspected ICBM Backfires
North Korea’s Thursday morning launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) looks to have failed, according to South Korean officials. The new type of ICBM, which was launched from the suburbs of Pyongyang, appears to have failed in flight after the propellant and warhead sections separated, defense sources told South Korean media. “North Korea’s ICBM launch is presumed to have ended in failure,” the South Korean military said, according to the Yonhap news agency. Japanese defense minister Yasukazu Hamada said the long-range missile flew for around 460 miles before it “disappeared” from radar over the Sea of Japan around 680 miles from the Japanese coast. The missiles sparked emergency shelter warnings in Japan, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calling the launches “outrageous and absolutely intolerable.”Read it at The Guardian
Decomposing body of female North Korean defector found ‘after one year’ in Seoul home
A North Korean defector’s body, believed to be decomposing for nearly a year, has been discovered in her Seoul home.The woman, 49, defected to South Korea in 2002 and became an example of successful resettlement after she started working.The badly decomposed body of the woman, who was still wearing winter clothes, was discovered on 19 October, Yangcheon district police said on Tuesday, according to the Korea Times.Investigators believed that she has been dead for nearly a year given the extent to which her corpse had decomposed and also because she was found wearing winter clothes.Her body was discovered after...
NASDAQ
South Korea scrambles jets after detecting 180 North Korean warplanes north of border amid tensions
SEOUL, Nov 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's military said it scrambled fighter jets after detecting about 180 North Korean warplanes flying north of the military border over four hours on Friday. The North Korean aircraft flew north of the so-called tactical measure line, drawn to up 20 kilometres (12 miles)...
US says a North Korean nuclear strike on it or allies would be ‘end of Kim regime’ OLD
The US has warned North Korea that a nuclear weapon attack against the US or its allies will result in the “end” of Kim Jong-un’s regime as Pyongyang continued to test launch a barrage of missiles.The hermit kingdom has launched over two dozen missiles in the last two days in response to US-South Korean military exercises which began earlier this week and were extended till Saturday due to the escalation.US defence secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean defence minister Lee Jong-sup, after meeting at the Pentagon, released a joint statement on Thursday, “strongly condemning” the North’s escalating military flexing.“Any...
Ex-South Korean leader to give up dogs given by North Korea's Kim
South Korea's former president, Moon Jae In, said on Monday that he plans to give up a pair of dogs sent as a gift by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2018, citing a lack of support from his successor.Nov. 7, 2022.
Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un at center of South Korean row
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A pair of dogs gifted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2018 are now mired in a South Korean political row, with the country’s former president blaming his conservative successor for a lack of financial support as he gave the animals up.
BBC
North Korea: Kim Jong-un wants America's attention
It has been a confusing and nerve-wracking morning for people living in northern Japan. At 07:50, air raid alarms went off across Miyagi and Yamagata prefectures and TV programmes were interrupted to tell people to take shelter. The Japanese coast guard said a missile fired from North Korea was heading over Japan. North Korean missiles have crossed Japan before - one did last month - but never this far south.
North Korea Fires Missiles Toward Sea as US Warns ‘End of Regime'
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Friday in its first ballistic weapons launches in two weeks, as the U.S. military warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons “will result in the end of that regime.”. South Korea’s military detected the two launches...
BBC
North Korea's leader Kim reveals his daughter in rare appearance
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un has appeared with his young daughter in public for the first time, confirming long-rumoured reports of her existence. The girl, believed to be named Kim Chu-ae, joined him at an inspection of a major intercontinental ballistic missile launch on Friday. The pair stood hand-in-hand during...
Exclusive-U.S. says China and Russia have leverage to stop North Korea nuclear test
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The United States believes China and Russia have leverage they can use to persuade North Korea not to resume nuclear bomb testing, a senior U.S. administration official said on Thursday.
The Near-Perfect North Korean Embassy Raid That Went Sour
Three days before Christmas 2006, a 22-year-old Yale graduate from San Diego named Adrian Hong walked into a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Shenyang, China, flanked by two other Americans, women who were members of Hong’s group Liberty in North Korea. Hong had founded the organization a few years earlier, while still an undergraduate, to spotlight the human rights atrocities of the so-called “hermit kingdom,” whose border with China was a few hundred miles southeast of Shenyang. He entered college a young man in search of a cause and became obsessed with North Korea. At first, he organized protests and community...
Kim Jong Un's Daughter One of Many Mysteries in Secretive Leader's Family
The young girl is believed to be named Kim Chu-ae, but it's not entirely clear how old the dictator's daughter might be.
North Korea insists it has never had arms dealings with Russia
North Korea’s military has denied American claims that it exported artillery shells and ammunition to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine, accusing Washington of spreading “groundless” rumours to “tarnish” its image. The White House said last week that Russia is secretly supplying a...
Biden says U.S., Japan, S.Korea are 'more aligned than ever' on North Korea
PHNOM PENH, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The United States, Japan and South Korea are "more aligned than ever" on North Korea's "provocative behaviour," U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday, as his national security adviser promised a joint response if Pyongyang carries out a seventh nuclear test.
BBC
North Korea tensions: Why is Kim Jong-un upping the pressure?
Periods of tension with North Korea come and go, but the situation on the Korean peninsula right now is the most volatile it has been in five years and it looks likely to get worse. Over the past month the North has fired a missile over Japan, forcing residents to...
Leaders quietly work to ramp up pressure on N. Korea at G-20
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — With all the big issues dominating this week’s meeting of leaders of the world’s biggest economies — war, famine, poverty, to name just a few — there’s been little public discussion of North Korea and its pursuit of nuclear-armed missiles.
US, others at APEC summit condemn North Korean missile test
BANGKOK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris called an emergency gathering of several allies on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific economic summit on Friday, emerging with leaders of five other nations to condemn North Korea after it test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the United States.
