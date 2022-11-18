Read full article on original website
Meet the tallest man to have ever graced the Earth
How would you react if you found out there was a man that stood nearly 9 feet tall and towered over everyone who came into contact with him?. There will never be another tall man to break the record. I'll explain. Sultan Kosen now holds the title of tallest man alive, standing 8 feet 2.8 inches tall. The tallest woman currently alive is Zeng Jinlian, who stands a stunning 8 feet 1 inches tall. They fall far short of it. A grizzly bear standing on its hind legs was actually taller than the tallest man who has ever lived. He appeared to be of average height at birth but swiftly grew to a remarkable height of 5 feet 4 by the time he was five.He outgrew his father at the age of eight, and at 8 feet.5 inches, he was the tallest teenager ever. He is Robert Wadlow, who stands 8 feet 11 inches tall. His pituitary hyperplasia, which was never addressed, was the reason for his remarkable size. Robert unfortunately passed away at the young age of 22 due to a bacterial blister on his legs.
Upworthy
Don't settle for average men, says woman, explains the things her fiance does to make her happy
Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 27, 2021. It has since been updated. The bar for men is really low, but a woman who's engaged to a great man is now telling others to not settle for average men. Rose, 22, is engaged to marry Drake and says he's proof there are good men out there. Rose, who goes by the username @rosesmaddox on TikTok, spoke up in response to a question asked by another user. “What is something a man has done for you that made you realize you’ve been accepting and expecting way too little from men?” asked @ayandastood, reported Buzzfeed News. Rose listed the many ways in which Drake prioritizes her happiness and it's sparking a discussion on settling for average partners.
Teen With Incredibly Rare ‘Werewolf Syndrome’ Hopes to Become YouTube Sensation
When Lalit Patidar was born, his parents were overjoyed – their baby boy was perfectly healthy. He had a bit more hair than is perhaps typical for a newborn, but it was nothing to spark concern. As he grew, however, the hair grew with him. By the time he reached school age, the hair had become so thick that his parents began to worry and scheduled a doctor’s appointment for their son.
A protective mother becomes irritated because her in-laws are being secretive about where they are taking her son.
Parents have a natural tendency to look out for their children. Parents not only love and care for their children, but also want them to grow up to be successful, happy, and healthy people. They wish to safeguard the health and happiness of their children by averting negative experiences such as illness, disappointment, and damaged feelings.
A 95-Million-Year Crocodile with a Small Dinosaur in its Stomach
Scientists have discovered a 95-million-year-old crocodile belonging to a species previously unheard of. What they later noticed was that the crocodile had made a meal of a dinosaur before its demise and the contents were still present in its stomach.
DoorDasher Had ‘Scary’ Interaction With Customer Who Demanded ‘Human Contact': WATCH
A DoorDash employee took to TikTok to detail her "scary" experience delivering food for one particular customer. The woman explained that she doesn't normally take orders for DoorDash at night, but since she was in need of a little "extra money," she decided to take on a few orders. She...
My 'glamorous' van life involved a lot of sacrifices. Here's how I built it and what it's like working on the road.
Freelancer Mariah Arianna and her partner spent 26,000 euros on a renovated van. She loves that she's saving money and makes her own work schedule.
Ferry passengers defend mum and her crying baby after man shouts at them
A ferry full of people jumped to a mum’s defence after someone allegedly told her crying baby to ‘shut up’. A video of the incident has been shared on Reddit by someone with the username Miragen125 alongside the caption: “Ferry passengers defend a mother and her crying baby.” Watch the clip below:
vinlove.net
The profession of making red rice paper in Hai Phong
Every day, 10 households in Du Hang Kenh ward, Le Chan district, sell more than 4 tons of fresh rice paper, the main ingredient of the famous crab cake in Hai Phong. At 4:30 a.m. every day, Mrs. Nguyen Thi Thoi, 55 years old, at Lane 152, Ho Sen Street, Du Hang Kenh Ward, and three family members wake up to start the day of making rice paper. Near her house, dozens of households also turned on the lights and turned the production machines. In the 80s and 90s of the last century, the whole ward had up to 100 working households, now there are only 10 households.
psychologytoday.com
Keeping Intimacy Alive
We are told that relationships need work to survive and flourish. That smacks of hard labor and sweaty brows at the end of the day. I would say rather that a successful relationship requires some attention, and that’s not so hard. So many of the complaints I’ve heard over...
‘Nervous’ Woman on Edge After Older Male Neighbor Constantly Tries to Talk to Her
A woman is feeling uneasy around her own house due to her neighbor's constant presence. On Mumsnet, the "nervous" woman explained how her male neighbor materializes every time she's in her yard, as well as finds a reason to talk to her. Now, she feels uncomfortable in her own space.
Gran Backed for Not Wanting 'Lovely' 8-Year-Old Granddaughter to Visit
A frustrated grandparent has asked Mumsnet for advice after believing that their granddaughter's mother and family are taking advantage of the grandparent's kindness. In the post, user ParsleyorCoriander explains that they have a "lovely" 8-year-old granddaughter "who lives with her mum and extended family abroad. My son/her father has limited contact (complex reasons) but I am paying financial support on his behalf and visit 2-3 times a year (staying in hotels - they would not have room to host me). I get on well with Alice on a 121 basis and spend a lot of time together when I'm visiting."
Vogue
It’s Finally Dawning On Me That I Might Be Single Forever
“When I get married I’m going to make sure I have a room that’s just for me so that I can have my own space,” I say to my flatmate, Lottie, as she plugs her laptop into the TV so we can watch an episode of Love is Blind.
Upworthy
Dude tries to tear down Pride flag, gets outsmarted by lesbian’s ingenious carabiner trick
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 12, 2021. It has since been updated. A young man was left embarrassed after struggling to yank off a pride flag displayed out of a garage. The incident was caught on security footage and shows a person trying to repeatedly tear down a stranger's Pride flag. The Phoenix resident, an apparent homophobe, was shirtless and covered his face up, as he walked up to the garage and tried to tear down the flag. The flag was put on display by a lesbian woman on her garage door. The video was posted by @leftovergains on TikTok, where it viral and has been viewed over 1 million times. The video also found its way onto Twitter where it was shared close to 2,000 times and liked by almost 11,000 people.
Stepdad's Reason for Refusing To Go on Family Vacation Dragged: 'Pathetic'
"He's being absolutely pathetic and needs to get over himself," said one Mumsnet user.
The term ‘heroin chic’ needs to die – even if skinny-worship rages on
With the headline “Bye-bye booty: heroin chic is back”, a New York Post article this month announced that thin is in, again. Or maybe it never left. No, it left, but has returned, perhaps as a backlash to the past decade of progress on size inclusivity in the fashion industry.
What it was like to live in a walking city circa 1950
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother and I grew up in the same neighborhood, twenty-eight years and one block apart. For her, it was the perfect walking city. She could reach nearly everything she needed on foot. Even groceries were less than a ten-minute walk away, and she didn't have to carry them back with her. The clerk from the grocery store would deliver them later in the afternoon, and yes, he was on foot, towing a little red wagon loaded with groceries.
intheknow.com
Toddler is visibly shaken after seeing herself with a creepy filter: ‘The shock in her face’
A toddler’s reaction to seeing herself with a funny face filter has people howling. The TikTok page @_ryandaudrey_ is all about toddler Audrey and her wholesome antics. Audrey recently became fascinated by a filter that makes her look like a smiling older man. But one day, after waking up from a nap, it was as though her reflection caught her completely off guard.
Bustle
Angel Number 1221's Spiritual Meaning, Explained
Angel numbers will pop up in your life when the universe has a message for you. These are numbers that tend to catch your eye because they’re a sequence of repeating numbers like 1111 or 444, it can be your birthday number or a seemingly random combination of numbers that you just happen to see everywhere. If you’re constantly seeing the number 1221, whether that be the time on the clock or your order number at Starbucks, Licia Morelli, clairvoyant psychic and angel numbers expert shares the meaning behind the angel number and how you can apply it to your life.
vinlove.net
Mr. Foreign likes to clean up trash
HANOI – James Joseph Kendall (42 years old) cannot forget his surprise when he saw the female cleaners pushing garbage trucks twice as tall when he first came to Vietnam 9 years ago. Since then, the American man has helped them push carts and sweep the garbage in his...
