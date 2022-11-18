ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!

If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
Gillian Sisley

Wife Ruins Woman's Marriage After Affair with Husband

When a person decides to get married, they generally go into the agreement hoping that their vows will last a lifetime. However, that isn’t always the case, because relationships are complicated and people are complicated. It’s estimated that about 40% of first marriages in the US end in divorce.
Upworthy

Bride knits her own wedding dress for less than $300 in 45 days: 'Thank goodness my idea worked out'

When Veronica Lindberg Heino—better known as Kika through her social media presence—and her fiance purchased a house, they decided that they wanted to throw a housewarming party. As the two had been engaged for more than a year at the time, the occasion also seemed like the perfect opportunity to hold their wedding, she revealed in a YouTube Q&A video. Thus began the wedding planning. However, they soon discovered that weddings are extremely expensive, with the average wedding dress costing $1,800 in 2021, according to Knot.
Aabha Gopan

Mom-of-two leaves her husband of 14 YEARS for a stranger she believed was her 'soulmate' - only to be ghosted by him

A woman ends her marriage of 14 years after meeting a man for a night, only to be ghosted by him later. Amanda Trenfield felt disconnected from her husband after 14 years of marriage which prompted her to tag along with him on his 3-day long work trip. But at dinner on the first night of the trip, Amanda and her husband bumped into Jason, with whom she felt an ‘instant spark’ stronger than she felt ever before. A month after this encounter she left her husband in search of her ‘soulmate’ only to be rejected by him.

