FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arizona father-son report bright orb object maneuvering overhead and landingRoger MarshPhoenix, AZ
Drug-Trafficking Tattoo Shop Owner Sentenced to PrisonTaxBuzzChandler, AZ
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The ValleyGreyson FTempe, AZ
NYC Pizza Restaurant Opening In PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona State football, Arizona both underdogs as Wildcats fight for bowl eligibility
Arizona and Arizona State are both underdogs in their Pac-12 home matchups against two Pacific Northwest teams. Arizona State kickoffs at 12:15 p.m. against Oregon State as 6.5-point underdogs at Sun Devil Stadium, according to Fanduel Sportsbook. The over/under sits at 53.5 as both ASU (27.1) and OSU (32.2) average...
ASU’s Valladay reaches 1,000 rushing yards on season in loss to Oregon State
Arizona State running back Xazavian Valladay picked up 14 yards on a carry in the first quarter vs. Oregon State Saturday afternoon. In doing so, he surpassed 1,000 rushing yards on the season. Valladay has reached the 1,000-yard plateau three times in his college career, the other two coming at...
ASU LG Henderson, Oregon State RB Fenwick out for Saturday tilt
Arizona State and No. 24 Oregon State will be without major parts of their offenses as Sun Devils left guard LaDarius Henderson and Beavers running back Deshaun Fenwick are out for Saturday’s tilt. Fenwick is Oregon State’s co-leader in touchdowns with six rushing scores and 393 yards. He has...
sports360az.com
Black Saturday needs to happen at Arizona State
Black Friday is coming this week. The next day, housecleaning should commence in Tempe. As the NCAA continues to drag its feet(intentionally?) on the findings/penalties on the downtrodden Arizona State football program, school leadership should do most everyone a favor and clear the decks twenty-four hours after the season comes to an end in Tucson. Press reset.
ASU running back Xazavian Valladay accepts East-West Shrine Bowl invite
Arizona State senior running back Xazavian Valladay has accepted his invitation to the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl. Valladay marks the third Sun Devil to be going to the college All-Star game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 2. Both left guard LaDarius Henderson and linebacker Kyle Soelle also...
ASU football going with all-gold retro look vs. Oregon State in final home game of 2022
The Arizona State Sun Devils football team will be going with a retro look for its homecoming game against the No. 25 Oregon State Beavers on Saturday. ASU will be donning an all-gold uniform combination on what will be both senior day and the final home game at Sun Devil Stadium in 2022.
queencreeksuntimes.com
EHS Firebirds move on to state football championship
Excitement is in the air as the Eastmark High School football team is headed to the state championship, representing the Queen Creek Unified School District, after the No. 2 seeded Firebirds beat the No. 3 seeded Lions from Pusch Ridge Christian Academy, 45 to 10, in the semifinal playoffs yesterday, Nov. 19, at Mountain Pointe High School in Ahwatukee.
Sun Devils hope to keep Beavers from leaving Tempe with wins
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — No. 25 Oregon State is back in the rankings and bowl eligible in consecutive seasons for the first time in nine years. The Beavers face a daunting task Saturday against Arizona State, trying to win in Tempe for just the second time in 50 years.
12news.com
Friday Night Fever Playoff Rewind
PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for Week 11 action! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Nov. 18 here. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone. Casteel defeats Cesar Chavez 70-30 Highland defeats Perry 57-22 Mesa defeats Corona...
Hunter Dickinson’s prediction for Michigan to beat ASU was 45 points off
Hunter Dickinson is confident. The Michigan Wolverines center became a consensus All-American his freshman season in 2020-21, and his numbers have only improved since then. But still, he might want to cool it when he’s podcasting. Because entertainment doesn’t need to come in the form of hot takes, especially when you’re involved in the final outcomes of those opinions.
Cardinals sign RB Corey Clement to active roster from practice squad
The Arizona Cardinals have three running backs on the active roster again, as the team signed practice squad tailback Corey Clement on Saturday. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday that Clement would likely be elevated for Monday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City. The 28-year-old...
Suns use bounce-back defensive performance for 1st half lead vs. Knicks
The Phoenix Suns bounced back in a big way defensively to build a 55-53 first half lead in Sunday’s contest against the New York Knicks. In Friday’s game against the Utah Jazz, Phoenix surrendered 74 points in the first half and 42 in the first quarter alone. Utah shot 56% from the field and 51% from 3-point land, totaling 134 points on the night.
Scottsdale, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Scottsdale. The Verrado High School football team will have a game with Desert Mountain High School on November 18, 2022, 17:55:00. The Gilbert High School football team will have a game with Horizon High School on November 18, 2022, 17:55:00.
allsportstucson.com
Marana advances to the 5A quarterfinals with win over Phoenix Sunnyslope
No. 8 Marana held off No. 9 Phoenix Sunnyslope, 26-17, in the opening round of the 5A state playoffs in front of their home crowd on Friday night. “I’m just excited for the boys. This group of seniors has been with each other since middle school and elementary,” Marana head coach Phillip Steward said. “They grew up in this neighborhood. They’ve all seen what Marana has done in the past and they wanted to get an opportunity at it.”
Watch: Former D-back Asdrubal Cabrera punches man after bat flip in Venezuelan league game
The game of baseball is full of unwritten rules that have been passed down through time that often cause drama between younger and older generations. Former Arizona Diamondbacks utility man Asdrubal Cabrera chose the side of the older generation in a Venezuelan winter league game on Saturday. After playing 15...
Gilbert, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Gilbert. The Canyon View High School football team will have a game with Higley High School on November 18, 2022, 17:55:00. The Perry High School football team will have a game with Highland High School on November 18, 2022, 18:00:00.
Suns PG Chris Paul out Sunday vs. Knicks, to be re-evaluated next week
The Phoenix Suns announced Saturday that guard Chris Paul will miss Sunday’s contest against the New York Knicks with a heel injury and will be re-evaluated next week. This will be the Point God’s sixth straight game ruled out due to the injury. Phoenix is now 2-3 in games Paul has missed. Paul is in danger of missing Tuesday’s contest against the Los Angeles Lakers as well.
Suns stay level, find right run to coast by New York Knicks
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns didn’t do much to lose Sunday’s 116-95 win over the New York Knicks, and sometimes, that’s enough. Phoenix (10-6) started the game up 21-11 against a Knicks (8-9) team that was unorganized and lacking much gusto defensively. For the next two quarters, though, neither team located much consistency and the Knicks managed to be down only two at halftime.
Report: Suns ‘showing desire’ in Hawks’ John Collins, other PFs
As the Phoenix Suns navigate life with former starting forward Jae Crowder away from the team and replacement Cam Johnson recovering from a meniscus injury, it appears that they remain open to shuffling the deck at the power forward spot this year and beyond. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Friday...
San Tan Valley, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lake Havasu High School football team will have a game with Poston Butte High School on November 18, 2022, 18:00:00.
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
