Tempe, AZ

sports360az.com

Black Saturday needs to happen at Arizona State

Black Friday is coming this week. The next day, housecleaning should commence in Tempe. As the NCAA continues to drag its feet(intentionally?) on the findings/penalties on the downtrodden Arizona State football program, school leadership should do most everyone a favor and clear the decks twenty-four hours after the season comes to an end in Tucson. Press reset.
TEMPE, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

EHS Firebirds move on to state football championship

Excitement is in the air as the Eastmark High School football team is headed to the state championship, representing the Queen Creek Unified School District, after the No. 2 seeded Firebirds beat the No. 3 seeded Lions from Pusch Ridge Christian Academy, 45 to 10, in the semifinal playoffs yesterday, Nov. 19, at Mountain Pointe High School in Ahwatukee.
MESA, AZ
12news.com

Friday Night Fever Playoff Rewind

PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for Week 11 action! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Nov. 18 here. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone. Casteel defeats Cesar Chavez 70-30 Highland defeats Perry 57-22 Mesa defeats Corona...
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Hunter Dickinson's prediction for Michigan to beat ASU was 45 points off

Hunter Dickinson is confident. The Michigan Wolverines center became a consensus All-American his freshman season in 2020-21, and his numbers have only improved since then. But still, he might want to cool it when he’s podcasting. Because entertainment doesn’t need to come in the form of hot takes, especially when you’re involved in the final outcomes of those opinions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
allsportstucson.com

Marana advances to the 5A quarterfinals with win over Phoenix Sunnyslope

No. 8 Marana held off No. 9 Phoenix Sunnyslope, 26-17, in the opening round of the 5A state playoffs in front of their home crowd on Friday night. “I’m just excited for the boys. This group of seniors has been with each other since middle school and elementary,” Marana head coach Phillip Steward said. “They grew up in this neighborhood. They’ve all seen what Marana has done in the past and they wanted to get an opportunity at it.”
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Sports

Suns PG Chris Paul out Sunday vs. Knicks, to be re-evaluated next week

The Phoenix Suns announced Saturday that guard Chris Paul will miss Sunday’s contest against the New York Knicks with a heel injury and will be re-evaluated next week. This will be the Point God’s sixth straight game ruled out due to the injury. Phoenix is now 2-3 in games Paul has missed. Paul is in danger of missing Tuesday’s contest against the Los Angeles Lakers as well.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Suns stay level, find right run to coast by New York Knicks

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns didn’t do much to lose Sunday’s 116-95 win over the New York Knicks, and sometimes, that’s enough. Phoenix (10-6) started the game up 21-11 against a Knicks (8-9) team that was unorganized and lacking much gusto defensively. For the next two quarters, though, neither team located much consistency and the Knicks managed to be down only two at halftime.
PHOENIX, AZ
High School Football PRO

San Tan Valley, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lake Havasu High School football team will have a game with Poston Butte High School on November 18, 2022, 18:00:00.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

