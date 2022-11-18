ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dumfries, VA

NBC Washington

Woman Found Fatally Shot Inside DC Hotel: Police

An 18-year-old woman was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a hotel room in Northeast, D.C., authorities say. Reports of hearing a gunshot led police to the 1200 block of 1st Street NE at about 10 p.m. Saturday. At the scene, officers found a woman inside a hotel room, suffering from gunshot wounds, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.
WASHINGTON, DC
WBOC

Police Capture Ex-Boyfriend in Killing of Mother, 3 Children

CHESTER, Va. - Police say they have captured a suspect in the fatal shootings of a mother and three children at a home in Virginia. The bodies were discovered early Friday by police after they responded to a report of a disturbance at a home in Chester. Police identified the victims as JoAnna Cottle and her three children, 13-year-old Kaelyn Parson, 4-year-old Kinsey Cottle and 4-year-old Jayson Cottle. Police say they apprehended Jonah Adams near his home in Waldorf, Maryland. They say he is JoAnna Cottle’s former boyfriend and the father of Kinsey and Jayson. Police have warrants for Adams on four counts of first-degree murder.
CHESTER, VA
Inside Nova

InFive: Double murder arrest, cemetery gates and a windy day

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Police have charged a 24-year-old Woodbridge man with shooting his ex-girlfriend, another victim and a family dog in the Dumfries area late Wednesday. 4. Cemetery gates. Soaring white columns that date back two centuries now anchor an upgraded pedestrian gate...
DUMFRIES, VA
Inside Nova

Police: Driver nearly careens into cruiser in Vienna

A Vienna police officer was traveling westbound on Maple Avenue in the left lane on Nov. 13 at 2:47 a.m. when another vehicle being driven in the right lane partially crossed over into the left lane, almost striking the police cruiser, Vienna police said. The officer initiated a traffic stop...
VIENNA, VA
WTOP

Police investigate double shooting in Dumfries home

Two people and a dog are dead after they were shot in a Dumfries, Virginia, townhouse on Wednesday night. Prince William County police said an armed man forced his way into a home within the 17400 block of Isle Royale Terrace around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. He then opened fire, striking 22-year-old Alyssa Trynese Gainey of Woodbridge and 24-year-old Javon Alberto Williams of Dumfries, as well as their dog.
DUMFRIES, VA
Daily Voice

Playground Burned Down In Prince George's County

A playground has burned down in Prince George's County, authorities say. The playground, located in the 6200 block of Springhill Drive in Greenbelt, began sometime in the early afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 19, according to the Greenbelt Police Department. No injuries were reported in the incident, and the cause of...
GREENBELT, MD
Shore News Network

Man charged for Oxon Hill stabbing murder

OXON HILL, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department have announced the arrest of 29-year-old Darryl Andre Jessie Scottland of Clinton for the murder of 47-year-old Anthony Taylor Sr. of Suitland on November 2nd. Police responded to the 4900 block of Indian Head Highway shortly after noon to find Taylor in a parking lot with a single stab wound. He was unconscious and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead as short time later by medical examiners. “The preliminary investigation revealed Scottland and Taylor were unknown to each other. The suspect stabbed the victim during a dispute,” police said. Detectives The post Man charged for Oxon Hill stabbing murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
OXON HILL, MD
WRIC - ABC 8News

‘People to see, things to do’ | Video shows accused killer with guns, message hours before murders in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A police investigator said in a court document that a man accused of killing a former girlfriend and her boyfriend appeared in a video hours earlier, showing guns, saying: “People to see, things to do…I got something for them…” The Prince William County Police Department said Desmond […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Fourth teen arrested in connection to deadly shooting

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police have arrested a fourth teenager in connection to the death of a 20-year-old man. Taon Lamont Cline, 20, was shot to death on April 22, in the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road in Germantown, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). Police arrested...
GERMANTOWN, MD
Inside Nova

Police: Mother, daughter cited for boozy underage party

Vienna police officers responded on Nov. 12 at 10:24 p.m. to the report of a loud party involving several underage people in the 500 block of Delano Drive, S.E. The party immediately began to disperse when officers arrived. The homeowner’s daughter advised that her mother had allowed the party and purchased alcohol for the group.
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

Vienna police aiding in investigation of worker's death

Vienna police officers responded Nov. 14 at 2:15 p.m. to assist rescue personnel with a construction employee who was injured in an accident while working on a new home in the 100 block of Courthouse Road, S.W. Rescue personnel transported the man to an area hospital, where officials pronounced him...
VIENNA, VA
Shore News Network

17-Year-Old Arrested In Shooting of Juvenile in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting of a juvenile that took place on the morning of November 10th in Northwest D.C. Third District detectives arrived at the 1200 Block of 5th Street for a shooting report at approximately 8:46 am. When they arrived they discovered a juvenile with multiple gunshot wounds. He was alert and breathing. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time. 17-year-old Cedric Brockington, of D.C., was arrested on Tuesday and charged with the shooting. The post 17-Year-Old Arrested In Shooting of Juvenile in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Northwest DC school placed on lockdown after shooting reported nearby

WASHINGTON - A Northwest, D.C. school was placed on lockdown and two others were placed on alert Friday afternoon after a shooting nearby, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say around 2:44 p.m. they responded to reports of gunshots in the 3900 block of Chesapeake Street. According to a...
WASHINGTON, DC

