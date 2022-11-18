Read full article on original website
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
The Wonder of the Seas sets sail from Port Canaveral
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — People gathered for the “Largest Wave Out in the World” for one cruise ship on Sunday. The Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas sailed out of Port Canaveral with bright lights. While the day had significant rain, that did not stop people...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
SpaceX plans to launch Falcon 9 rocket carrying communications satellite Monday night
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX has plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Force Station Monday night. The rocket will be carrying a Eutelsat 10B communications satellite, which will give in-flight broadband data and video connectivity to countries around the world. The Falcon 9′s first-stage...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Christmas light shows to visit in December
With Christmas creeping right around the corner, light shows are popping up all around Central Florida. Some are displayed as walkthrough shows while others are drive-thru shows. Aside from the beautiful light displays, many of these attractions have activities that the whole family can enjoy. Night of a Million Lights.
mynews13.com
Disney World to raise ticket prices, SeaWorld shows off Pipeline vehicle and Universal opens new Holiday Tribute Store
From rides and events to big announcements and ticket deals, Attractions Insider is your one-stop shop for everything Florida attractions. After a two-year absence, ICE! returns to Gaylord Palms. And this year, the frigid exhibit features hand-crafted ice sculptures inspired by Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas. We talk with the people behind it all! Plus, Ashley and Allison check in on some of the holiday offerings now underway. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
disneydining.com
Universal Studios Offering an Annual Pass with Unlimited Visits for Less Than $200
Not sure which Florida vacation to take since Disney World has still not resumed selling annual passes to non-Florida residents? A recent announcement from Universal Studios Orlando may help you make that decision. Some non-Florida residents are growing weary of waiting for Disney World to begin selling annual passes again...
mynews13.com
5 things to know about SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration
The sights, sounds and flavors of the Christmas season are already taking over SeaWorld Orlando. And speaking of flavors, we get to spotlight a new culinary expert this year. 1. Chef Jose Vargas is SeaWorld Orlando’s executive sous chef. He has been with the company for about six months, meaning this is his first year influencing the park’s Christmas offerings. “This is unlike anything I’ve ever done,” he said with a smile. “But this is what I’ve always wanted to do.”
6 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you love eating seafood, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Florida that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredient only, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
WESH
Beach access in Volusia County still limited in wake of Hurricane Nicole
It’s arguably the community's greatest asset – Volusia County's 47 miles of beach. We locals love it. Tourists visit because of it. So any beach closure has a huge impact. “It keeps the ocean center open, it keeps the advertising boards open,” Bob Davis, president and CEO of the hospitality and lodging association.
iheart.com
BREVARD: Officials are offering replacement sand
Brevard County residents impacted by beach erosion from Nicole are able to get emergency assistance. Officials are offering replacement sand for those along the coast, including Melbourne Beach. The county Natural Management Department is accepting requests now.
mynews13.com
Memorials held in Orlando for LGBTQ+ communities impacted by violence
ORLANDO, Fla. — The shooting in Colorado Springs hits close to home for many in the LGBTQ+ community in Central Florida. On Sunday, dozens of people came together in Orlando to pay their respects to those who lost their lives in Saturday’s shooting. What You Need To Know.
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week. so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Brevard residents impacted by beach erosion can ask for emergency replacement sand
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Residents impacted by beach erosion due to Hurricane Nicole can now get emergency replacement sand. Coastal erosion has shown up in parts of Florida’s east coast after Nicole’s impact, including Melbourne Beach. Brevard County residents who were impacted by the beach erosion can...
kennythepirate.com
Warning for Guests traveling to Disney World over Thanksgiving break
Keep this in mind as you travel to Disney World over Thanksgiving break. If you fly to Disney World, you likely fly into and out of Orlando International Airport (MCO). The Orlando airport is the hub for all visitors traveling by plane in and out of the greater Orlando area. With so many theme parks, attractions, and convention centers it is a very busy airport. Depending on the dates you travel, you may experience long lines at security.
fox35orlando.com
Ready to buy? $30M mansion with 51-car garage for sale in Florida
WINDERMERE, Fla. - In a city full of massive homes, 9508 Windy Ridge Road in Windermere still stands out. The massive estate is listed at $30 million and is one of the most expensive listings in the entire state of Florida. It has more than 50,000 square feet under the...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Volusia County businesses, engineers seek solution to coastal damage after hurricanes
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricanes Ian and Nicole caused a lot of damage in Volusia County, as seawalls collapsed and buildings were deemed unsafe. Channel 9 has spoken to business owners and engineers about what it will take to fix our coast. The county said that adding things will...
Mexican Restaurant and Ice Cream Shop to Open on Central Florida Coast
“Our paletas will come in strawberry, vanilla, chocolate, mango, and lime flavors, among others.” says Nieto.
mynews13.com
"Pack your patience": Record travel expected at OIA
ORLANDO, Fla.-- Employees at Orlando International are gearing up for a very busy week as Thanksgiving approaches. Officials expect travel will return to pre-pandemic levels, with more travelers than the airport saw in 2019 (a record-breaking year). What You Need To Know. Parking lots at the airport are expected to...
hometownnewstc.com
Three new Vero Beach City Council members
VERO BEACH - Vero Beach voters selected three new city council members on Nov. 8, each of whom defeated two incumbents and three other challengers. Tracey Zudans led the pack with 15.49%, 2,434 votes, followed by Linda Moore, 14.70%, 2,309, and John M. Carroll Jr., 14.42%, 2,266. After those three...
vieravoice.com
Space Coast Police K9 Competition
Gates will open at 5 p.m. with the competition a pre-competition demo by the Brevard Kennel Club. The police K-9 teams will begin competing at 6 p.m. Hardest hitting and fastest Dog. Law Enforcement displays, Police half-time demo, door prizes, food and beverages for purchase and vendor expo.
