Cocoa Beach, FL

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

The Wonder of the Seas sets sail from Port Canaveral

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — People gathered for the “Largest Wave Out in the World” for one cruise ship on Sunday. The Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas sailed out of Port Canaveral with bright lights. While the day had significant rain, that did not stop people...
PORT CANAVERAL, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Christmas light shows to visit in December

With Christmas creeping right around the corner, light shows are popping up all around Central Florida. Some are displayed as walkthrough shows while others are drive-thru shows. Aside from the beautiful light displays, many of these attractions have activities that the whole family can enjoy. Night of a Million Lights.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Disney World to raise ticket prices, SeaWorld shows off Pipeline vehicle and Universal opens new Holiday Tribute Store

From rides and events to big announcements and ticket deals, Attractions Insider is your one-stop shop for everything Florida attractions. After a two-year absence, ICE! returns to Gaylord Palms. And this year, the frigid exhibit features hand-crafted ice sculptures inspired by Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas. We talk with the people behind it all! Plus, Ashley and Allison check in on some of the holiday offerings now underway. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

5 things to know about SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration

The sights, sounds and flavors of the Christmas season are already taking over SeaWorld Orlando. And speaking of flavors, we get to spotlight a new culinary expert this year. 1. Chef Jose Vargas is SeaWorld Orlando’s executive sous chef. He has been with the company for about six months, meaning this is his first year influencing the park’s Christmas offerings. “This is unlike anything I’ve ever done,” he said with a smile. “But this is what I’ve always wanted to do.”
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

6 Great Seafood Places in Florida

If you love eating seafood, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Florida that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredient only, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

BREVARD: Officials are offering replacement sand

Brevard County residents impacted by beach erosion from Nicole are able to get emergency assistance. Officials are offering replacement sand for those along the coast, including Melbourne Beach. The county Natural Management Department is accepting requests now.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week. so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
kennythepirate.com

Warning for Guests traveling to Disney World over Thanksgiving break

Keep this in mind as you travel to Disney World over Thanksgiving break. If you fly to Disney World, you likely fly into and out of Orlando International Airport (MCO). The Orlando airport is the hub for all visitors traveling by plane in and out of the greater Orlando area. With so many theme parks, attractions, and convention centers it is a very busy airport. Depending on the dates you travel, you may experience long lines at security.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

"Pack your patience": Record travel expected at OIA

ORLANDO, Fla.-- Employees at Orlando International are gearing up for a very busy week as Thanksgiving approaches. Officials expect travel will return to pre-pandemic levels, with more travelers than the airport saw in 2019 (a record-breaking year). What You Need To Know. Parking lots at the airport are expected to...
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Three new Vero Beach City Council members

VERO BEACH - Vero Beach voters selected three new city council members on Nov. 8, each of whom defeated two incumbents and three other challengers. Tracey Zudans led the pack with 15.49%, 2,434 votes, followed by Linda Moore, 14.70%, 2,309, and John M. Carroll Jr., 14.42%, 2,266. After those three...
VERO BEACH, FL
vieravoice.com

Space Coast Police K9 Competition

Gates will open at 5 p.m. with the competition a pre-competition demo by the Brevard Kennel Club. The police K-9 teams will begin competing at 6 p.m. Hardest hitting and fastest Dog. Law Enforcement displays, Police half-time demo, door prizes, food and beverages for purchase and vendor expo.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

