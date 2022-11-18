ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Massac County Christmas toy drive held in person on Dec. 17

METROPOLIS, IL — The Christmas for Kids Toy Drive will be from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Dec. 17 at the Metropolis Community Center on 900 W. 10th St., the Metropolis Police Department posted on Facebook. The event is open to residents living in Massac County and to...
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
Family Service Society hosts free food giveaway in Paducah

PADUCAH — Family Service Society partnered with Feeding America and Anthem to provide McCracken County residents with free fresh produce Friday. People who live in McCracken County were able to pick up fresh produce and milk. The organization says food giveaways like Friday's are needed, because the organization has...
PADUCAH, KY
Carbondale Winter Farmers Market now offers free kids' activities, opens on Dec. 3

CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Community Farmers Market will introduce a new Kids Club program that offers free kids' activities for its winter season starting on Dec. 3. Kids can take part in different crafts, food challenges or community activities each Saturday and will receive their own Kids Club market tote bag to decorate. Some activities include a Decorate Your Market Bag event on Dec. 3, a Two Bite Challenge on Dec. 10 and a holiday craft event on Dec. 17.
CARBONDALE, IL
Resource Fair returns Monday to connect public with community services

PADUCAH — If you need help with housing, food, employment or general well-being, come to this month’s Community Resource Fair at McCracken County Public Library from 4–6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. Community partners will be on site to offer help and talk about the services they...
PADUCAH, KY
Thanksgiving food do's and don'ts for dog owners

PADUCAH — With Thanksgiving comes gatherings—and that means food. But that also means dog owners need to make sure their pets aren't eating food that's harmful. Austin Pickler is at the dog park with her pet. It'll be her dog's first Thanksgiving. But Pickler knows the harm certain...
PADUCAH, KY
Thanksgiving events in the Local 6 area

Turkey Trot 5K/10K run: Hosted by the West Kentucky Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Edward Jones, this race begins at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 24. Registration is from 6 to 7:15 a.m. in the Farmers' Market parking lot on the corner of 2nd and Monroe Streets. Click here for more information.
PADUCAH, KY
Mayfield Ice House Gallery to move into new facility

MAYFIELD, KY — After losing its building in the December 2021 tornado, the Ice House Gallery will start renovation of property it was recently gifted, which includes two historic buildings in downtown Mayfield. Dana Heath, former director of the Mayfield Graves County Art Guild for 11 years, gifted the...
MAYFIELD, KY
West Frankfort Moose Lodge closes its doors

FRANKLIN COUNTY - A popular event venue and restaurant / bar in West Frankfort has closed its doors to the public. The West Frankfort Moose Lodge, located on Main Street in West Frankfort, closed yesterday, forcing some upcoming events to be cancelled. According to staff, they were "unceremoniously" notified of...
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
Smithland Friendship Baptist Church cancels Sunday services

SMITHLAND, KY — Friendship Baptist Church in Smithland has canceled the morning and evening services for Sunday, Nov. 20 due to widespread illness among members. The church canceled the services in an announcement posted on its Facebook. Services will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 23 for the prayer meeting.
SMITHLAND, KY
Adoption day in Williamson County

Finally home: 18 foster children to be adopted in Marion Friday. 18 children in foster care will be adopted at the Williamson County Courthouse on Friday morning. Following the adoption finalizations, families will join to celebrate and enjoy refreshments.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
Women gather for EmpowerHER conference hosted by Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce

PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a women's conference Friday titled "EmpowerHER." The goal was to encourage women in business and provide them with personal and professional growth opportunities, with breakout sessions on health, business and life issues. The keynote speaker for the conference was entrepreneur...
PADUCAH, KY
McCracken County Theatre places first in state competition

The McCracken County High School theater department won first place at the Kentucky Theatre Association’s State Festival for Outstanding Play with "The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane." For individual awards, Adyson Townsend was named to the All Star Cast, and Gavin Smith was named Outstanding Performer. The play is...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Paducah police officers graduate from diversity training program

PADUCAH — Seven Paducah police officers recently graduated from the Paducah Police Department Cultural Leadership Academy, which provides training centered on diversity awareness. Officers Lucas Stone, Julia Cross, Pedro Loredo and Taylor Cissell, Sgt. Nicholas Francescon and Detectives Ryan Hudson and Beau Green were part of 2022's graduating class.
PADUCAH, KY

