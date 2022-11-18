Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Massac County Christmas toy drive held in person on Dec. 17
METROPOLIS, IL — The Christmas for Kids Toy Drive will be from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Dec. 17 at the Metropolis Community Center on 900 W. 10th St., the Metropolis Police Department posted on Facebook. The event is open to residents living in Massac County and to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Family Service Society hosts free food giveaway in Paducah
PADUCAH — Family Service Society partnered with Feeding America and Anthem to provide McCracken County residents with free fresh produce Friday. People who live in McCracken County were able to pick up fresh produce and milk. The organization says food giveaways like Friday's are needed, because the organization has...
wpsdlocal6.com
Calvert Cares Can Drive collecting nonperishable food items to help feed the hungry in Calvert City
CALVERT CITY, KY — Through Dec. 12, Calvert City is collecting canned food items to feed neighbors in need. The city says the Calvert Cares Can Drive has drop-off locations at five local businesses and one at city hall. In addition to canned foods, the drive will also accept...
wpsdlocal6.com
Carbondale Winter Farmers Market now offers free kids' activities, opens on Dec. 3
CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Community Farmers Market will introduce a new Kids Club program that offers free kids' activities for its winter season starting on Dec. 3. Kids can take part in different crafts, food challenges or community activities each Saturday and will receive their own Kids Club market tote bag to decorate. Some activities include a Decorate Your Market Bag event on Dec. 3, a Two Bite Challenge on Dec. 10 and a holiday craft event on Dec. 17.
wpsdlocal6.com
Boys & Girls Club kicks off fundraiser to support southern Illinois youth
CARBONDALE, IL — The Boys & Girls Club of Southern Illinois will kick off a fundraising campaign at this year's GivingTuesday event on Nov. 29. Support directly helps youth in the community. The in-person and online GivingTuesday event will be from 4–6 p.m. on Nov. 29 at its office...
wpsdlocal6.com
United Way of Western Kentucky seeks volunteer teams for special Project United Holiday Edition in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The United Way of Western Kentucky — formerly United Way of Paducah McCracken County — is hosting a special holiday edition of Project United for Graves County, and now is the time for volunteer teams to register. The Project United Holiday Edition is...
wpsdlocal6.com
Resource Fair returns Monday to connect public with community services
PADUCAH — If you need help with housing, food, employment or general well-being, come to this month’s Community Resource Fair at McCracken County Public Library from 4–6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. Community partners will be on site to offer help and talk about the services they...
wpsdlocal6.com
Thanksgiving food do's and don'ts for dog owners
PADUCAH — With Thanksgiving comes gatherings—and that means food. But that also means dog owners need to make sure their pets aren't eating food that's harmful. Austin Pickler is at the dog park with her pet. It'll be her dog's first Thanksgiving. But Pickler knows the harm certain...
wpsdlocal6.com
Thanksgiving events in the Local 6 area
Turkey Trot 5K/10K run: Hosted by the West Kentucky Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Edward Jones, this race begins at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 24. Registration is from 6 to 7:15 a.m. in the Farmers' Market parking lot on the corner of 2nd and Monroe Streets. Click here for more information.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield Ice House Gallery to move into new facility
MAYFIELD, KY — After losing its building in the December 2021 tornado, the Ice House Gallery will start renovation of property it was recently gifted, which includes two historic buildings in downtown Mayfield. Dana Heath, former director of the Mayfield Graves County Art Guild for 11 years, gifted the...
wfcnnews.com
West Frankfort Moose Lodge closes its doors
FRANKLIN COUNTY - A popular event venue and restaurant / bar in West Frankfort has closed its doors to the public. The West Frankfort Moose Lodge, located on Main Street in West Frankfort, closed yesterday, forcing some upcoming events to be cancelled. According to staff, they were "unceremoniously" notified of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Smithland Friendship Baptist Church cancels Sunday services
SMITHLAND, KY — Friendship Baptist Church in Smithland has canceled the morning and evening services for Sunday, Nov. 20 due to widespread illness among members. The church canceled the services in an announcement posted on its Facebook. Services will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 23 for the prayer meeting.
wpsdlocal6.com
Forever Home Friday: lovable, abandoned pup looking for forever home
PADUCAH — 2.5 year old Pinky is an energetic, loving, playful companion, and she's looking for her Forever home. Pinky has been at the McCracken County Humane Society for longer than any other adoptable animal there. She was reportedly abandoned there with her two sisters, but both of them have been adopted.
The Kentucky Lake Region Has You Covered for Holiday Fun
The cover is on the boat. The swimsuits are packed and put away. And that sunscreen will sit in the bathroom cabinet until next spring. It was fun visiting Kentucky Lake this summer, wasn't it?. Well, Land Between the Lakes isn't done with you or any of the rest of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Adoption day in Williamson County
Finally home: 18 foster children to be adopted in Marion Friday. 18 children in foster care will be adopted at the Williamson County Courthouse on Friday morning. Following the adoption finalizations, families will join to celebrate and enjoy refreshments.
wpsdlocal6.com
Women gather for EmpowerHER conference hosted by Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce
PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a women's conference Friday titled "EmpowerHER." The goal was to encourage women in business and provide them with personal and professional growth opportunities, with breakout sessions on health, business and life issues. The keynote speaker for the conference was entrepreneur...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Theatre places first in state competition
The McCracken County High School theater department won first place at the Kentucky Theatre Association’s State Festival for Outstanding Play with "The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane." For individual awards, Adyson Townsend was named to the All Star Cast, and Gavin Smith was named Outstanding Performer. The play is...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police officers graduate from diversity training program
PADUCAH — Seven Paducah police officers recently graduated from the Paducah Police Department Cultural Leadership Academy, which provides training centered on diversity awareness. Officers Lucas Stone, Julia Cross, Pedro Loredo and Taylor Cissell, Sgt. Nicholas Francescon and Detectives Ryan Hudson and Beau Green were part of 2022's graduating class.
wpsdlocal6.com
'On the right track to making a difference': Lincoln High School historical foundation meets with potential benefactors
PADUCAH — “On the right track to making a difference” is how Lincoln High School Historical Foundation President J. W. Cleary described the outcome of Thursday's meeting with potential benefactors. As Local 6 reported in October, the foundation has plans for a new community center on the...
wpsdlocal6.com
PTHS students tell story of strength, discovery with help of professional orchestra in Broadway adaptation of Anastasia
PADUCAH — Buckle up: Paducah Tilghman High School students will transport you back-in-time and halfway around the world in their performance of Broadway's Anastasia, based on the hit animated film from 1997. Tonight is opening night and several cast-members joined Mike Mallory live in-studio to discuss their roles ahead...
Comments / 0