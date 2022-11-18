ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

Related
95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction Names Favorite Natural Colorado Landmarks

It pretty much goes without saying that one of the things Colorado is most famous for, if not the one thing that it's most famous for, is its natural landmarks. Throughout our beautiful state, we have some of the most stunning mountains in the world, some of the best hiking trails around, some of the coolest state parks, and one of the best music venues on the planet which started out as a natural landmark itself.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction Home For Sale Beneath Colorado’s Liberty Cap

What's in Grand Junction? Lots of million-dollar homes. Each of them is a stunning custom build that shows off the Grand Valley in a unique way depending on the location. If you have ever wanted Monument views and room to run horses there is a new listing in the Redlands that you should take a look at. I'll warn you right now, this home has a backyard that dreams are made of.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Local Authorities Continue Search For Missing Grand Junction Woman

The search continues for a woman who was reported missing last week in Grand Junction. The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is hoping the public can help them locate 70-year-old Melissa Gonzalez, of Grand Junction, who was last seen on Tuesday, November 15. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Missing Alert in connection with her disappearance.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Montrose Colorado Holiday Events

With the holiday season upon us, it's time to step back and take a little break. Time to slow down a little and appreciate the things that make you do what you do: family, friends, presents... No matter what it is you look forward to about the holidays, the time...
MONTROSE, CO
95 Rock KKNN

7 Tips For Happy and Successful Black Friday Shopping In Grand Junction

The holiday shopping season is here and there is no bigger shopping day than the day after Thanksgiving. After cooking for three days, hosting, and cleaning up from the Thanksgiving feasts and gatherings, somehow the madness of Black Friday shopping is a welcome reprieve and retreat for many holiday shoppers. These are the people that find peace and calm in the midst of the hustle and bustle of the holiday shopping frenzy. According to TopCashBack.com, 78% of Americans plan to shop on Black Friday.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

How Old Is That Huge Christmas Tree In Downtown Grand Junction?

The holiday season is officially underway in downtown Grand Junction with another successful tree lighting at the corner of 4th and Main. Hundreds of bundled-up people gathered at Wells Fargo bank Saturday evening for the annual tree lighting that helps get Grand Junction into the holiday spirit. The weather was pretty much ideal. At tree lighting time, the temperature was 34° and then dropped down to 28° a few minutes later. Cold enough to make it feel like Christmas, but not so cold that it makes you want to pour hot chocolate down your pants.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy