Mackinaw, IL

Extra Effort: Dee-Mack’s Addi Swadinsky Leads On Her Team and In The School

By Kurt Pegler
 3 days ago

MACKINAW, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) – Kurt Pegler/WMBD Sports: Addi Swadinsky says her senior year is off to a great start.

The multi-sport athlete had a big volleyball season and is now on to basketball. And sports are just part of the equation for her at Dee-Mack High School.

“School has always been a big part for me and my family. School is fun to me,” Swadinski said. “I put in the work, this is a break. It’s basketball practice, it’s fun.”

Swadinski is an honor roll student, a National Honor Society member with a perfect 4.0 grade point average. She is also the president of the student council with planning responsibilities at Dee-Mack.

“I’m a planner, I’m always on the go. I don’t like it if I’m not busy,” Swadinsky said. “I’ve gone to all our (Heart of Illinois) Conference leadership activities and I bring back ideas to the school. We plan stuff around our school to make it a better community.”

Not only is Swadinsky a leader on her team and in her school but she is also a leader in her community as a youth basketball coach. In fact, she’s one of the youngest volunteer coaches in the Mackinaw Recreation League.

“Something that hasn’t changed all these years is her ability to see past age,” said Dee-Mack basketball coach Joni Nightingale. “She coaches the littles in our rec ball, she mentors her teammates and is a leader at this level. She sees past age, she doesn’t see barriers. A really great kid.”

Swadinsky says she gets as much out of her volunteer role as a coach as her players do.

“I think when they see they don’t get a parent (as coach) and they get a (high school) player instead, they think it’s cool,” Swadinsky said. “Then the come to my games. It’s awesome.”

WMBD/WYZZ

