kslsports.com
BYU Basketball Heads To Bahamas For Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament
PROVO, Utah – The most formidable challenge for BYU basketball to date awaits as they prepare to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament. The Battle 4 Atlantis, which takes place in the Bahamas, has emerged over the past decade as one of the top multi-team events in college basketball.
kslsports.com
Smack Talk From Utah Tech WR Was Motivation In BYU Football Locker Room
PROVO, Utah – During the second half of the BYU football game against Utah Tech, there were some chippy penalties. To the point where some of the penalties from BYU players were trying to send a personal message. What caused that? Smack talk from Utah Tech leading up to...
kslsports.com
Utah Drops In AP Poll After Disappointing Loss To Oregon
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah drops in the latest AP Top 25 Poll after laying an egg against Oregon Saturday night. The Utes were in a prime position at No. 10 last week to really make some noise with a win but couldn’t get the job done in Eugene. The voters ultimately dropped Utah four spots to No. 14 for coming up short against the Ducks.
kslsports.com
PK: Utah Football Could Not Get It Done This Season
EUGENE, Ore. – Spin it any way you want, but there’s only one conclusion when evaluating this season for the Utah football program. Barring any shenanigans in next week’s games, the Utes won’t get the opportunity to defend their Pac-12 championships in two weeks. Harsh as it sounds, slap the label of disappointment on this year’s team.
kslsports.com
BYU Uses Second Half Run To Put Away Scrappy Nicholls State
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball didn’t need late-game heroics to put away Nicholls State on Saturday night. The Cougars did find themselves down at the half, but a big second-half run pulled away from the Colonels. Here’s a breakdown of how the game played out. BYU trailed...
kslsports.com
BYU Vs. Utah Tech: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction
PROVO, Utah – BYU/Utah Tech, it’s a game you never thought you’d see in your wildest dreams. But in many ways, it’s the perfect end to home games at LaVell Edwards Stadium in BYU’s Independence era. Home games in November for BYU since 2011 have...
kslsports.com
Takeaways From BYU’s Win Over Nicholls State
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball defeated Nicholls State in front of an enthusiastic 13,745 fans at the Marriott Center. The final score was BYU 87, Nicholls State 73. BYU improves to 3-1 on the season, while Nicholls drops to 0-3. Here are some takeaways from BYU’s win that saw...
kslsports.com
Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Win Over Utah Tech
PROVO, Utah – BYU football defeated Utah Tech, 52-26 on Senior Day. Here are some instant takeaways from the victory that now improves BYU’s record to 6-5 on the season. BYU quarterback Jaren Hall came into this season looking to improve his deep pass accuracy. Hall, who is fully healthy after dealing with a shoulder injury in October, put together a career-high passing performance through the air. Thanks in large part to his deep passes.
kslsports.com
Utah Tech Football Team Pops Off Huge Passing Touchdown Against BYU
PROVO, Utah – The Utah Tech football team took the lead in the second quarter against the BYU Cougars thanks to an 80-yard touchdown reception by wide receiver Deven Osborne. Utah Tech responded nicely with an explosive scoring play. On third-and-10, the BYU defense brought the heat with a...
kslsports.com
Jaren Hall, Puka Nacua Plan To Play In BYU’s Bowl Game
PROVO, Utah – The futures of BYU stars Jaren Hall and Puka Nacua are still up in the air after the conclusion of the 2022 season. Both can return to BYU for the first season in the Big 12 Conference in 2023. But they also have the option to move on and begin their NFL careers.
kslsports.com
Keanu Hill Grabs Three First Half Touchdown Catches For BYU Football
PROVO, Utah – The BYU football offense scored 28 points in the second quarter to take a 28-20 lead against Utah Tech at halftime. Keanu Hill caught three touchdown passes in the quarter from Jaren Hall. That tied the number of touchdown catches Hill had during his first two...
kslsports.com
Utah’s Final Regular Season Game Time, Network Against Colorado Announced
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah will be playing their final regular season game against Colorado next Saturday in Folsom Field. Kickoff time will be 2:00 pm MT on Pac-12 Networks. Utah will be coming off a heart-breaking close loss where everything went wrong from them against the Oregon Ducks. The Buffaloes also had a rough outing last week but on the opposite side of the spectrum, suffering a whooping to Washington.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Questions Answered In Win Against Utah Tech
PROVO, Utah – The BYU football team became bowl eligible after defeating Utah Tech 52-26 in the first-ever meeting between the schools. Let’s answer some questions about an important win to secure a postseason. Who was the MVP for BYU Football?. In what could be his last football...
kslsports.com
College GameDay Feels Confident About Utah Heading Into Game Against Oregon
EUGENE, OR- It feels like a tide has shifted in favor of the Utes in recent days concerning their impending matchup with Oregon later tonight at Autzen Stadium. ESPN’s College GameDay seems to agree as they all picked No. 10 Utah to win over No. 12 Oregon who had been in the College Football Playoff discussion before suffering a loss against Washington last week.
kslsports.com
BYU Women Earn First Victory Of Amber Whiting Era
PROVO, Utah – BYU women’s basketball has ended a five-game losing streak dating back to last season. On the Northshore at the campus of BYU-Hawaii in Laie, BYU defeated Washington State, 65-56, to give head coach Amber Whiting her first career victory at the collegiate level. The win...
kslsports.com
Calvin Tyler Jr. Gets Utah State On Scoreboard Against San José State
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State running back Calvin Tyler Jr. scored his fifth touchdown of the season to get the Aggies on the scoreboard against the San José State Spartans. The Aggies hosted the Spartans at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, November 19. With 59 seconds left in...
kslsports.com
BYU WR Gunner Romney Gives Status Update Entering Senior Day
PROVO, Utah – For all but two games, BYU football has navigated the 2022 season without one of its top receivers, Gunner Romney. It’s been a tough year for the fifth-year senior. Especially as he entered this season “better than ever.” Then he went down with a lacerated kidney injury days later in fall camp.
kslsports.com
Calvin Tyler Jr. Helps Utah State Earn Bowl Eligibility With Career Day
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State running back Calvin Tyler Jr. recorded a career performance to help the Aggies beat the San José State Spartans and earn bowl eligibility. The Aggies hosted the Spartans at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, November 19. USU defeated SJSU, 35-31. Tyler Jr. scored...
kslsports.com
Jaylen Dixon Ties Game With Oregon With Jet Sweep TD
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Utes wide receiver/speedster Jaylen Dixon tied the game against the Oregon Ducks with a rushing touchdown in the third quarter. With Utah in the red zone, Andy Ludwig dialed up a jet sweep that sent Jaylen Dixon into the end zone from 18-yards out to tie the game at 17 with 2:39 remaining in the third quarter.
kslsports.com
Utah Women’s Hockey Struggles In Loss To Michigan In Beehive Showcase
The previous matchup between these two teams saw the Michigan Women’s team triumph 2-1 in overtime over Utah. Michigan came into tonight’s game boasting an impressive 6-2-1 record and is ranked the sixth-best team in the country, while the Utes were barely above water with a record of 8-7.
