ringsidenews.com
What Happened With Jon Moxley After AEW Full Gear Went Off The Air
Jon Moxley headed into AEW Full Gear as the World Champion, and many fans expected him to take the fight to MJF and win the match. However, it didn’t quite turn out that way, and the situation took an interesting turn after AEW Full Gear went off the air.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Possibly Wrestling Last Match Soon
Anything can happen in WWE, and it looks like a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is set to return to the ring in a few weeks. Jamie Noble recently took to Twitter to confirm that he will be competing at the upcoming WWE event in Charleston, WV on December 11. However, Noble also noted that it could possibly be his last match when he posted the following:
PWMania
Photo: Sasha Banks Reveals Her New Tattoo
In the midst of rumors regarding her current WWE status, Sasha Banks has revealed her latest tattoo. Banks has kept herself busy outside of the ring by making numerous public appearances and pursuing new ventures. She recently applied for several trademarks in order to continue in this direction. It was...
wrestlinginc.com
Randy Orton Pays Tribute To 'The OG Head Of The Table'
Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and stands atop of WWE as the "Head of the Table"; however, Reigns is not the first member of his family to find success in the company. Prior to The Usos, Reigns, and Solo Sikoa taking charge in WWE, many members of the family have found success such as The Rock, Rikishi, and Yokozuna. One successful member of their family that wrestled just a few years prior to the debut of The Usos and Roman Reigns was the "Samoan Bulldozer," Umaga.
Bills release photos of Highmark Stadium covered in snow
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A day after the Bills announced the moving of this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns to Ford Field in Detroit due to weather, the team released images of Highmark Stadium covered in snow. The photos show seats, stairs, and the field itself whited out by snow. As of 10:20 […]
wrestlingrumors.net
PHOTO: Alexa Bliss Literally Suffers Bloody Injury Coming Home to Her Dogs
Alexa Bliss is one of the most marketable stars that WWE has under contract, which often means a crazy schedule that keeps her away from home for significant stretches of time. Anyone with pets will tell you how hard it is to leave them for an extended period of time.
itrwrestling.com
John Cena “Refused To Do The Job” For Current AEW Star
Although the latter stages of John Cena’s career have seen the leader of the Cenation put over several WWE Superstars, such as Roman Reigns and AJ Styles, this wasn’t always the case. Cena, as the perceived face of WWE, was often on the winning end of marquee bouts.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Rhea Ripley's First Match On Raw In Five Months
Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka in a "WarGames Advantage Match" has been announced for the 11/21 episode of "WWE Raw." The match will mark Ripley's first match on the Red Brand since her victory over Alexa Bliss, Doudrop and Liv Morgan on the June 6 episode of the show, where she became the #1 contender to Bianca Belair's "Raw' Women's Championship before being sidelined with a brain/teeth injury. Ripley would subsequently miss nearly four months of in-ring competition before returning to action in a mixed-tag match alongside Damien Priest at a WWE live event last month.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Results 11/18/2022
– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. They hype the show and we go right to the ring. – The music hits and out first comes The Brawling Brutes...
411mania.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 11.19.22: US Title Match Main Event, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Bayley by DQ when Damage CTRL interfered.
nodq.com
Results of Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio vs. Bryan Danielson at AEW Full Gear 2022
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson for the ROH world title took place at AEW Full Gear 2022. Here are the highlights…. * In the early moments, Jericho brawled with Claudio on the outside. Bryan hit a dive to Guevara but then Jericho sent Bryan into the steel steps.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Sami Zayn Makes Jey Uso Break Again On SmackDown
Sami Zayn is a pro at making the Bloodline break character and laugh. Jey Uso is a usual target and it happened again tonight when Sami Zayn did an elaborate handshake with Jimmy Uso, Jey couldn’t help but to look away and cover his face after cracking a slight smile. They just can’t take the hilarious Sami Zayn serious! Watch the character break down below!
wrestlinginc.com
New TNT Champion Crowned At AEW Full Gear
On Saturday night a new AEW TNT Champion was crowned at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. Samoa Joe defeated former AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs to become the new AEW TNT Champion. After Wardlow landed a third powerbomb to Hobbs, Joe entered the ring and hit Wardlow with the title belt, and then choked out Hobbs to win the title.
411mania.com
Sting Proves He’s Not Darby Allin’s Weakness With Victory at AEW Full Gear
Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal had claimed that Sting was Darby Allin’s weakness, but the Stinger proved otherwise at AEW Full Gear. Sting and Darby managed to pick up the win, as Sting hit Lethal with a Scorpion Death Drop followed by a Coffin Drop from Darby to win.
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Told Former WWE Star He Hated His “Flabby Body”
Professional wrestlers come in all shapes and sizes as people with various body types have been known to step into the squared circle. Not every wrestler who has competed in WWE has been shredded, but it seems that Vince McMahon didn’t approve of at least one former WWE star’s look.
wrestlinginc.com
Bushwhacker Luke Calls WWE SmackDown Star 'One Hell Of A Worker'
Luke and Butch, The Bushwhackers — as they were known from the late 1980s upon making their WWE debut — started making a name for themselves as early as the 1960s and went on to be an established team for several decades. They won tag team titles across various promotions and were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. Fast forward to the present, and another Butch is making a name for himself in WWE.
ringsidenews.com
Sasha Banks Shows Off New Tattoo During WWE Hiatus
Sasha Banks is currently out of action from the WWE. She and her tag team partner, Naomi, walked out of the company due to creative differences with the then Chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon. Now, it looks like Banks is getting a little ink during her sabbatical. Sasha has since...
bodyslam.net
Live AEW Full Gear Results (19/11/22)
Tonight AEW brings us the Full Gear event from New Jersey, being hosted at the Prudential Center. The card is stacked, with several matches with championship implications. You can check out the full match card below. – AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF. – AEW World...
ringsidenews.com
Wheeler Yuta Calls William Regal A Snake After Shocking Betrayal At AEW Full Gear
William Regal’s contributions to the pro wrestling world can never be understated. Lord Regal is considered a genius in the business, but he isn’t someone one can always trust. That was on full display at AEW Full Gear and now Wheeler Yuta reacted to Regal’s betrayal at the event.
411mania.com
Randy Orton Reacts To Fan Photo, Offers Tribute To Umaga
In response to a fan tweet of a photo featuring both wrestlers, Randy Orton responded by paying his respects to Umaga. Orton’s reply was stated as follows:. I’m very happy you posted this pic. I’ll save it. Anniversary is coming up where we lost the Samoan Bulldozer. I wish I was one of those dudes that took photos of everything. RIP to the OG head of the table, Matty Anoa’i too. So many memories. Too many brothers lost.
