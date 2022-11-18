Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friday evening will bring the signs of change as clouds roll back in through the evening. This will keep temperatures from dropping anywhere close to freezing, but it does stay chilly nonetheless with temperatures hovering in the 40s. A few showers will be likely closer to midnight, but the forecast remains dry throughout game time for those high school games tonight across the state. You’ll just want to remember to bundle up with temperatures in the 40s!

