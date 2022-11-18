Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
theadvocate.com
Notre Dame survived memorable regional scare from talented No. 19 seed
Notre Dame simply wasn't going to be denied in its Division III regional playoff game Friday. The No. 3 Pioneers trailed by 13 points at halftime to No. 19 Lake Charles College Prep but were able to stage a comeback and send the game into overtime where kicker Cameron Fuselier's PAT made the difference in a 41-40 thriller.
theadvocate.com
No one knew who would win the Madison Prep- St. Louis Catholic game until overtime
Tony Lewis scored on a 3-yard run in overtime to provide the game’s only points and give the Madison Prep Chargers a 6-0 win over the St. Louis Catholic Saints in a Division II select regional-round playoff game Friday night at Glen Oaks. Next up for Madison Prep (8-3)...
Eunice News
Teacher of the Year at Eunice Elementary
Eunice Elementary chose its Teacher of The Year. Stephanie Speyrer, a special education teacher, received the honor. She is with Mary Dupre, principal. (Submitted photo)
KPLC TV
Lake Charles family thankful for new home after Hurricane Laura
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Start your day with 7 News Sunrise.
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you love eating pizza from time to time and you also happen to live in Louisiana, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food.
KPLC TV
CPSO searching for missing woman
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman last seen early Saturday morning at a Sulphur bar. Stephany Fong, 32, was reportedly last spotted around 5:00 a.m. Saturday leaving Wagin Cajun and heading north on Beglis Parkway, north of Cypress Street, in her vehicle, a white, Toyota RAV4, bearing Louisiana license plate 342DDV, CPSO said.
KPLC TV
North Lake Charles under precautionary boil advisory
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A precautionary boil advisory is in place for residents in north Lake Charles, according to the City of Lake Charles. The boil advisory is expected to last for 18 hours, City of Lake Charles Public Information Officer Katie Harrington said. Areas in north Lake Charles...
Lake Charles American Press
Freeze warning in effect tonight
There is a freeze warning in effect tonight in Southwest Louisiana as temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-20s and 30s. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said the dreary and cold conditions the region has faced this week will persist into the weekend and into early next week.
KPLC TV
South City Christian Church giving away free Thanksgiving dinner boxes
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thanksgiving dinner boxes are being given away at South City Christian Church Sunday, November 20. Each box includes items needed to complete a Thanksgiving meal. The church is located at 323 W Sale Rd in Lake Charles. The drive-thru giveaway begins at 2 p.m. The...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Missing Elderly Lake Charles Man
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Missing Elderly Lake Charles Man. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 17, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that it is looking for Herman J. Gobert, 66, of Lake Charles, Louisiana who was reported missing in October. He was last...
Crowley Police looking for teen missing since Oct. 28
The Crowley Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 17-year-old.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 19, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 19, 2022. Thomas Daniel Hoover, 42, Roberts: Theft from $25,000 or more; fail to possess required license for home improvements, residential construction; two counts instate detainer. Jasmine Jayda Nicole Guillory, 26, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less...
Smoke and Barrel This Weekend in Lake Charles, Free Admission?
Smoke and Barrel makes its triumphant return this weekend to Lake Charles. The non-profit event not only raises money for various charities but hits home by combining bourbon, bbq, and whiskey. What more could we ask for?. The event features over 80 bourbons, scotches, and whiskeys guests can try, live...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold and soggy Saturday with off and on rain most of the day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friday evening will bring the signs of change as clouds roll back in through the evening. This will keep temperatures from dropping anywhere close to freezing, but it does stay chilly nonetheless with temperatures hovering in the 40s. A few showers will be likely closer to midnight, but the forecast remains dry throughout game time for those high school games tonight across the state. You’ll just want to remember to bundle up with temperatures in the 40s!
KPLC TV
GOTTA EAT: Get messy and get the special
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Anyone who comes into Lake Charles and asks a resident where to eat will likely hear the name Darrell’s. It’s a place that’s become pretty special to the community over the years. “Beer is always cold and the environment is good. There’s...
Shooting possibly linked to fight outside Louisiana biker bar, detectives say
A possible altercation between motorcycle clubs in Moss Bluff leads to a shooting with one in the hospital.
KPLC TV
Artist adds some holiday color to Sulphur with window paintings
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Artist Dewey Oliva hopes to bring some holiday spirit as he makes the City of Sulphur his canvas. Oliva is painting windows around the city to spread Christmas cheer. “I know when the kids and families see all the decorations and artwork it brings back that...
Lake Charles American Press
Brother trying to raise funds for Jennings man paralyzed after being shot on way to work
The brother of Jennings man who was shot and paralyzed in a drive-by shooting on his way to work, has launched a fundraiser to help the family while he recovers. Hoyt Lejeune, 30, was shot driving to work at Capital Manufacturing in Crowley on Thursday, Nov. 10 when he was shot inside his vehicle on La 26 near Plaquemine Street in Jennings. He suffered two gunshot wounds to the back and is paralyzed, according to his younger brother, Zachary Lejeune.
Cold, Lonely, Hurt, Suffering in Crowley Needs Our Help
Animals of Crowley, La. are asking for help with medical bills for this abused and injured animal.
KPLC TV
Mistletoe and Moss holiday market brings the holiday spirit
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a winter wonderland at the Lake Charles Civic Center as Mistletoe and Moss comes to town. Partnering with 89 stores, Mistletoe and Moss is the perfect place for some Christmas shopping. Shoppers can find a range of food, clothing, home decor, and so...
