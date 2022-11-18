ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Notre Dame survived memorable regional scare from talented No. 19 seed

Notre Dame simply wasn't going to be denied in its Division III regional playoff game Friday. The No. 3 Pioneers trailed by 13 points at halftime to No. 19 Lake Charles College Prep but were able to stage a comeback and send the game into overtime where kicker Cameron Fuselier's PAT made the difference in a 41-40 thriller.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Eunice News

Teacher of the Year at Eunice Elementary

Eunice Elementary chose its Teacher of The Year. Stephanie Speyrer, a special education teacher, received the honor. She is with Mary Dupre, principal. (Submitted photo)
EUNICE, LA
KPLC TV

CPSO searching for missing woman

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman last seen early Saturday morning at a Sulphur bar. Stephany Fong, 32, was reportedly last spotted around 5:00 a.m. Saturday leaving Wagin Cajun and heading north on Beglis Parkway, north of Cypress Street, in her vehicle, a white, Toyota RAV4, bearing Louisiana license plate 342DDV, CPSO said.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

North Lake Charles under precautionary boil advisory

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A precautionary boil advisory is in place for residents in north Lake Charles, according to the City of Lake Charles. The boil advisory is expected to last for 18 hours, City of Lake Charles Public Information Officer Katie Harrington said. Areas in north Lake Charles...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Freeze warning in effect tonight

There is a freeze warning in effect tonight in Southwest Louisiana as temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-20s and 30s. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said the dreary and cold conditions the region has faced this week will persist into the weekend and into early next week.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 19, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 19, 2022. Thomas Daniel Hoover, 42, Roberts: Theft from $25,000 or more; fail to possess required license for home improvements, residential construction; two counts instate detainer. Jasmine Jayda Nicole Guillory, 26, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold and soggy Saturday with off and on rain most of the day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friday evening will bring the signs of change as clouds roll back in through the evening. This will keep temperatures from dropping anywhere close to freezing, but it does stay chilly nonetheless with temperatures hovering in the 40s. A few showers will be likely closer to midnight, but the forecast remains dry throughout game time for those high school games tonight across the state. You’ll just want to remember to bundle up with temperatures in the 40s!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

GOTTA EAT: Get messy and get the special

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Anyone who comes into Lake Charles and asks a resident where to eat will likely hear the name Darrell’s. It’s a place that’s become pretty special to the community over the years. “Beer is always cold and the environment is good. There’s...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Artist adds some holiday color to Sulphur with window paintings

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Artist Dewey Oliva hopes to bring some holiday spirit as he makes the City of Sulphur his canvas. Oliva is painting windows around the city to spread Christmas cheer. “I know when the kids and families see all the decorations and artwork it brings back that...
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Brother trying to raise funds for Jennings man paralyzed after being shot on way to work

The brother of Jennings man who was shot and paralyzed in a drive-by shooting on his way to work, has launched a fundraiser to help the family while he recovers. Hoyt Lejeune, 30, was shot driving to work at Capital Manufacturing in Crowley on Thursday, Nov. 10 when he was shot inside his vehicle on La 26 near Plaquemine Street in Jennings. He suffered two gunshot wounds to the back and is paralyzed, according to his younger brother, Zachary Lejeune.
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Mistletoe and Moss holiday market brings the holiday spirit

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a winter wonderland at the Lake Charles Civic Center as Mistletoe and Moss comes to town. Partnering with 89 stores, Mistletoe and Moss is the perfect place for some Christmas shopping. Shoppers can find a range of food, clothing, home decor, and so...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy