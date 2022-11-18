ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Madison Cawthorn abandons offices 2 months before term ends

By Victor Nava
 3 days ago

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) has apparently abandoned his Capitol Hill and district offices — despite having nearly two months left in his term.

Cawthorn’s Washington, DC, office has been cleared out — save for a few empty desks — and his nameplate was also removed, according to photographs taken Wednesday that were published by the Asheville Citizen Times .

At his 11th Congressional District office in Hendersonville, North Carolina, the House seal and his name remained on the door and window, but the office was locked and it appeared dark inside, the paper reported.

The district office didn’t appear to be furnished and cleaning products could be seen on a counter, according to the newspaper.

The Post reached out to Cawthorn’s office for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Madison Cawthorn reportedly abandoned his congressional offices two months before his term ends.
AP

A phone call placed to his Hendersonville office went to voicemail, with a message saying that the office was no longer accepting requests for assistance “due to our office beginning to close for the term.”

Cawthorn’s brief run in Congress was plagued with scandals, including a claim that he was invited to an orgy and saw lawmakers using cocaine .

The statement drew the ire of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and other Republican lawmakers.

“I just told him he’s lost my trust, he’s gonna have to earn it back, and I laid out everything I find is unbecoming,” McCarthy said he told Cawthorn after meeting with him.

“And, you can’t just say, ‘You can’t do this again.’ I mean, he’s, he’s got a lot of members very upset,” McCarthy added.

Cawthorn lost a spring primary to Republican opponent Chuck Edwards.
Megan Smith, Megan Smith / USA T
Cawthorn appeared to be the only member of Congress seen at Trump's 2024 announcement.
Megan Smith, Megan Smith / USA T
Cawthorn's DC office was cleared out except for a few desks.
Megan Smith, Megan Smith / USA T
Cawthorn previously said that he was invited to a congressional orgy.
Megan Smith / USA T
His district offices said they are no longer accepting requests for assistance.
Joel Burgess / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cawthorn lost a spring primary to Republican opponent Chuck Edwards, who went on to beat Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara in the midterm election on Nov. 8.

However, Edwards will not be sworn into Congress until Jan. 3.

Cawthorn was spotted in Palm Beach , Florida on Tuesday for former President Donald Trump’s announcement that he would seek the presidency again in 2024.

Cawthorn’s staff already took his nameplate down from his DC office.
Megan Smith-USA TODAY

Cawthorn appeared to be the only congressional lawmaker at the Mar-a-Lago event.

“I want a president who people are terrified of, who’s going to push people out of the way when he’s walking up because he’s the United States of frickin’ America. He represents every single one of us,” Cawthorn said on Instagram after the speech.

Cawthorn added that he would “follow” the 76-year-old former president “till the day I die, you know, barring some terrible information.”

