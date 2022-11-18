Read full article on original website
Horvath declares victory in race for County Supervisor
Councilmember Lindsey Horvath declared victory Thursday over Sen. Bob Hertzberg in the race for County Supervisor, as the county continued to count votes. As of Thursday, Horvath was 19,542 votes ahead of Hertzberg, with a total of 227,561 to his 208,019. She released the following statement:. “I am humbled and...
UPDATED: Horvath remains ahead of Hertzberg
Councilmember Lindsey Horvath remained slightly ahead of Sen. Bob Hertzberg in the race for County Supervisor District 3 as new counts were released Saturday afternoon. Horvath leads Hertzberg by 1,500 votes, a total of 163,908 votes to his 162,408. The count will continue until final certification, anticipated on Dec. 5.
Will a seasoned legislator or millennial activist become the next L.A. County supervisor?
West Hollywood City Councilmember Lindsey Horvath touts her actions, while state Sen. Bob Hertzberg speaks of his negotiating, as skills that make each the ideal L.A. County supervisor.
Californians fear the economic worst + Newsom gets new second-term staff + Dahle concedes
MOST CALIFORNIANS ARE PESSIMISTIC ABOUT THE ECONOMY. The Public Policy Institute of California is out with its latest survey, which found that two out of three Californians are gloomy about the state’s economic prospects in the coming year. Nearly 80% of Californians surveyed said that the availability of well-paying...
NBC Los Angeles
Karen Bass is the Projected Winner in LA's Mayoral Race
Longtime LA politician Karen Bass is the projected winner to be elected as the first female mayor of Los Angeles. Bass was projected to defeat billionaire Rick Caruso, a real-estate mogul backed by Elon Musk, who pledged change in LA, according to NBC News. Karen Bass and Caruso were in...
sjvsun.com
Fresno lawmakers tap Janz, prosecutor and ex-House contender, as next City Attorney
Andrew Janz once wanted to be the Mayor of Fresno. Now, he’s going to be the City of Fresno’s highest legal authority, courtesy of a vote by members of the Fresno City Council on Tuesday night. Janz, a longtime Fresno County Deputy District Attorney, has made his name...
Comments and Concerns Regarding the WHWNOD Proposal Presented to the Planning Commission on October 6, 2022
Commentary Regarding the Draft West Hollywood West Neighborhood Overlay District Design Standards Presented October 6, 2022. West Hollywood West comprises the residential area bounded by Melrose Avenue, La Cienega Boulevard, Beverly Boulevard, and Doheny Drive. There are approximately 575 single family residential lots within the WHW area, all of which are zoned RB-1. All RB-1 lots throughout the City of West Hollywood are permitted to build a residential unit that is one-half of the area of the lot, i.e.: .5 far (floor area ratio). While the West Hollywood Code states that the minimum residential lot size is 5000 square feet, many WHW lots are smaller. Nonetheless, approximately 256 of the residential lots in WHW are larger than 5000 square feet. Of these 256 lots, 68 are greater than 6000 square feet. Of this 68 lot subset, 30 lots are larger than 6100 square feet, and a handful are more than 7000 square feet.
Whose side is Ben Savage on?
He got UNITE HERE’s stamp of approval, but he’s a huge fan of their sworn enemy Mayor Lauren Meister. WeHo City Council candidate Ben Savage received a public shoutout this weekend from a hitherto unknown fan — UNITE HERE Local 11. The labor union’s Co-President Kurt Pederson...
NOV. 9: Give feedback on the Melrose Gathering Place plans
The City of West Hollywood invites members of the community to provide feedback about the new concept design of the future Melrose Gathering Place, which is the public space at the corner of Melrose Avenue and Norwich Drive. City staff members from the City’s Urban Design and Architecture Studio will...
Council to decide on plans for next year’s Pride
City Council looks set to approve a multi-year agreement with JJLA to continue producing the annual WeHo Pride event through 2025. Staff is recommending that Council approve the contract, which would hand JJLA the reins of the pride parade and also allow him to use city property for his OUTLOUD concert events. JJLA could receive up to $1.5 million for the 2023 event alone. The total cost of the event next year is projected to exceed $3 million.
Power outage in WeHo affects 3,800 customers
Over 3,800 SoCal Edison customers were without power in West Hollywood on Thursday evening. Technicians are trying to determine the extent of the damage and are hoping to restore power soon. The outage was first reported just before 8:10 p.m. and is affecting residents living near Santa Monica Boulevard east...
