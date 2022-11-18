ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

UPDATED: Horvath remains ahead of Hertzberg

Councilmember Lindsey Horvath remained slightly ahead of Sen. Bob Hertzberg in the race for County Supervisor District 3 as new counts were released Saturday afternoon. Horvath leads Hertzberg by 1,500 votes, a total of 163,908 votes to his 162,408. The count will continue until final certification, anticipated on Dec. 5.
Karen Bass is the Projected Winner in LA's Mayoral Race

Longtime LA politician Karen Bass is the projected winner to be elected as the first female mayor of Los Angeles. Bass was projected to defeat billionaire Rick Caruso, a real-estate mogul backed by Elon Musk, who pledged change in LA, according to NBC News. Karen Bass and Caruso were in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Comments and Concerns Regarding the WHWNOD Proposal Presented to the Planning Commission on October 6, 2022

Commentary Regarding the Draft West Hollywood West Neighborhood Overlay District Design Standards Presented October 6, 2022. West Hollywood West comprises the residential area bounded by Melrose Avenue, La Cienega Boulevard, Beverly Boulevard, and Doheny Drive. There are approximately 575 single family residential lots within the WHW area, all of which are zoned RB-1. All RB-1 lots throughout the City of West Hollywood are permitted to build a residential unit that is one-half of the area of the lot, i.e.: .5 far (floor area ratio). While the West Hollywood Code states that the minimum residential lot size is 5000 square feet, many WHW lots are smaller. Nonetheless, approximately 256 of the residential lots in WHW are larger than 5000 square feet. Of these 256 lots, 68 are greater than 6000 square feet. Of this 68 lot subset, 30 lots are larger than 6100 square feet, and a handful are more than 7000 square feet.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Whose side is Ben Savage on?

He got UNITE HERE’s stamp of approval, but he’s a huge fan of their sworn enemy Mayor Lauren Meister. WeHo City Council candidate Ben Savage received a public shoutout this weekend from a hitherto unknown fan — UNITE HERE Local 11. The labor union’s Co-President Kurt Pederson...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Council to decide on plans for next year’s Pride

City Council looks set to approve a multi-year agreement with JJLA to continue producing the annual WeHo Pride event through 2025. Staff is recommending that Council approve the contract, which would hand JJLA the reins of the pride parade and also allow him to use city property for his OUTLOUD concert events. JJLA could receive up to $1.5 million for the 2023 event alone. The total cost of the event next year is projected to exceed $3 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Power outage in WeHo affects 3,800 customers

Over 3,800 SoCal Edison customers were without power in West Hollywood on Thursday evening. Technicians are trying to determine the extent of the damage and are hoping to restore power soon. The outage was first reported just before 8:10 p.m. and is affecting residents living near Santa Monica Boulevard east...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
West Hollywood, CA
