FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
WATE
Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, event in Knoxville
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel makes blunt statement after Tennessee Vols’ loss to South Carolina
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel made a blunt statement on Saturday night after UT’s devastating 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Heupel wants this loss to hurt for the players and everyone involved with Tennessee football. And not just the players who were in Columbia on Saturday...
Where Tennessee Stands In Latest Rankings Following Loss to South Carolina
Tennessee saw its playoff host vanquished last night, as the Vols had no answer for South Carolina's offense. The Gamecocks hammered Tennessee 62-38 on Saturday night. Now, with one game left, Tennessee still has a chance to get its first ten-win season since 2003 and earn a solid bowl bid. ...
Survivors of suicide loss find comfort through company in Knoxville
Saturday marked National Survivors of Suicide Loss Day and many who've lost a loved one in the tragic way united at Parkwest Medical Center for a time of fellowship.
WATE
Marble City Opera mourns loss of managing director
Knoxville nonprofit operatic performing group Marble City Opera announced Friday that managing director Brandon J. Gibson has died. WATE Midday News. Marble City Opera mourns loss of managing director. Knoxville nonprofit operatic performing group Marble City Opera announced Friday that managing director Brandon J. Gibson has died. WATE Midday News.
Commits Continue Push For Mazeo Bennett
Wide receiver Mazeo Bennett may be committed to Tennessee, but that hasn't stopped South Carolina commits from recruiting him.
Lady Vols fall to No. 11 on AP women’s basketball rankings
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lady Vols Basketball is sitting at No. 11 for the Associated Press Top 25 Women’s Basketball poll after being in No. 5 during the preseason. Prior to the season, the Lady Vols were in their highest rank in seven years. However, after the two losses again Ohio State, 75-87, and Indiana, […]
Kingsport Times-News
Teen Takeover: Tennessee suffers disappointment in Athens — but the season is far from over
The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs pressured the No. 1 University of Tennessee’s prized offense, and it paid off with a 27-13 win in the hotly anticipated game Nov. 5 in Athens against the visiting Vols. The final score was a big shock for some UT fans in Sanford Stadium...
wvlt.tv
UT School of Veterinary Medicine looks to lead the way as vet numbers dwindle
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to a recent report, the veterinarian profession will be short nearly 41,000 qualified vets by 2030. An ailing number was brought on by pandemic adoptions, retirements, compassion fatigue, and more. “We’re coming back from that but the workforce challenges that happened before during and after...
Friends remember opera writer, singer and actor Brandon Gibson
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Truly talented, full of life and dedicated. Those are just some of the words used to describe Brandon Gibson. “He is one of the most incredible human beings to ever grace this Earth and that is not an exaggeration,” said Yasameen Hoffman-Shahin, one of Brandon’s closest friends. “He was very truly […]
wvlt.tv
Highlights and postgame reaction from TSSAA state quarterfinals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Five teams from East Tennessee are still in the hunt for a gold ball trophy.
Halftime Thoughts: No.5 Tennessee-South Carolina
Inside an hostile Williams-Brice Stadium, South Carolina came out with their foot pressed all the way down on the gas. The Gamecocks jumped out to a 21-7 first quarter lead behind impressive throws from Spencer Rattler. South Carolina extended their lead to 35-17 with under two minutes to go in the ...
WATE
Knoxville restaurant puts insurance on the bill
Craven Wings are beginning to provide healthcare for their employees, something that is largely unheard of in the service industry. Craven Wings are beginning to provide healthcare for their employees, something that is largely unheard of in the service industry. Send Seniors Christmas Love. TBI School Violence Study. The School...
Knoxville groups unite for affordable and workforce housing summit
The Knoxville Association of Realtors reports home sales dropped more than 15% last month which is the lowest October home sales figure since 2017.
Weekend roundup: Big stories from Nov. 12-18
Here are all the major stories that happened during the week.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit explains why he gives South Carolina a chance to upset Tennessee
South Carolina is looking to play spoiler on Saturday against one of its SEC East rivals. Tennessee won’t be playing in the SEC Championship Game, but the Volunteers are still in the hunt to make the College Football Playoff. Josh Heupel’s squad is ranked No. 5, a good spot with No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan set to meet in Week 13.
WATE
Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss
A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction …. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction Trades Competition. Innocence Project pushes for DNA testing in 23-year-old …
Lee Corso Shares Thoughts on Where Tennessee Will Stand in Final Playoff Rankings
Lee Corso returned to the set of College GameDay today for the first time in several weeks. The long-time voice in the college football world shared high praise for the Vols playoff chances before the show and during the show. The video below shows Corso talking with Kirk Herbstreit ahead of ...
WATE
Inflation impacting holidays
With Thanksgiving less than a week away, NewsNation shows consumers how inflation has been impacting the holidays as people buy food, gifts and travel. WATE Midday News. With Thanksgiving less than a week away, NewsNation shows consumers how inflation has been impacting the holidays as people buy food, gifts and travel. WATE Midday News.
Final Injury Report Ahead of Tennessee
South Carolina will again be without their top two running backs against the Tennessee Volunteers this weekend.
