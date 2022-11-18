ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, event in Knoxville

Saturday marked National Survivors of Suicide Loss Day and many who’ve lost a loved one in a tragic way united at Parkwest Medical Center for a time of fellowship. Saturday marked National Survivors of Suicide Loss Day and many who’ve lost a loved one in a tragic way united at Parkwest Medical Center for a time of fellowship.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Marble City Opera mourns loss of managing director

Knoxville nonprofit operatic performing group Marble City Opera announced Friday that managing director Brandon J. Gibson has died. WATE Midday News. Marble City Opera mourns loss of managing director. Knoxville nonprofit operatic performing group Marble City Opera announced Friday that managing director Brandon J. Gibson has died. WATE Midday News.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Lady Vols fall to No. 11 on AP women’s basketball rankings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lady Vols Basketball is sitting at No. 11 for the Associated Press Top 25 Women’s Basketball poll after being in No. 5 during the preseason. Prior to the season, the Lady Vols were in their highest rank in seven years. However, after the two losses again Ohio State, 75-87, and Indiana, […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

UT School of Veterinary Medicine looks to lead the way as vet numbers dwindle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to a recent report, the veterinarian profession will be short nearly 41,000 qualified vets by 2030. An ailing number was brought on by pandemic adoptions, retirements, compassion fatigue, and more. “We’re coming back from that but the workforce challenges that happened before during and after...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Friends remember opera writer, singer and actor Brandon Gibson

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Truly talented, full of life and dedicated. Those are just some of the words used to describe Brandon Gibson. “He is one of the most incredible human beings to ever grace this Earth and that is not an exaggeration,” said Yasameen Hoffman-Shahin, one of Brandon’s closest friends. “He was very truly […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Halftime Thoughts: No.5 Tennessee-South Carolina

Inside an hostile Williams-Brice Stadium, South Carolina came out with their foot pressed all the way down on the gas. The Gamecocks jumped out to a 21-7 first quarter lead behind impressive throws from Spencer Rattler. South Carolina extended their lead to 35-17 with under two minutes to go in the ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville restaurant puts insurance on the bill

Craven Wings are beginning to provide healthcare for their employees, something that is largely unheard of in the service industry. Craven Wings are beginning to provide healthcare for their employees, something that is largely unheard of in the service industry. Send Seniors Christmas Love. TBI School Violence Study. The School...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit explains why he gives South Carolina a chance to upset Tennessee

South Carolina is looking to play spoiler on Saturday against one of its SEC East rivals. Tennessee won’t be playing in the SEC Championship Game, but the Volunteers are still in the hunt to make the College Football Playoff. Josh Heupel’s squad is ranked No. 5, a good spot with No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan set to meet in Week 13.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss

A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction …. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction Trades Competition. Innocence Project pushes for DNA testing in 23-year-old …
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Inflation impacting holidays

With Thanksgiving less than a week away, NewsNation shows consumers how inflation has been impacting the holidays as people buy food, gifts and travel. WATE Midday News. With Thanksgiving less than a week away, NewsNation shows consumers how inflation has been impacting the holidays as people buy food, gifts and travel. WATE Midday News.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy