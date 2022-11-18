CHUBBUCK — A local woman has been identified as the driver of a black 2019 Nissan sedan who struck a pedestrian near the Pine Ridge Mall Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Yellowstone Avenue and Breneman Street, which is located between Walmart and the mall. Police have identified who the driver of the car was and are in communication with the Bannock...

CHUBBUCK, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO