Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho State Journal

Police: Local man facing felony charges for threatening three people with BB gun

POCATELLO — A 21-year-old local man faces multiple felony aggravated assault charges after police say he threatened three people with a BB gun. Marcello Hulian Bravo, of Idaho Falls, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault following the incident, which began to unfold around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 11. Pocatello police were dispatched to a business on the 1200 block of Wright Avenue for the report of a...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Police dog bites suspect hiding under car

IDAHO FALLS — A 36-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested after allegedly not stopping his vehicle for police, hitting a parked car and hiding under a vehicle. A K-9 eventually bit the man after he did not listen to police commands, officers said. According to an affidavit of probable...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian near Pine Ridge Mall identified

CHUBBUCK — A local woman has been identified as the driver of a black 2019 Nissan sedan who struck a pedestrian near the Pine Ridge Mall Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Yellowstone Avenue and Breneman Street, which is located between Walmart and the mall. Police have identified who the driver of the car was and are in communication with the Bannock...
CHUBBUCK, ID
eastidahonews.com

Law enforcement holds town hall to address concerns over crime rates, fentanyl and school shootings

IDAHO FALLS – Local law enforcement held a town hall Thursday night at Eagle Rock Middle School to address crime in eastern Idaho and take questions from the public. Idaho Falls Police Department Chief Bryan Johnson, Bonneville County Sheriff Sam Hulse, Idaho State Police Captain Chris Weadick and Bonneville County Prosector Randy Neal answered questions and discussed hot-button issues like the fentanyl crisis, the increase in the local homeless population and the growing population of Idaho Falls.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Rollover crash on US-20 near Ucon

IDAHO FALLS — Police are investigating a crash on U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 315 near Ucon. The crash occurred Thursday morning at around 7:28 a.m. Idaho State Police say a 19-year-old male driver from Idaho Falls was driving a 1998 Chevrolet pickup and towing a small enclosed trailer, heading eastbound.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two men die of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in unrelated East Idaho incidents

Two men died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in unrelated East Idaho incidents this past week. Reo Keanu Ramirez, 27, of Tooele, Utah, died as a result of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound that occurred Tuesday night at a location on Ivins Road east of Bancroft, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office reported. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the incident around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that someone...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Chubbuck police searching for driver who struck pedestrian near Pine Ridge Mall, fled scene

CHUBBUCK — Police in this Southeast Idaho city say they are searching for the driver of a black 2019 Nissan Sentra after the driver struck a pedestrian near the Pine Ridge Mall Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Yellowstone Avenue and Breneman Street, which is located between Walmart and the mall. The pedestrian that was struck was transported to Portneuf Medical Center...
CHUBBUCK, ID
rmef.org

Help Solve Two Idaho Elk Poaching Cases

Below are two news releases from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. For 2022, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents in an effort to reduce poaching nationwide. Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding a bull elk...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

National Adoption Day celebrated at the Bonneville County courthouse

IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville County judges, court officials and Idaho legislative representatives gathered with families on Friday to celebrate those who foster children and those who have gone through the process of adoption. Booths were set up in the hallway of the Bonneville County courthouse full of treats, teddy...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

US Marshals arrest ‘dangerous’ fugitive in Pocatello

POCATELLO — U.S. Marshals have caught and arrested a 31-year-old fugitive after they say they found him barricaded in a house with a knife in Pocatello on Wednesday. Dominick Adrian Zazweta was wanted for a federal supervised release violation. U.S. Marshals told EastIdahoNews.com on Friday that they were looking for him and believed that he was likely armed and dangerous.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Rexburg police on scene of major crash, public asked to avoid area

REXBURG — Police are on the scene of a major crash at the intersection of 2nd East and Moran View Road in Rexburg. Two vehicles were involved in the collision and at least one person is injured, according to Rexburg Police Assitant Chief Gary Hagen. The public is asked...
REXBURG, ID

