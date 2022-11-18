Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastidahonews.com
Documents reveal what happened after Idaho Falls man stabbed a woman in Bingham County
SHELLEY — A 31-year-old Idaho Falls man has been charged with felonies for allegedly cutting a friend in the throat, stealing her car and leading officers on a high speed chase. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:10 p.m. Thursday,...
Police: Local man facing felony charges for threatening three people with BB gun
POCATELLO — A 21-year-old local man faces multiple felony aggravated assault charges after police say he threatened three people with a BB gun. Marcello Hulian Bravo, of Idaho Falls, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault following the incident, which began to unfold around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 11. Pocatello police were dispatched to a business on the 1200 block of Wright Avenue for the report of a...
Woman stabbed, man in custody
An Idaho Falls man is in custody and a Shelley woman is in the hospital after a stabbing in Bingham County Thursday afternoon. The post Woman stabbed, man in custody appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced for escaping jail, taking police on high speed chase, and shooting at officers
IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man who escaped from police custody and led officers on a high-speed chase was sentenced Wednesday. Peter Andrew Lewis, 42, was given a unified sentence of 35 years in prison by District Judge Bruce Pickett. He will not be eligible to apply for parole for at least 15 years.
eastidahonews.com
Police dog bites suspect hiding under car
IDAHO FALLS — A 36-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested after allegedly not stopping his vehicle for police, hitting a parked car and hiding under a vehicle. A K-9 eventually bit the man after he did not listen to police commands, officers said. According to an affidavit of probable...
eastidahonews.com
Major damage to home and garage after two fires reported in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — There were no injuries following two structure fires in Idaho Falls on Sunday afternoon. The fires occurred within six minutes of each other but were unrelated. At 1:24 p.m. on Nov. 20, the Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to the 800 block of Singletree Lane...
Police investigate crash near Ucon
Idaho State Police is investigating on Thursday at 7:28 a.m. on US 20 at milepost 315, near Ucon. The post Police investigate crash near Ucon appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello man charged following beating that left another man with fractured sternum, ribs
POCATELLO — A man accused of attacking another man with more than 70 punches and kicks is facing a felony charge. David Jonathan Gunderson, 41, has been charged with aggravated battery, court records show. Pocatello police received a call around 11:45 a.m. on May 27 reporting a battery that...
eastidahonews.com
Two government-owned pickups stolen in Idaho Falls and used in Jackson to commit crimes
IDAHO FALLS — Two white pickup trucks were stolen in Idaho Falls during different months and used in crimes committed in Jackson, Wyoming. Both were recovered in Swan Valley. Both were owned by local government entities. “It’s not just coincidental,” Lt. Russ Ruschill with the Jackson Police Department told...
Police: Hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian near Pine Ridge Mall identified
CHUBBUCK — A local woman has been identified as the driver of a black 2019 Nissan sedan who struck a pedestrian near the Pine Ridge Mall Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Yellowstone Avenue and Breneman Street, which is located between Walmart and the mall. Police have identified who the driver of the car was and are in communication with the Bannock...
eastidahonews.com
Man charged after allegedly putting pregnant woman into chokehold, beating her while driving
REXBURG — A 24-year-old has been charged after allegedly beating a pregnant woman in the car while driving, then saying he did not care if she died. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Rexburg Police Department, on Nov. 9 at 10:10 p.m., an officer got a call in regards to an active domestic violence situation.
eastidahonews.com
Law enforcement holds town hall to address concerns over crime rates, fentanyl and school shootings
IDAHO FALLS – Local law enforcement held a town hall Thursday night at Eagle Rock Middle School to address crime in eastern Idaho and take questions from the public. Idaho Falls Police Department Chief Bryan Johnson, Bonneville County Sheriff Sam Hulse, Idaho State Police Captain Chris Weadick and Bonneville County Prosector Randy Neal answered questions and discussed hot-button issues like the fentanyl crisis, the increase in the local homeless population and the growing population of Idaho Falls.
eastidahonews.com
Rollover crash on US-20 near Ucon
IDAHO FALLS — Police are investigating a crash on U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 315 near Ucon. The crash occurred Thursday morning at around 7:28 a.m. Idaho State Police say a 19-year-old male driver from Idaho Falls was driving a 1998 Chevrolet pickup and towing a small enclosed trailer, heading eastbound.
Two men die of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in unrelated East Idaho incidents
Two men died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in unrelated East Idaho incidents this past week. Reo Keanu Ramirez, 27, of Tooele, Utah, died as a result of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound that occurred Tuesday night at a location on Ivins Road east of Bancroft, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office reported. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the incident around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that someone...
Chubbuck police searching for driver who struck pedestrian near Pine Ridge Mall, fled scene
CHUBBUCK — Police in this Southeast Idaho city say they are searching for the driver of a black 2019 Nissan Sentra after the driver struck a pedestrian near the Pine Ridge Mall Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Yellowstone Avenue and Breneman Street, which is located between Walmart and the mall. The pedestrian that was struck was transported to Portneuf Medical Center...
rmef.org
Help Solve Two Idaho Elk Poaching Cases
Below are two news releases from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. For 2022, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents in an effort to reduce poaching nationwide. Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding a bull elk...
eastidahonews.com
National Adoption Day celebrated at the Bonneville County courthouse
IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville County judges, court officials and Idaho legislative representatives gathered with families on Friday to celebrate those who foster children and those who have gone through the process of adoption. Booths were set up in the hallway of the Bonneville County courthouse full of treats, teddy...
eastidahonews.com
US Marshals arrest ‘dangerous’ fugitive in Pocatello
POCATELLO — U.S. Marshals have caught and arrested a 31-year-old fugitive after they say they found him barricaded in a house with a knife in Pocatello on Wednesday. Dominick Adrian Zazweta was wanted for a federal supervised release violation. U.S. Marshals told EastIdahoNews.com on Friday that they were looking for him and believed that he was likely armed and dangerous.
eastidahonews.com
Rexburg police on scene of major crash, public asked to avoid area
REXBURG — Police are on the scene of a major crash at the intersection of 2nd East and Moran View Road in Rexburg. Two vehicles were involved in the collision and at least one person is injured, according to Rexburg Police Assitant Chief Gary Hagen. The public is asked...
eastidahonews.com
WinCo, Walmart, Albertsons, Fred Meyer: which offers the cheapest Thanksgiving groceries
POCATELLO — With Thanksgiving under a week away, many in eastern Idaho will be doing their grocery shopping for family gatherings in the coming days. EastIdahoNews.com decided to help find the most cost-effective options in Pocatello and Idaho Falls. We visited four of the biggest stores in both cities...
Comments / 5