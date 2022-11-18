Read full article on original website
Notice Of Preparation Of A Draft Environmental Impact Report
NOTICE OF PREPARATION OF A DRAFT ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT REPORT. The Golden State Finance Authority (GSFA) is the Lead Agency for the Golden State Natural Resources (GSNR) Forest Resiliency Demonstration Project (proposed project) and intends to prepare an Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the proposed project. This Notice of Preparation (NOP) initiates the environmental scoping process in accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines (14 California Code of Regulations [CCR] Section 15082). The purpose of a NOP is to provide sufficient information about the proposed project and its potential environmental effects to allow public agencies, organizations, tribes and interested members of the public the opportunity to provide a meaningful response related to the scope and content of the EIR, including feasible mitigation measures and project alternatives that should be considered in the EIR (CEQA Guidelines, 14 CCR 15082[a]). The proposed project and location are briefly described below.
Dahle issues Thanksgiving message
District 1 State Senator Brian Dahle released the following Thanksgiving Day message. I want to take a quick moment to express my sincere gratitude for the honor of serving the wonderful constituents of Senate District 1. As we draw closer to Thanksgiving, it is an opportunity to count our blessings, be with our loved ones and remember all the reasons we have to be grateful.
CalFire funds workforce, business development projects
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Wood Products and Bioenergy Team awarded $14 million in new grant agreements this week. These projects will increase California’s capacity to establish healthy, resilient forests through workforce and business development. The 10 new awards will go to non-profits, family businesses, wood...
