NOTICE OF PREPARATION OF A DRAFT ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT REPORT. The Golden State Finance Authority (GSFA) is the Lead Agency for the Golden State Natural Resources (GSNR) Forest Resiliency Demonstration Project (proposed project) and intends to prepare an Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the proposed project. This Notice of Preparation (NOP) initiates the environmental scoping process in accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines (14 California Code of Regulations [CCR] Section 15082). The purpose of a NOP is to provide sufficient information about the proposed project and its potential environmental effects to allow public agencies, organizations, tribes and interested members of the public the opportunity to provide a meaningful response related to the scope and content of the EIR, including feasible mitigation measures and project alternatives that should be considered in the EIR (CEQA Guidelines, 14 CCR 15082[a]). The proposed project and location are briefly described below.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO