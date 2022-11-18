ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellis County, KS

Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (11/17)

BOOKED: James Raab on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Methamphetamine, No Drug Tax Stamp, Improper Signal, and No Proof of Insurance, bond set at $10,000 C/S. BOOKED: Steven Merica on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, no bond set. BOOKED: Shirley Burrow on Barton County...
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (11/17)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/17) At 9:19 a.m. a report of cattle out was made at W. K-4 Highway & US 281 Highway in Hoisington. At 11:32 a.m. a report of cattle out was made in the 1100 block of NW 40 Avenue in Hoisington. Non-Injury Accident.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Small plane makes belly landing at Kansas airport

ELLIS COUNTY—Three people avoided injury when a small plane made a belly landing just after 1p.m. Saturday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1965 Mooney M20E piloted by John Michael Hershey, 58, Monument, Colorado, was making a final landing approach to Hays Regional Airport. The manual landing gear failed to fully engage.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County tours old JC Penney building ahead of HVAC install

The big transition continues to move forward. Wednesday morning, Barton County Commissioners met with county department heads inside the vacant JC Penney building located catty-corner from the Barton County Courthouse. The goal is to find a suitable workspace for county operations while a new HVAC system is installed in the 104-year-old courthouse.
Great Bend Post

Russell named 2022 Kansas PRIDE 'community of excellence'

MANHATTAN — Four Kansas towns have been named "Communities of Excellence" by Kansas PRIDE, a program that has helped the state’s communities grow and prosper for 52 years. The awards are given by Kansas PRIDE — a partnership of K-State Research and Extension — the Kansas Department of Commerce, Kansas Masons and Kansas PRIDE Inc.
RUSSELL, KS
Great Bend Post

Keller honored by Red Cross for life-saving actions at Great Bend Walmart

In 1993, Alabama's hit song reminded everyone there are "Angels Among Us." On the evening of Oct. 8, an accidental hero was among the shoppers at the Great Bend Walmart. Twenty-nine-year-old Eric Keller just happened to be at the back of the store when a 23-month-old toddler suffered a life-threatening seizure. Keller sprang into action, using CPR to save the little girl's life. Thursday evening, he was recognized by the American Red Cross with a Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Unemployment rate up slightly in Barton County

Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.8 percent in October. This was an increase from 2.6% in September and a decrease from 2.9 percent in October 2021.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Middle School's Regehr earns SWKMEA honor

The South West Kansas Music Educators Association named Don Regehr as the 2022 Outstanding Middle School Music Educator at their annual Middle School & High School Festival held on Nov. 5 in Dodge City. The festival featured performances from middle school and high school students from across the state, workshops...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Unsportsmanlike conduct: Some of the 'fouls' of upland bird hunting

The football official has a particular job and a particular way to do it. A rule is broken, a flag is thrown, and a penalty is assessed. It's not quite that easy out in the hunting fields of Kansas. Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner was among those celebrating the opening weekend of pheasant and quail season. He described a disheartening amount of "unsportsmanlike conduct" out in the fields.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Wolf and Bonner claim victories for 25th ranked Barton Wrestling at UNK Holiday Inn Open

The learning curve continued for the 25th ranked Barton Community College wrestling team Saturday at the UNK Younes Holiday Inn Open held at Kearney, Nebraska. Battling against two and four year levels featuring some of the top NCAA Division II and NAIA programs, the Cougars mended just two victories in the stout double-elimination format compiling a 2-12 day.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Wolf and Suchy lead Barton Wrestling at Grand View Open

The Barton Community College wrestling team took to the mats for the second straight weekend Saturday, competing in the Grand View Open held in Des Moines, Iowa. Competing as a shorthanded squad without returning NJCAA qualifier Dawson Chavez, freshmen Avery Wolf and Cohen Suchy provided the lone victories for the Cougars closing the day with a team record of 2-10 competing in five of the 10 weight classes.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

