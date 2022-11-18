Read full article on original website
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (11/17)
BOOKED: James Raab on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Methamphetamine, No Drug Tax Stamp, Improper Signal, and No Proof of Insurance, bond set at $10,000 C/S. BOOKED: Steven Merica on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, no bond set. BOOKED: Shirley Burrow on Barton County...
Cop Shop (11/17)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/17) At 9:19 a.m. a report of cattle out was made at W. K-4 Highway & US 281 Highway in Hoisington. At 11:32 a.m. a report of cattle out was made in the 1100 block of NW 40 Avenue in Hoisington. Non-Injury Accident.
Small plane makes belly landing at Kansas airport
ELLIS COUNTY—Three people avoided injury when a small plane made a belly landing just after 1p.m. Saturday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1965 Mooney M20E piloted by John Michael Hershey, 58, Monument, Colorado, was making a final landing approach to Hays Regional Airport. The manual landing gear failed to fully engage.
Hoisington man hospitalized after train, truck crash and fire
RUSSELL COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 3p.m. Thursday in Russell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Peterbilt straight truck driven by Anthony Joseph Moshier, 23, Hoisington, was northbound on 181st Street 3.9 miles west of the U.S. 40 and U.S. 281 Junction and stopped at the railroad crossing.
Barton County tours old JC Penney building ahead of HVAC install
The big transition continues to move forward. Wednesday morning, Barton County Commissioners met with county department heads inside the vacant JC Penney building located catty-corner from the Barton County Courthouse. The goal is to find a suitable workspace for county operations while a new HVAC system is installed in the 104-year-old courthouse.
Russell named 2022 Kansas PRIDE 'community of excellence'
MANHATTAN — Four Kansas towns have been named "Communities of Excellence" by Kansas PRIDE, a program that has helped the state’s communities grow and prosper for 52 years. The awards are given by Kansas PRIDE — a partnership of K-State Research and Extension — the Kansas Department of Commerce, Kansas Masons and Kansas PRIDE Inc.
'Thanksgiving boxes' to those in need across Barton County
Communities Organizing to Promote Equity (COPE) Barton County is in action this Holiday season. The collaboration, which is funded through the CDC and KDHE and implemented by KU Med, will be providing 150 Thanksgiving Day Food Boxes to families in need across Barton County. Flor Sanchez, Community Health Worker based...
Pawnee Co. EMS hosting training scenario Saturday
The Pawnee County EMS will be hosting a scenario-based training event around the community of Larned on Saturday, Nov. 19 form 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Citizens will see increased ambulance activity during this time and maybe even an ambulance near a church, public park or a neighbor's house. Pawnee...
Keller honored by Red Cross for life-saving actions at Great Bend Walmart
In 1993, Alabama's hit song reminded everyone there are "Angels Among Us." On the evening of Oct. 8, an accidental hero was among the shoppers at the Great Bend Walmart. Twenty-nine-year-old Eric Keller just happened to be at the back of the store when a 23-month-old toddler suffered a life-threatening seizure. Keller sprang into action, using CPR to save the little girl's life. Thursday evening, he was recognized by the American Red Cross with a Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action.
Unemployment rate up slightly in Barton County
Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.8 percent in October. This was an increase from 2.6% in September and a decrease from 2.9 percent in October 2021.
🎤County Edition: Commissioner Jon Prescott
Hear this week's County Edition show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Barton County Commissioner Jon Prescott that aired Nov. 17, 2022. The County Edition program airs every Thursday at 11:05 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Kirkham Michael selected to do Barton bridge inspections in March
The I-35 bridge collapse in Minneapolis in 2007 turned the government's attention to bridge health. A crack found in a major bridge over the Mississippi River near Memphis in 2021 did not help matters. Wednesday morning, Barton County Engineer Barry McManaman got approval from the commission to move forward with 372 bridge inspections slated for March 2023.
Great Bend hospital's grief workshop rescheduled to Monday
Elvis made a blue Christmas sound enchanting. For those suffering from the real blues, the holiday season can be anything but. The University of Kansas Health System's Golden Belt Home Health and Hospice was set to host a grief workshop on Nov. 14. Icy weather pushed that event back to Monday, Nov. 21.
United Way of Central Kansas receives $1,000 grant from Wheatland Electric
Wheatland Electric Cooperative, Inc. announced today that its Sharing Success Fund, managed by the Scott Community Foundation, has awarded a $1,000 grant to the United Way of Central Kansas (UWCK). UWCK does work in the fields of health, education, and financial stability – three core tenets that are the building...
Great Bend Middle School's Regehr earns SWKMEA honor
The South West Kansas Music Educators Association named Don Regehr as the 2022 Outstanding Middle School Music Educator at their annual Middle School & High School Festival held on Nov. 5 in Dodge City. The festival featured performances from middle school and high school students from across the state, workshops...
Unsportsmanlike conduct: Some of the 'fouls' of upland bird hunting
The football official has a particular job and a particular way to do it. A rule is broken, a flag is thrown, and a penalty is assessed. It's not quite that easy out in the hunting fields of Kansas. Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner was among those celebrating the opening weekend of pheasant and quail season. He described a disheartening amount of "unsportsmanlike conduct" out in the fields.
Wolf and Bonner claim victories for 25th ranked Barton Wrestling at UNK Holiday Inn Open
The learning curve continued for the 25th ranked Barton Community College wrestling team Saturday at the UNK Younes Holiday Inn Open held at Kearney, Nebraska. Battling against two and four year levels featuring some of the top NCAA Division II and NAIA programs, the Cougars mended just two victories in the stout double-elimination format compiling a 2-12 day.
🎙Cheyenne Bottoms show: Manager Jason Wagner
Hear this month's Cheyenne Bottoms show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Area Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner that aired Nov. 16, 2022. The Cheyenne Bottoms Show airs the third Wednesday of every month at 8:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
🎧Remy resigns as Larned football coach after five years
After five years as head football coach at Larned High School, Tad Remy announced his resignation at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Tad and his wife recently welcomed their fourth child, and felt the timing was best to pursue other goals for their family. “There are things we’ve...
Wolf and Suchy lead Barton Wrestling at Grand View Open
The Barton Community College wrestling team took to the mats for the second straight weekend Saturday, competing in the Grand View Open held in Des Moines, Iowa. Competing as a shorthanded squad without returning NJCAA qualifier Dawson Chavez, freshmen Avery Wolf and Cohen Suchy provided the lone victories for the Cougars closing the day with a team record of 2-10 competing in five of the 10 weight classes.
