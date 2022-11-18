Read full article on original website
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
How did Tennessee’s loss affect Alabama’s bowl game projection?
Tennessee’s hopes to make the College Football Playoff were wiped out by a Sandstorm in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday night. The Gamecocks’ 63-38 beatdown of the No. 5-ranked Vols gives Tennessee its second loss and means it will join Alabama in the mix of schools vying for a New Year’s Six bowl game selection when those are announced Dec. 4.
Kiffin To Auburn? Changes In Tuscaloosa? Addressing Rumors From Week 12
Cory Lemer weighs in on the latest rumors from across the college football and recruiting landscape
Alabama All-American commit with potential to play early
Yhonzae Pierre, Top-100 linebacker from Eufaula High School in Alabama, was recently named an All-American after a great senior season. Pierre’s season, unfortunately, ended in a first round loss to Faith Academy a two weeks ago. He has shifted his focus to the hardwood with the team’s first basketball game on Friday night against Dothan High School.
Alabama high school football scores; which teams advanced in playoffs?
Here are the Alabama high school football scores from around the state as playoffs continue.
Column: Enjoy a couple of months without Bama and Nick Saban
The Alabama Crimson Tide will play a football game Saturday that means ... well, absolutely nothing. Not being cruel. It’s just the way things work in Tuscaloosa. The Southeastern Conference championship is out of reach. All hope of claiming a spot in the College Football Playoff is gone. Which means there’s no chance of Bama winning its seventh national title since Nick Saban arrived 15 years ago.
Is Alabama Basketball Playing the Real Game of the Week on Thanksgiving? All Things CW
Alabama's first-round game in the upcoming Phil Knight Invitational got a little more interesting after its opponent Michigan State upset Kentucky.
Everything Nick Saban Said After Alabama's Victory Over Austin Peay
The Crimson Tide used a balanced attack to secure the team’s ninth win of the season in it final non-conference game of the 2022 regular season.
Alabama high school football brackets for 2022 playoffs: AHSAA semifinal pairings
The Alabama high school football playoffs are nearing the home stretch. Here is the complete list of AHSAA semifinal pairings for Nov. 25. The winners of the semifinal games will advance to the state championships, also known as the Super 7, set to take place at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium from Nov. 30-Dec. 2.
Recruiting Rundown: Hoops Adjacent
Alabama basketball's recruiting class is in the top 15 of SI's recruiting rankings.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved one from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
