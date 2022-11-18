Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Richmond non-profit gives away shoes to those in needMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
New Payment Deal Would Give Some Virginia Residents ChecksC. HeslopVirginia State
Legends Classic in Brooklyn on 11/16 and 11/17Adrian HolmanBrooklyn, NY
Richmond church elder killed by a pit bullCheryl E PrestonRichmond, VA
Related
13newsnow.com
No. 8 W&M Football clinches CAA title and makes history in 37-26 win over No. 11 Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. — Either way, William & Mary planned to watch the FCS selection show with its supporters and celebrate the program's first playoff appearance in seven years. After what happened Saturday, they also can celebrate making history and winning the Colonial Athletic Association championship. With quarterback Darius Wilson...
Dinwiddie, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Hanover High School football team will have a game with Dinwiddie High School on November 19, 2022, 10:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WSLS
Salem Spartans take down Louisa Lions, 54-37
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. – For the first time in a long time, perennial power Salem was on the road in a region semifinal at the home of the Lions. The game’s final score was Salem 54, Louisa County 37.
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Region 4D Semifinals – Salem at Louisa County
MINERAL, VA(WFXR) — The Salem Spartans beat the Louisa County Lions 54-37 in the Region 4D Semifinals. Salem will play at E.C. Glass in the regional finals next week.
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
royalexaminer.com
Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA
The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
Missing Chesapeake teen may be hitchhiking to Richmond: Police
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are searching for a missing teen Friday night. According to the Chesapeake Police Dept., 13-year-old Jennifer Saltzman was last seen riding her bike around 4:30 p.m. in the Western Branch area of the city. Police said Jennifer's family believes she may have tried...
Cemetery sleuths make a shocking discovery in Virginia cornfield
Captain Griffin Foushee, a well-respected merchant and farmer, was killed in a fishing accident. The bachelor was hastily buried without a proper funeral.
royalexaminer.com
Virginia War Memorial seeks military veterans to interview for film about October 1983 events in Beirut and Grenada
If you are veteran who was serving on active duty in October 1983 and were personally involved in the bombing of the US Marine Corps barracks in Beirut, Lebanon or the US invasion of the island of Grenada, the Virginia War Memorial wants to hear from you. Both of these...
Residents in Richmond’s Stratford Hill neighborhood protest construction of new Sheetz
Residents of the Stratford Hills neighborhood in Richmond lined Stratford Hills Shopping Center on Saturday, Nov. 19, to protest a new Sheetz gas station and convenience store.
Man fighting for life after shooting in Shockoe Bottom in Richmond
A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was found in Shockoe Bottom by officers of the Richmond Police Department.
Teen hosts turkey giveaway in Richmond: 'Do something positive'
A Richmond teen is giving back to the community where he grew up by donating Thanksgiving turkeys at an event Sunday.
peninsulachronicle.com
Hathaway Power In Greater Williamsburg Permanently Closes
JAMES CITY-Hathaway Power on Tewning Road in Greater Williamsburg has abruptly closed. The company, which had been in operation since 1987, closed in early November. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact gives you $3 in...
Social media threats at Richmond school renew calls for cellphone restrictions
Richmond Police increased its presence at Huguenot High School on the city's Southside Thursday, and Richmond Public Schools amped up its own school security measures in response to the threats.
Bay Net
Waldorf Man Arrested After Killing Former Girlfriend, 3 Children In Virginia
WALDORF, Md. — Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives(ATF) recently arrested a Waldorf man after he was charged with the murders of a mother and her three children in Chesterfield County, Virginia. Jonah Adams, 35, was identified as a suspect as he was involved in...
Augusta Free Press
Henrico County: State Police investigating report that man jumped from bridge
Virginia State Police was dispatched to the Varina Enon Bridge in Henrico County for reports of a male who had jumped from the bridge. After water rescue efforts were made, Ricky Olando Washington, 59, from Richmond, was discovered deceased beneath the bridge. If there were any witnesses to this incident...
Richmond neighbors protest planned gas station: 'Listen to us'
Neighbors held a rally to protest construction of a new Sheetz gas station at the Stratford Hills Shopping Center on Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond Saturday.
Pedestrian hit by car on MCV campus in downtown Richmond
A pedestrian was hit by a car on the MCV campus on Friday afternoon, causing a traffic closure.
jamescitycountyva.gov
New Roadway Opens Connecting Route 143 and Route 60
JAMES CITY COUNTY – The Virginia Department of Transportation’s Skiffes Creek Connector Project marked a significant milestone in the project delivery today with the opening of the new roadway connecting Route 143 (Merrimac Trail) and Route 60 (Pocahontas Trail) in the vicinity of the Walmart Distribution Center in James City County. Extending the existing Green Mount Parkway, the new segment includes 1-mile of two-lane roadway, two new bridges, expanded turn lanes and new traffic signals at both intersections.
Water rescue conducted near Varina-Enon Bridge
Virginia State Police is at the scene of a water rescue on the James River near the Varina-Enon Bridge in eastern Chesterfield County.
Comments / 0