Richmond, VA

Related
High School Football PRO

Dinwiddie, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Hanover High School football team will have a game with Dinwiddie High School on November 19, 2022, 10:30:00.
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Salem Spartans take down Louisa Lions, 54-37

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. – For the first time in a long time, perennial power Salem was on the road in a region semifinal at the home of the Lions. The game’s final score was Salem 54, Louisa County 37.
SALEM, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA

The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hathaway Power In Greater Williamsburg Permanently Closes

JAMES CITY-Hathaway Power on Tewning Road in Greater Williamsburg has abruptly closed. The company, which had been in operation since 1987, closed in early November. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact gives you $3 in...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
jamescitycountyva.gov

New Roadway Opens Connecting Route 143 and Route 60

JAMES CITY COUNTY – The Virginia Department of Transportation’s Skiffes Creek Connector Project marked a significant milestone in the project delivery today with the opening of the new roadway connecting Route 143 (Merrimac Trail) and Route 60 (Pocahontas Trail) in the vicinity of the Walmart Distribution Center in James City County. Extending the existing Green Mount Parkway, the new segment includes 1-mile of two-lane roadway, two new bridges, expanded turn lanes and new traffic signals at both intersections.
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA

