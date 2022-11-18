Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Related
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Barking Dog to Rescue, Valet Trouble
11:55 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 44, for driving while intoxicated after he was found sleeping in the driver’s seat of his car with the motor running on Overlook Lane at Harwood Drive. It took a while to rouse the man, who once awake moved very slowly and seemed confused. He said he’d been for a walk. Police noticed a small bottle in the man’s pocket, which turned out to be a Fireball Cinnamon nip. Police also found four bottles of white wine in the car, one empty, and a plastic Mountain Dew bottle with what smelled like alcohol in it. The man agreed to take field sobriety tests, which he failed. He was taken into custody and processed at the station, where he declined to take a chemical breath test. Police gave the man a District Court summons for the DUI and a citation for refusing the breath test. A family member picked him up.
ABC6.com
Aspiring 12-year-old Trooper spends day at State Police barracks
NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) — Earlier this month, ABC6 News introduced you to 12-year-old Jenson Smigel. The 7th grader says he’s a State Trooper in training. He patrols his West Warwick community everyday on his bike. Saturday, his dreams became reality. His story got the attention of Rhode...
Turnto10.com
Cadillac Lounge ordered to temporarily shut down following stabbing
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A person was fatally stabbed on Charles Street in Providence early Saturday morning, police said. The stabbing occurred at about 1 a.m. in the parking lot between the Cadillac Lounge and a vintage car shop. The Providence Board of Licenses held an emergency hearing following...
WCVB
Massachusetts man killed in stabbing outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was stabbed in the parking lot of The Cadillac Lounge, a gentleman's club in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police said they responded to a disturbance at The Cadillac Lounge shortly before 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said they also received a 911 call regarding a stabbing victim from the gentleman's club who was being brought to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.
Police: 3 RI troopers, cruisers hit by cars over past week
The Rhode Island State Police is reminding drivers to slow down and move over after three separate incidents involving troopers over the past week.
Woman accused of killing Montville motorcyclist in drunk driving crash sentenced
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman was sentenced on Friday in the death of a Montville man who was riding his motorcycle along Route 1 in East Lyme when she hit him in July of 2019. Frank Barabas was 42 years old and a father of three. His family is still heartbroken by his […]
fallriverreporter.com
Rehoboth Fire Department warns as driver injured after deer ends up in back seat
A driver was sent to the hospital after a deer crashed through the windshield of a vehicle. Friday night, the Rehoboth Fire Department responded to a serious accident with a SUV and a deer which went through the windshield and landed in the back seat. The driver which was the...
Car slams into Pawtucket building after crash
The incident occurred around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Central Avenue.
One student killed, dozens injured in Mass. bus crash
WALTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — According to the Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Waltham Chief of Police Kevin O’Connell, one Brandeis University student has died and more than two dozen others were injured in a shuttle bus crash in Waltham on Saturday night. In a statement released on the school’s website, President Ron Liebowitz identified […]
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Bristol County, Massachusetts State Police, arrest two on drug trafficking charges
Two residents from the South Coast were arrested this week on drug trafficking charges after a police investigation. According to police, on Tuesday, at approximately 3:15 p.m., Dartmouth Police detectives, with the assistance of members of the Massachusetts State Police and the Bristol County Sheriff’s Department, executed a search warrant on Sawyer Street in New Bedford. The warrant was issued as a result of an investigation initiated by Dartmouth detectives.
Police ID woman killed in Attleboro house fire
12 News saw the medical examiner's office on scene.
One person killed, another injured, after house fire
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was killed and another person was injured after a two-alarm fire late Saturday night. According to Deputy Chief Stephen Houle, firefighters were called to a home on Lisbon St. just after 10:30 p.m. for a report of a house fire. When first companies arrived, they found fire coming from […]
GoLocalProv
Deadly Stabbing Outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence — City Holding Emergency Hearing
Providence Police are investigating a deadly stabling outside of a Providence strip club overnight. Shortly before 1 AM Saturday morning, Providence police responded to Cadillac Lounge at 361 Charles Street for a report of a disturbance. Police were informed that a stabbing victim was being taken in a car to...
ABC6.com
1 dead, another seriously injured after house fire in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A house fire in Providence resulted in one death and one person hospitalized. The fire happened Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. on Lisbon Street. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, Deputy Assistant Chief Brian Mahoney said. The other person was rushed to Rhode...
whdh.com
‘It was only a matter of time before I got caught’: School bus driver facing OUI charge
A 53-year-old Hanover woman was arraigned on drunken driving and child endangerment charges Friday after police say she was drunk behind the wheel while transporting dozens of kids in Pembroke. Police say Bethann Sweeney was visible drunk when she was stopped while driving 28 teens and two adults home from...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials release name of victim in fatal early morning Attleboro house fire
ATTLEBORO — An early-morning fire at an Attleboro home has claimed the life of an 80-year-old woman, said Attleboro Fire Chief Scott LaChance, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III. “I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and loved...
newbedfordguide.com
Pickup truck parked across 2 spaces reserved for Massachusetts State Police leads to arrest
“A “gimme” in golf refers to a putt so short that it is essentially unmissable. This was a “gimme”. Saturday morning, November 11, shortly before 3:30 a.m. Trooper Alexa Harvey of the 87th Recruit Training Troop and her field training officer Trooper Kyle Panciera were pulling into the Weston Barracks from the Massachusetts Turnpike. While attempting to park their cruiser, as usual, the Troopers made their way to spots placarded with signs that read: AUTHORIZED PERSONNEL ONLY – STATE POLICE RESERVED PARKING. In this instance however, the Troopers were unable to find an adequate spot due to a white F-150 truck parked across two spaces, perpendicular to the lines designated for the cruiser parking.
nbcboston.com
Elderly Woman Killed in Overnight Fire in Attleboro
An elderly woman died in a fire overnight in Attleboro, Massachusetts, fire officials said. Fire officials said 80-year-old Judith Henriques died in the fire, which was reported around 1 a.m. Friday on Division Street. “I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” Attleboro Fire...
Serious fire breaks out in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several fire departments were on the scene of a serious fire on Lisbon Street in Providence Saturday night. 12 News crews witnessed multiple people being taken away on stretchers. Providence fire officials say this is a 2 alarm fire and they are treating multiple victims. This is a breaking news story […]
ABC6.com
Man injured after car shot at multiple times in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was injured after his car was shot at multiple times in Providence overnight. Providence police received a 911 hang up call just before 1 a.m. and were dispatched to a home on Yorkshire Street. When officers arrived, the residents of the home told...
Comments / 0