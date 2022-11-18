Local college’s bowl game canceled due to weather

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Westminster College football bowl game against SUNY Brockport has been canceled due to inclement weather on Saturday.

The Titans were supposed to play the Golden Eagles in the ECAC’s Clayton Chapman Bowl in the Buffalo, New York, area on Saturday.

Multiple feet of snow are forecasted for the area over the weekend.

According to a release, both schools agreed to cancel the game because “the storm poses a safety risk to student-athletes.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency.

Westminster finishes the season 7-3.

