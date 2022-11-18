Latest North Korea long-range missile had potential to reach US mainland, Japan says

Read full article on original website
North Korea’s Launch of a Suspected ICBM Backfires
North Korea’s Thursday morning launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) looks to have failed, according to South Korean officials. The new type of ICBM, which was launched from the suburbs of Pyongyang, appears to have failed in flight after the propellant and warhead sections separated, defense sources told South Korean media. “North Korea’s ICBM launch is presumed to have ended in failure,” the South Korean military said, according to the Yonhap news agency. Japanese defense minister Yasukazu Hamada said the long-range missile flew for around 460 miles before it “disappeared” from radar over the Sea of Japan around 680 miles from the Japanese coast. The missiles sparked emergency shelter warnings in Japan, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calling the launches “outrageous and absolutely intolerable.”Read it at The Guardian
US To Fly Supersonic Bomber In Show Of Force Against North Korea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – The United States will fly a supersonic bomber over ally South Korea as part of a massive combined aerial exercise involving hundreds of warplanes, in a show of force meant to intimidate North Korea over its barrage of ballistic missile tests this week that has escalated tensions in the region.
An ICBM From North Korea Had The Range to Hit US Mainland
According to the defence minister of Japan, North Korea has fired off an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with enough range to strike the US mainland. About 210 kilometers (130 miles) west of Hokkaido, the missile landed in sea.
Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un at center of South Korean row
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A pair of dogs gifted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2018 are now mired in a South Korean political row, with the country’s former president blaming his conservative successor for a lack of financial support as he gave the animals up.
Analysis of North Korean missile debris reveals it is similar to ones used by Russia in Ukraine OLD
Analysis of debris from a North Korean missile salvaged from South Korean waters has revealed that it was a Soviet-era SA-5 surface-to-air missile, similar to projectiles used by Russia in the war against Ukraine, South Korea’s military said.It comes a day after North Korea rejected America’s accusations that it exported artillery shells and ammunition to Russia for use in the war, a potential violation of United Nations resolutions on Pyongyang that ban it from exporting weapons.South Korea salvaged the debris of North Korea’s ballistic missile launch on 2 November that flew across the inter-Korean maritime border and landed in...
North Korea tests missile with range to hit anywhere in U.S., Japan says
North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month, South Korea and Japan said. The missile had the potential to reach all of the U.S. mainland, according to Japan's defense minister.The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take "all necessary measures" to guarantee the safety of its own mainland and of allies South Korea and Japan.At the regional APEC summit in Bangkok, Thailand, Vice President Kamala Harris called Friday's launch a "brazen violation of multiple U.N. Security resolutions" that "destabilizes security in the region, and...
North Korea fires ICBM, lands near Japan
North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile Friday in one of its most powerful tests ever, with Japan saying the weapon may have had the range to hit the US mainland. - 'A clear message' - The launch comes a day after North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile in what Pyongyang said was a response to Sunday's talks between Seoul, Tokyo and Washington.
North Korea: U.S. and South Korea air drills terrible mistake
SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea said on Thursday that the United States and South Korea have made a very risky and wrong decision by extending air force drills, and that the two countries will come to know what a terrible mistake they have made, the North’s KCNA news agency said.
White House condemns North Korea's latest long-range missile launch
North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic that, Japanese officials said, had enough range to reach the mainland United States. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang has more on the Biden administration's response to Pyongyang's latest missile tests and details on White House's decision to give Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman immunity in a lawsuit over the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Seoul: N. Korea fires another ballistic missile toward sea
North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters on Friday, South Korea’s military said, a day after the North resumed its testing activities in an apparent protest over U.S. moves to solidify its alliances with South Korea and Japan.The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the launch was made on Friday but gave no further details like how far the weapon flew. The launch is the latest in a slew of missile tests by North Korea in recent weeks. But the country had halted weapons launches for about a week before it fired...
North Korea fires ballistic missile after warning to U.S.
North Korea's military fired a short-range ballistic missile into the sea on Thursday and warned of a "fiercer" response to U.S. efforts to bolster defense ties with South Korea and Japan. Driving the news: The warning was in response to President Biden's trilateral meeting last week in Cambodia with leaders...
North Korea’s Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reported Saturday. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force.
Kamala Harris, other APEC leaders condemn North Korean missile test
Vice President Kamala Harris and other leaders attending the Asian-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit on Friday said a powerful North Korean missile test set off earlier in the day would be met with a strong response.
Biden to press Xi on N. Korea in G20 talks
US President Joe Biden arrived in Asia on Saturday vowing to urge Chinese leader Xi Jinping to rein in North Korea when they hold their first face-to-face meeting at next week's G20 summit. As well as Biden, Xi will also meet French President Emmanuel Macron before heading to Bangkok later in the week for the APEC summit.
Australia condemns North Korean missile launch
SYDNEY, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned on Friday the launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea that took place as Asia-Pacific leaders gathered in Bangkok for the APEC summit.
N. Korea fires more missiles as U.S. flies bombers over South
The North has test-fired more than 30 missiles this week, including an intercontinental ballistic missile.
North Korea’s Kim oversees ICBM test, vows more nuclear weapons
SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to counter U.S. nuclear threats with nuclear weapons as he inspected a test of the country’s new intercontinental ballistic missile, state media KCNA said on Saturday. The isolated country tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday a...
North Korea test-fires missile with range to strike U.S. mainland
North Korea's military fired an intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday morning local time that landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone, Japanese officials said. Why it matters: The missile that can carry nuclear warheads had a range that could hit the U.S. mainland, Japan's defense minister said, per the BBC. The...
North Korea fires missile after threatening ‘fiercer’ step
North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern waters Thursday, hours after the North threatened to launch “fiercer” military responses to the U.S. bolstering its security commitment to its allies South Korea and Japan.
US seeks expansion of military presence in Philippines
The United States is seeking an expansion of its military presence in the Philippines under a 2014 defense pact, U.S. and Philippine officials said, one of the initiatives that will be discussed during Vice President Kamala Harris's visit that focuses on the defense of its treaty ally in the face of China's sweeping territorial claims. Harris will hold talks with President Ferdinand Jr. and other officials on Monday during a two-day visit that will include a trip to western Palawan province facing the disputed South China Sea, which Beijing claims virtually in its entirety. She was expected to reaffirm...
