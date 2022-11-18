Read full article on original website
Related
Election issues run beyond Election Bureau
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. We are all aware of the problems that were experienced on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. There seems to be a rush to judgement without any results of an investigation. Let the process play out and then and only then proceed with appropriate actions if it is warranted. There is something much more fundamental happening in Luzerne County that has ultimately resulted in the problems of not only this election, but elections in the past few years.
Special Luzerne County Council meeting set for Thursday
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Luzerne County Council has called an emergency meeting for Thursday night to deal with finding a new county manager. The current manager, Randy Robertson, announced that he was resigning last week. It comes just as the county is taking heat for paper ballot shortages on Election Day.
Enthusiasm for a new endeavor
Thank you for welcoming The Wright Center for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education to Wilkes-Barre. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Over the next several months, the residents of Wilkes-Barre and surrounding Wyoming Valley communities are going to notice considerable exciting activity at 169 North Pennsylvania...
susqcoindy.com
GOP carries county but Dems win state
Nearly 65 percent of Susquehanna County’s registered voters turned out for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, General Election, according to the county’s unofficial election results. A United States Senate seat and the Governor’s race topped the ballot. The election was also the first following redistricting, which changed the US Congressional district and moved all of Susquehanna County into the PA Senate’s 20th District and the PA House 111th.
A week later, still counting in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — More than a week after Election Day, officials in Luzerne County now tell us they have moved on to the next step of counting after polling places ran out of paper. Volunteers are transcribing hundreds of provisional ballots that were filled out by voters on photocopy...
Luzerne County: 758 ballots came in after 8 p.m.
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County’s Election Board is relying on volunteer, bipartisan “transposers” to ensure Nov. 8 general election votes are properly reentered on the correct ballot types so they can be scanned and tallied, board Chairwoman Denise Williams said Wednesday.
Helping hand for veterans in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Folks honored our veterans in a different way Saturday in Lackawanna County. From haircuts to transportation services, veterans organizations and area businesses teamed up to offer a helping hand to any vet who may need it. And that includes something that can't be bought; moral support.
City of Scranton issues Code Blue
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for Saturday, November 19, Sunday, November 20, and Monday, November 21. The forecast for the coming days predicts that temperatures will drop below 20 degrees with windchill. As such, Scranton will be opening a homeless shelter for those who need […]
Volunteers spread warmth in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — As the winter chill begins to set in, it's that time of year to crank up the heat. but for people such as Deb Owens of Pittston Township, keeping the house warm is a challenge. "I don't even have an oil furnace that kicked. They...
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback Feedback: On location in Luzerne County
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Talkback Feedback took a road trip. Why did your favorite franchise leave the building?. It's all because of your calls. Want to see more Talkback Feedback? Check it out on YouTube.
Fundraiser to benefit Moosic Police Department
MOOSIC, Pa. — Tracey's Hope Hospice and Animal Rescue and The Moosic Youth Center hosted the pasta dinner to raise money for the Moosic Police Department. The police department is hoping to use the money to benefit the purchase of a K-9 Unit to assist with rescue and drug cases.
$10 million to renovate West Scranton Intermediate School
SCRANTON, Pa. — $10 million is coming to West Scranton Intermediate School. The money comes from a commonwealth grant program and will go towards renovating the school. Senator Marty Flynn says he hopes with this funding, the Scranton School District will re-evaluate its school consolidation plan. Check out WNEP’s...
People ‘chased by fire’ that consumed Scranton Triplex
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several people were chased by a fire on Scranton’s West Side. Eyewitness News checked out the fire scene Sunday on the 14-hundred block of Washburn street. Acting Chief Roger Rogalewicz tells Eyewitness News the fire broke out overnight around 12:30 a.m. on the one end of a triplex. The fire […]
Pocono Township eyes up former school for future use
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — If Pocono Township officials get their way, the former Pocono Elementary Center on Warner Road near Tannersville could become the township's new municipal complex and community hub. Taylor Munoz, the Pocono Township Manager, says they recently submitted an offer to Pocono Mountain School District to buy...
Times News
RR gets first chance if station sells
Carbon County officials say they don’t have any plans to sell the train station in Jim Thorpe, but have approved an agreement that would give an area railroad the first chance to purchase it if it ever goes up for sale. On Thursday, the board of commissioners approved an...
thevalleyledger.com
Update on Northampton County Prison
The Director of Corrections reports that, as of November 16th, there is one case of COVID-19 among inmates at Northampton County Prison (NCP). One staff member has tested positive for the virus and is in quarantine. Since the start of the pandemic, 484 inmates have tested positive; 483 have finished...
Congregation making efforts to save Mahanoy City's first church
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — This is how Gary Perna and his family spend every Sunday morning as a lifetime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Mahanoy City. Singing the same hymns, he learned as a kid. “I've been coming here my entire life. I was baptized in this...
Lycoming County teacher nominated for Grammy
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lycoming County music teacher has been recognized for his outstanding contributions in the classroom. He’s a semifinalist in the 2023 Grammy awards. Earlier this year, Ryan Bulgarelli, a music teacher in Loyalsock Township School District, got exciting news about his nomination for the Grammy Awards 2023 Music Educator […]
Flames destroy barn in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a barn in Lackawanna County Saturday night. The fire started around 10 p.m. at the place along Valley View Drive in Newton Township near Clarks Summit. Officials say no one was hurt and there were no animals inside. The cause of that fire...
Northampton County official warns residents about phone scam
Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck is warning residents about a phone scam. Someone is calling people and telling them he is Lt. Dan Glade of the Northampton County Sheriff’s Department, Houck said in a news release. Using various explanations, the unknown caller is telling people there is a...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0