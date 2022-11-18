ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Sheldon, strong defense helps No. 8 Buckeye women drop Ohio

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 16 points, Taylor Mikesell added 14 and No. 8 Ohio State rolled to an 86-56 win over Ohio on Thursday night.

The Buckeyes weren’t real sharp on offense but the defense was dialed in, forcing the Bobcats into 33 turnovers they turned into 41 points. In the first half, Ohio made 1 of 11 from 3-point range and shot 36%, falling behind 43-22.

Ohio State shot 38% but had 29 more shots.

“Our defense is the backbone of our game,” Sheldon said. “Good defense leads to offense. Just having emphasis on that every night no matter who we’re playing is important. Nobody had a great shooting night.”

Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 11 points and Madison Green had 10 for the Buckeyes (3-0), who face McNeese State on Sunday in the first of three home games before a trip to Louisville at the end of the month.

“I thought we got good shots, we just didn’t make them,” Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff said. “I’m not a coach that over scrutinizes every shot but if you’re going to take the amount of shots some people are taking, you have take responsibility to make them. Especially when it’s people who are capable.”

Yaya Felder scored 21 points for Ohio (0-3).

Sheldon’s three-point play erased Ohio’s game-opening free throwing and she had another three-point play in the closing 7-0 run that made it 18-8 after one quarter.

Mikulasikova had two baskets and Mikesell five points in an 11-0 run in the second quarter that helped pushing the lead beyond 20.

“We played hard, I’m not so sure we got better. Whether we’re playing a game or practicing, this time of year it’s always about getting better,” McGuff said. “Tonight we were just not efficient on offense. To our kids credit, any missed shots did not affect the effort on defense and our full-court pressure. I was proud of that.”

