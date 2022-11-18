ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VCU edges Pitt in Legends Classic 71-67

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Johns Jr. scored 18 points, Zeb Jackson added a career-high 16 points and VCU edged Pittsburgh 71-67 on Thursday night in the consolation game of the Legends Classic.

In a streaky second half, VCU had the final run, retaking the lead when Johns scored five straight points and the Rams (3-1) outscored the Panthers 15-7 over the final two minutes.

Blake Hinson led the Panthers (1-3) with 19 points, Jamarius Burton added 14, Nelly Cummings 11 and Jorge Diaz Graham 10.

The teams exchanged runs with Pitt outscoring VCU early in the second half to grab a six-point lead only to see the Rams use an 11-0 run to take back a five-point edge. But Cummings responded with seven straight points in a 9-0 spurt to put Pitt back out in front with nine minutes left.

After neither team shot over 33% in the first half when the Rams led 30-24, Pitt shot 52% to VCU’s 48% in the final half. But VCU was 26 of 35 at the line, including 15 of 19 in the second half. Pitt made 14 of 21 free throws.

The teams were a combined 10 of 40 from the arc.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

