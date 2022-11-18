ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Leonard returns to make 1st start of season for Clippers

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3leogx_0jF8Fj2a00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard is returning and starting for the first time this season against the Detroit Pistons.

He has missed 12 straight games since coming off the bench in two of the first three games to begin the season. Leonard had been dealing with stiffness in his right knee, which was surgically repaired in July 2021. He missed all of last season while rehabbing.

He is averaging 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds this season. The Clippers have gone 8-7 in Leonard’s absence.

“It’s going to take Kawhi a little time to get back to the player we know,” coach Tyronn Lue said.

Paul George also will start against the Pistons despite a left hand contusion.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Montrezl Harrell gives his side of incident with Giannis Antetokounmpo

There are always two sides to every story, and Montrezl Harrell is giving his. The Philadelphia 76ers big man Harrell was involved in an odd incident with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo after Friday’s game in Philly (which the 76ers won 110-102). Antetokounmpo was trying to get in extra work on his free throws when Harrell approached him and took away the ball that Antetokounmpo was using to shoot, refusing to give it back.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving Has Donated $65K To Shanquella Robinson's Family

Kyrie Irving has been in the news for all the wrong reasons in recent weeks, as he has had to deal with the backlash that came his way for posting a link on Twitter to a film that has been described as antisemitic. The fact that he didn't apologize for it at first only made matters worse and led to the Brooklyn Nets suspending him for a minimum of 5 games.
Vibe

La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage

La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage.  During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AllClippers

Kawhi Leonard Reveals Relationship With Gregg Popovich

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard had a difficult breakup with the San Antonio Spurs. Despite this, Leonard still has love for Gregg Popovich. Speaking with reporters after Saturday night's win over the Spurs, Leonard credited Popovich for helping make him the player he is today. "He's the reason why I'm...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Golf Digest

Jalen Ramsey calling out LeBron for lying on LeBron's own show is a historically cocky move

As arguably the top corner in the NFL since he came into the league in 2016, Jalen Ramsey has never been one to back down, often matching up with the opposing team's top wide receiver. He can sometimes come off as quite cocky, as most corners do, but Ramsey is the rare breed who can actually back up all the talk on a semi-regular basis.
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers reportedly interested in controversial free agent

The Los Angeles Lakers may be pulling out all the stops as they desperately try to upgrade their roster. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that the Lakers are among several NBA teams who are monitoring the situation of Charlotte Hornets restricted agent forward Miles Bridges. Charania also names the Detroit Pistons as being in the mix.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Suns linked to trade for prominent East big man

With Cameron Johnson hurt, Jae Crowder about to be traded, and Deandre Ayton on milk cartons, the Phoenix Suns could be bringing in some much-needed frontcourt help. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that the Atlanta Hawks have opened up preliminary trade talks surrounding forward John Collins. Charania further says that the Suns are a team showing interest in Collins (though they reportedly seem uninclined to take on the long-term money that Collins is still owed).
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
576K+
Post
610M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy