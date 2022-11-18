ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Northern Virginia HomeSchool 39, Oklahoma Homeschool, Okla. 12

VHSL Playoff=

Regional Semifinal=

Class 4A=

Region D=

E.C. Glass 42, Amherst County 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

Mount St. Mary's wins 73-68 against Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Benjamin scored 18 points as Mount St. Mary’s beat Cal Poly 73-68 Sunday night. Benjamin also contributed six assists for the Mountaineers (2-3). Dakota Leffew scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 9 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Malik Jefferson shot 7 of 9 from the field to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds. Chance Hunter led the Mustangs (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and two steals. Trevon Taylor added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Cal Poly. Alimamy Koroma also had 10 points. Up next for Mount St. Mary’s is a matchup Tuesday with Pacific (CA) on the road. Cal Poly hosts Idaho on Wednesday.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Associated Press

Uijtendaal scores 30, Canisius defeats SUNY-Fredonia 98-52

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Siem Uijtendaal’s 30 points led Canisius over SUNY-Fredonia 98-52 on Sunday night. Uijtendaal had a big night from beyond the arc for the Golden Griffins (2-2), as he connected on 10 of his 13 3-point attempts. Tahj Staveskie scored 15 points and added four steals. Jamir Moultrie shot 4 for 6, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. Aaron Collins led the way for the Blue Devils with 13 points. Jacob Hougan added 10 points and two blocks for SUNY-Fredonia. Elian Dominguez also had six points. Canisius visits Cornell in its next matchup on Tuesday.
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Mosley, Hodge help Missouri beat Mississippi Valley St 83-62

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley and D’Moi Hodge scored 18 points apiece to help Missouri beat Mississippi Valley State 83-62 Sunday night. Hodge hit four 3-pointers and had six — and Nick East II added five — of Missouri’s 16 steals. DeAndre Gholston scored 13 points and Nick Honor finished with 10 points and six assists for the Tiger (4-0). Alvin Stredic Jr. made the first of two free throws to trim MVSU’s deficit to 42-20 early in the second half but Kobe Brown and Hodge each made back-to-back baskets as Missouri scored the first eight points in a 28-6 run that gave the Tigers a 70-46 lead with 7 minutes to play. Mosley scored 16 points during that stretch. Terry Collins hit five 3-pointers and finished with 27 points for Mississippi Valley State (1-4). Arecko Gibson scored 11 points.
COLUMBIA, MO
The Associated Press

Little Rock knocks off Jackson State 94-91

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Myron Gardner’s 23 points helped Little Rock defeat Jackson State 94-91 on Sunday night. Gardner had nine rebounds for the Trojans (2-3). D.J. Smith added 18 points while shooting 6 of 13 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line, and they also had five assists. Deantoni Gordon shot 7 of 12 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding six rebounds. The Tigers (0-3) were led in scoring by Trace Young, who finished with 24 points. Ken Evans added 20 points, six rebounds and two steals for Jackson State. Jamarcus Jones also had 12 points and eight rebounds. Both teams next play Wednesday. Little Rock visits Indiana while Jackson State visits Michigan.
JACKSON, MS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

