it's simpleliberal Marxist democrats in Oregon wrote up a measure, 114, that attacks ONLY good, decent Honest, Hard Working, Tax Paying citizens of the state. It does NOTHING to protect anyone from criminals. they lied, used a Cult leader rabbi to help push it, the media helped with the LIES... and they counted on over half of Oregon was to ignorant to actually read what 114 said, they just listen to what the liberal tv channels and the rest of the media tools them... more lies.
what is to be confused about. The democrats wrote a gun control bill that would not hinder the violence, affect safety in a positive way and would make no difference to the illegal guns. They did this after they were certain they had moved enough people to the state to counter common sense
I don't understand how this was allowed to be voted on. Augustana Lutheran Church in Portland and Lift Every Voice Oregon put the measure on the ballot. Aren't there any checks and balances to keep unconstitutional measures introduced by special interest groups off of the ballot?
Comments / 82