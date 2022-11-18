ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Randy Dodge
3d ago

it's simpleliberal Marxist democrats in Oregon wrote up a measure, 114, that attacks ONLY good, decent Honest, Hard Working, Tax Paying citizens of the state. It does NOTHING to protect anyone from criminals. they lied, used a Cult leader rabbi to help push it, the media helped with the LIES... and they counted on over half of Oregon was to ignorant to actually read what 114 said, they just listen to what the liberal tv channels and the rest of the media tools them... more lies.

Sg Bax
3d ago

what is to be confused about. The democrats wrote a gun control bill that would not hinder the violence, affect safety in a positive way and would make no difference to the illegal guns. They did this after they were certain they had moved enough people to the state to counter common sense

Seymour Clearly
3d ago

I don't understand how this was allowed to be voted on. Augustana Lutheran Church in Portland and Lift Every Voice Oregon put the measure on the ballot. Aren't there any checks and balances to keep unconstitutional measures introduced by special interest groups off of the ballot?

The Oregonian

What does Oregon Measure 114 require of gun buyers, gun owners?

Oregon’s Ballot Measure 114, passed narrowly in the November election, will be one of the nation’s strictest when and if it goes into effect. The measure is a so-called permit-to-purchase gun law. Under Measure 114, anyone who wants to buy a gun would have to obtain a permit, pay an anticipated fee of $65, complete an approved firearms safety course at their own expense, submit a photo ID, be fingerprinted and pass a criminal background check.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Oregon gun rights group sues state leaders over Measure 114

The Oregon Firearms Federation is suing state leaders over a gun control measure recently approved by voters. The federal lawsuit, filed late Friday in Oregon’s U.S. District Court, primarily takes issue with Measure 114′s ban on magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. “The reason...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Can Oregonians buy guns while Measure 114 limits are being worked out?

Oregonians are buying firearms at a furious clip in the remaining days before the narrow passage of Ballot Measure 114 enacts some of the nation’s strictest gun limits. No one seems to have solid answers to the question of what happens to gun sales if the new permit system required by Measure 114 is not in place by the date it goes into effect: Dec. 8, 2022. One challenge attempting to stop the law has already been filed in court.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Sheriffs are accountable to voters

The reader who wrote in to say that any sheriff who refuses to enforce aspects of Measure 114 should resign will be happy to know that these sheriffs are accountable to their voters every four years, (“Readers respond: Enforce gun laws or resign,” Nov. 16). It’s democracy in...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

How Oregon fell behind in regulating diesel

In 2007, the Oregon Legislature set a mandate for the state to reduce diesel pollution by 85% within a decade, based on a cancer benchmark the state adopted. But strict regulations didn’t follow suit, with industry lobbying pushing the state off the stricter standards adopted by California and other states.
OREGON STATE
KXL

Does the rule of law still apply in Oregon and Washington?

Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Eric L. Dahlin ruled that left-wing journalist John Hacker was not guilty of third-degree robbery in a May 2019 altercation with right-wing author Andy Ngo. The dispute took place in a Northeast Portland gym where both men were members, and Ngo accused Hacker, 38, of dumping an unknown liquid on his head, hitting him and stealing his phone. Hacker said he was trying to stop Ngo from filming him. For more information, Lars speaks with Andy Ngo, the victim, who is an independent journalist, and author of the new book “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy.”
PORTLAND, OR
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Friday, Nov. 18 – Fed Energy Regulatory Commission Gives Final Approval for Plan to Remove Four Dams on Klamath River in California and Oregon.

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Free fishing available to Oregonians on Nov. 25-26

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will waive the need for a license on the Friday and Saturday following Thanksgiving for its “Free Fishing Days” event. On Nov. 25-26, licenses, tags or endorsements are not needed to fish anywhere in Oregon that’s open to the public. Area closures, bag limits and all other regulations still apply.For tips and fishing spots to consider in the Willamette Zone, see ODFW’s website.
OREGON STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Oregon will be the first state to make affordable health care a constitutional right

Oregon will be the first state in the nation to enshrine the right to affordable health care in its constitution. Ballot Measure 111 narrowly passed, with nearly 50.7% of voters in favor and 49.3% of voters opposed. The measure’s long-term impact on Oregon health care is unclear because it doesn’t prescribe how the state should […] The post Oregon will be the first state to make affordable health care a constitutional right appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon Senate will have new leader for first time in about 20 years

For the first time in about two decades, Oregon will have a new Senate president. On Friday night, Oregon state senators nominated Rob Wagner, of Lake Oswego, to serve as their next Senate president. The full Senate will vote on the nomination in January. Wagner was first appointed to the state Senate in 2018 and has recently served as caucus leader.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Bear sightings are up in populated areas across Oregon

Bear sightings in populated areas are up across Oregon, as poor berry crops have led the animals to search further for food. Beth Quillian is with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. She said black bear attacks are rare, but communication among neighbors can mitigate risk. “Community effort is...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon Gov. Brown tests positive for COVID-19

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Saturday she and her husband Dan have tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Vietnam. “We are recuperating at home and, while this changes our Thanksgiving plans, we are grateful for effective vaccines and boosters that are helping ensure our symptoms don’t become serious,” she said Saturday afternoon on Twitter.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon Republicans celebrate wins, focus on future

The so-called “red wave” did not materialize in the 2022 election. Nonetheless, the GOP made some significant gains nationally and in the Northwest. Republicans will have control of the U.S. House, and in Oregon, they broke the Democratic supermajority in the state House. And Oregon was one of the few blue states in the country where Republicans gained legislative seats. Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer took the 5th Congressional District. The seat was held by the moderate seven-term Democrat Kurt Schrader, but he lost to the more progressive Jamie McLeod-Skinner in the May primary. We talk about these wins and the future of the Oregon Republican party with political strategists Reagan Knopp and Julie Parrish.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon Dungeness crab season delayed for commercial vessels

The commercial Dungeness crab season has been delayed for the Oregon Coast, threatening whether fresh Dungeness will be available for traditional Christmas feasts popular in western Oregon. After preseason testing revealed low meat yield for crabs in some areas and elevated domoic acid levels in some crab viscera, officials have...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Oregon Firearms Federation files federal lawsuit over Measure 114

PORTLAND, Ore. — Opponents of Measure 114 filed a federal lawsuit, the first challenge of its kind in Oregon. It urges a judge to block the recently passed gun law, just three weeks before it's set to go into effect. On Friday the Oregon Firearms Federation, the Sherman County...
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Measure 114 Update from the Oregon State Police

OREGON – (Release from the Oregon State) Oregon State Police (OSP) is aware that the public has many questions regarding Ballot Measure 114. The Oregon Secretary of State’s office notified OSP that Ballot Measure 114 will go into effect at 12:00 a.m. on December 8, 2022. The Oregon State Police is working very closely with the Department of Justice, the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association and the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police to assess the required processes that need to be completed to implement this law.
OREGON STATE

