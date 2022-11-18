Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Death Of A Suspect Lessens Chances Of Finding Missing GirlStill UnsolvedScranton, PA
Thanksgiving Food Drive in Lackawanna County going on nowKristen WaltersScranton, PA
Fire Companies Get $1 Million EachGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Helping hand for veterans in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Folks honored our veterans in a different way Saturday in Lackawanna County. From haircuts to transportation services, veterans organizations and area businesses teamed up to offer a helping hand to any vet who may need it. And that includes something that can't be bought; moral support.
WOLF
Steamtown collects food to Stuff-a-Caboose
Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — Steamtown National Historic Site held their annual Stuff-the-Caboose to collect food donations for United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA Food Pantry. This free event let families see the site covered in holiday lights. The goal was to collect enough barrels of food to stuff the caboose...
Scranton Stuff the Caboose benefits United Neighborhood Centers
SCRANTON, Pa. — It's the holiday season which is also the season of giving. And folks in Lackawanna County came together Saturday to give back in a big way. Stuff the Caboose was held at the Steamtown National Historic Site to help restock the United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA Food Pantry.
CEO provides food for those in need for Thanksgiving
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a banner year for a local effort to feed those in need for Thanksgiving. The Commission on Economic Opportunity announced Sunday it provided various parts of Thanksgiving dinner for more than 20,000 needy and elderly people in Luzerne and Wyoming Counties. That’s more than 76,000 pounds of food distributed. The […]
Volunteers spread warmth in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — As the winter chill begins to set in, it's that time of year to crank up the heat. but for people such as Deb Owens of Pittston Township, keeping the house warm is a challenge. "I don't even have an oil furnace that kicked. They...
People ‘chased by fire’ that consumed Scranton Triplex
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several people were chased by a fire on Scranton’s West Side. Eyewitness News checked out the fire scene Sunday on the 14-hundred block of Washburn street. Acting Chief Roger Rogalewicz tells Eyewitness News the fire broke out overnight around 12:30 a.m. on the one end of a triplex. The fire […]
WOLF
GriefShare in Lehighton helps those grieving this holiday season
Lehighton, Carbon Co. — The holiday season can be a tough time, especially if you have recently lost a loved one. BWC Lehighton hosted a GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays, open to anyone who is grieving. Donna deVillers was the facilitator. She had lost her spouse a couple years ago...
WOLF
Students from the University of Scranton handed out Thanksgiving bags
SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA CO .(WOLF) — Students from the University of Scranton spent their Sunday morning packing 150 baskets filled with all the fixings needed to create a traditional thanksgiving dinner at the Friends of the Poor Warehouse in Scranton. The student volunteers later distributed the baskets directly to the families...
Enthusiasm for a new endeavor
Thank you for welcoming The Wright Center for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education to Wilkes-Barre. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Over the next several months, the residents of Wilkes-Barre and surrounding Wyoming Valley communities are going to notice considerable exciting activity at 169 North Pennsylvania...
Scranton native serves communityby filling cavities – and gaps in dental workforce
To become a dentist, Dr. Caitlin McCarthy reluctantly left her family and native Northeast Pennsylvania community, devoting four years to a de
City of Scranton issues Code Blue
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for Saturday, November 19, Sunday, November 20, and Monday, November 21. The forecast for the coming days predicts that temperatures will drop below 20 degrees with windchill. As such, Scranton will be opening a homeless shelter for those who need […]
WOLF
Update: Jermyn Apartments Now Receiving Mail
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — We have an update to a story we brought you a month ago. For nearly three months, the Jermyn Apartments in Downtown Scranton was not receiving mail. Residents stated that they relied on the mail service to get essentials such as bills and even...
‘Like a Hallmark movie in real life’
WILKES-BARRE — The Christmas spirit has arrived in full force in downtown Wilkes-Barre, much to the delight of a large crowd of spectato
Fire heavily damages home in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire heavily damaged a home in west Scranton Sunday morning. The flames broke out at the home along Washburn Street around 12:30 a.m. One person was treated for breathing in too much smoke. No word yet on a cause for that early morning fire in Scranton.
Flames destroy barn in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a barn in Lackawanna County Saturday night. The fire started around 10 p.m. at the place along Valley View Drive in Newton Township near Clarks Summit. Officials say no one was hurt and there were no animals inside. The cause of that fire...
WOLF
Wilkes-Barre, Scranton Mayors announce CODE BLUE for the upcoming weekend
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Mayor George C. Brown has announced that the City of Wilkes-Barre will enact a CODE BLUE on Saturday, November 19th, and Sunday, November 20th, due to severe cold temperatures. The Code Blue Emergency Shelter is located at the Keystone Mission 290 Parkview Circle, Wilkes-Barre....
Thanksgiving meals, food distributions available throughout Berks County
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and many local organizations have stepped up to help families across the region by providing Thanksgiving meals, giving away turkey’s and hosting food distribution events. Helping Harvest 117 Morgan Drive Reading, PA 19608; (610) 926-5802. Call for a complete listing of Thanksgiving meals.
wkok.com
$2 Million Grant Given to DRIVE for Sunbury Hospital Revitalization
SUNBURY – More resources are being put into revitalizing the former Sunbury Community Hospital. State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) announced Friday a $2 million grant was awarded to DRIVE, the valley’s economic development entity. The funds will go toward DRIVE’s revitalization of the former hospital, which was donated to DRIVE by UPMC last May.
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Scranton Santa Parade
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, callers come to the defense of the Scranton Santa Parade. But first, we begin with a call from a disappointed Luzerne County resident. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
16 To The Rescue: Lucas
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — Lucas' favorite time of the day is when he gets to be out of his kennel. Whether he is outside in the sunshine or getting love and attention from all of the rescue workers at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, Lucas is just happy socializing.
