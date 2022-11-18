ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Newswatch 16

Helping hand for veterans in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — Folks honored our veterans in a different way Saturday in Lackawanna County. From haircuts to transportation services, veterans organizations and area businesses teamed up to offer a helping hand to any vet who may need it. And that includes something that can't be bought; moral support.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Steamtown collects food to Stuff-a-Caboose

Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — Steamtown National Historic Site held their annual Stuff-the-Caboose to collect food donations for United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA Food Pantry. This free event let families see the site covered in holiday lights. The goal was to collect enough barrels of food to stuff the caboose...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

CEO provides food for those in need for Thanksgiving

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a banner year for a local effort to feed those in need for Thanksgiving. The Commission on Economic Opportunity announced Sunday it provided various parts of Thanksgiving dinner for more than 20,000 needy and elderly people in Luzerne and Wyoming Counties. That’s more than 76,000 pounds of food distributed. The […]
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

People ‘chased by fire’ that consumed Scranton Triplex

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several people were chased by a fire on Scranton’s West Side. Eyewitness News checked out the fire scene Sunday on the 14-hundred block of Washburn street. Acting Chief Roger Rogalewicz tells Eyewitness News the fire broke out overnight around 12:30 a.m. on the one end of a triplex. The fire […]
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

GriefShare in Lehighton helps those grieving this holiday season

Lehighton, Carbon Co. — The holiday season can be a tough time, especially if you have recently lost a loved one. BWC Lehighton hosted a GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays, open to anyone who is grieving. Donna deVillers was the facilitator. She had lost her spouse a couple years ago...
LEHIGHTON, PA
WOLF

Students from the University of Scranton handed out Thanksgiving bags

SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA CO .(WOLF) — Students from the University of Scranton spent their Sunday morning packing 150 baskets filled with all the fixings needed to create a traditional thanksgiving dinner at the Friends of the Poor Warehouse in Scranton. The student volunteers later distributed the baskets directly to the families...
SCRANTON, PA
Times Leader

Enthusiasm for a new endeavor

Thank you for welcoming The Wright Center for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education to Wilkes-Barre. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Over the next several months, the residents of Wilkes-Barre and surrounding Wyoming Valley communities are going to notice considerable exciting activity at 169 North Pennsylvania...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

City of Scranton issues Code Blue

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for Saturday, November 19, Sunday, November 20, and Monday, November 21. The forecast for the coming days predicts that temperatures will drop below 20 degrees with windchill. As such, Scranton will be opening a homeless shelter for those who need […]
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Update: Jermyn Apartments Now Receiving Mail

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — We have an update to a story we brought you a month ago. For nearly three months, the Jermyn Apartments in Downtown Scranton was not receiving mail. Residents stated that they relied on the mail service to get essentials such as bills and even...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire heavily damages home in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire heavily damaged a home in west Scranton Sunday morning. The flames broke out at the home along Washburn Street around 12:30 a.m. One person was treated for breathing in too much smoke. No word yet on a cause for that early morning fire in Scranton.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames destroy barn in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a barn in Lackawanna County Saturday night. The fire started around 10 p.m. at the place along Valley View Drive in Newton Township near Clarks Summit. Officials say no one was hurt and there were no animals inside. The cause of that fire...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

$2 Million Grant Given to DRIVE for Sunbury Hospital Revitalization

SUNBURY – More resources are being put into revitalizing the former Sunbury Community Hospital. State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) announced Friday a $2 million grant was awarded to DRIVE, the valley’s economic development entity. The funds will go toward DRIVE’s revitalization of the former hospital, which was donated to DRIVE by UPMC last May.
SUNBURY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Scranton Santa Parade

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, callers come to the defense of the Scranton Santa Parade. But first, we begin with a call from a disappointed Luzerne County resident. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Lucas

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — Lucas' favorite time of the day is when he gets to be out of his kennel. Whether he is outside in the sunshine or getting love and attention from all of the rescue workers at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, Lucas is just happy socializing.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA

