Greenwich, CT

World War II Veteran, George Chelwick, Reflects on Enlisting at 18, Fresh out of GHS Class of ’43

By greenwichfreepress
greenwichfreepress.com
 3 days ago
sheltonherald.com

Veteran sues storage company after Purple Heart found in Shelton

SHELTON — A Texas Army reservist has filed suit against Oakdale Self Storage, claiming the company negligently cleared her storage unit at its Wallingford location, causing her severe emotional distress. Army Reserve Msg. Heather Awner, a Purple Heart Award recipient and former Connecticut resident now living in El Paso,...
SHELTON, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Old Greenwich Garden Club Gather to Plant Spring Bulbs

Last Thursday, on a cold and blustery November day, members of the Garden Club of Old Greenwich cheerfully gathered to plant spring bulbs all over the village of Old Greenwich. The group planted 800 Allium, Daffodil and Tulip bulbs in beds along Sound Beach Avenue and in the beds at...
GREENWICH, CT
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut

- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
CONNECTICUT STATE
greenwichfreepress.com

Greenwich Historical Society Holiday Extravaganza Returns with the Festival of Tabletop Trees, Puppet Shows, Bush Holley House Tours

The Historical Society will dazzle for the holidays with a series of events for the entire family to enjoy, beginning December 1 through December 10. “We’ve designed a full roster of specially curated events that will appeal to all age groups,” said Historical Society’s Manager of Marketing & Communications Dianne Niklaus.
GREENWICH, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Fire In The Walls

2022-11-19@2:20pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire– Firefighters found a fire in the walls possibly set off by a worker at 101 Highland Avenue. Firefighters quickly contained the situation. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Column: Greenwich 2022 Condo Market Tighter than House Market

The holy grail of Greenwich real estate in November 2022 is an upscale downtown condo with an elevator. Right now, there are dozens of people that are looking to downsize to one floor living in walking distance to the shops and restaurants of Greenwich Avenue. To see why these units...
GREENWICH, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk political notes: Tong, Valadares, Siegel, Andrzejewski

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. Tong decries ‘punishing’ Eversource price hike. Valadares becomes first female Norwalk DPW director. Eversource will double its standard supply rate Jan. 1, from 12.05 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to 24.2 cents per kWh, resulting in an $84 per month increase for the average user, a news release said Thursday.
NORWALK, CT
americanhistorycentral.com

The Battle of White Plains, 1776

The Battle of White Plains took place on October 28, 1776, between the United States of America and Great Britain. After British forces took control of New York City on September 15, General George Washington was forced to move north to Harlem Heights with the Continental Army. British forces, led by General William Howe, attacked on September 16, but the Americans held their ground and won the Battle of Harlem Heights.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
greenwichfreepress.com

First Congregational Church of Greenwich Announces 56th Annual Christmas Tree & Wreath Sale to Benefit Local Charities

As the holiday season approaches, Old Greenwich prepares for a festive annual tradition. Just across from Binney Park, on the front lawn of First Congregational Church of Greenwich (108 Sound Beach Avenue), the Annual Christmas Tree & Wreath Sale will get underway on November 26 and continue to December 4, 2022 (while supplies last) from 9:00am to 4:00pm.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

YWCA Greenwich Celebrates Inspiring Women at Fifth Annual Awards Ceremony

YWCA Greenwich held its fifth annual Women Who Inspire Awards ceremony on Thursday, November 10 with a sold out cocktail reception at Greenwich Country Club. Receiving awards this year were Stephanie Dunn Ashley; Kathleen Bordelon; Grace Lockhart Djuranovic; Danielle Eason; Laura Erickson; Molly H. King; Christine Lai; Nicole Mitchell; Karen Santucci, MD FAAP; and Asha K. Shah, MD MS.
GREENWICH, CT

