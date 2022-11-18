World War II Veteran, George Chelwick, Reflects on Enlisting at 18, Fresh out of GHS Class of ’43

Read full article on original website
sheltonherald.com
Veteran sues storage company after Purple Heart found in Shelton
SHELTON — A Texas Army reservist has filed suit against Oakdale Self Storage, claiming the company negligently cleared her storage unit at its Wallingford location, causing her severe emotional distress. Army Reserve Msg. Heather Awner, a Purple Heart Award recipient and former Connecticut resident now living in El Paso,...
'A holiday miracle.' Bridgeport family moves back into condo following fire
News 12 Connecticut first reported on the health care worker a year ago when her condo tucked away at the end of Woodmont Avenue was gutted by fire.
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CT
It just so happens that you don’t have to go to New York for a good quality bagel. Connecticut has its list of popular and highly rated bagels to grab right near you. Here are the most highly rated and reviewed bagel shops in lower Connecticut.
greenwichfreepress.com
Old Greenwich Garden Club Gather to Plant Spring Bulbs
Last Thursday, on a cold and blustery November day, members of the Garden Club of Old Greenwich cheerfully gathered to plant spring bulbs all over the village of Old Greenwich. The group planted 800 Allium, Daffodil and Tulip bulbs in beds along Sound Beach Avenue and in the beds at...
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
trumbulltimes.com
Norwalk's oldest home was destroyed before stricter demolition ordinance was completed
NORWALK — Weeks after the city's oldest home was illegally destroyed, officials are seeking to modify the local demolition ordinance to prevent the situation from happening again. Michelle Woods Matthews, a spokesperson for the city, said the Norwalk legal department "continues to explore all options" that could penalize Cesar...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut
- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
New York Officials on the Hunt for Possibly Rabid Coyote Following Double Attack
New York officials are on the hunt for a coyote they believe could be rabid. Their search for the animal began after it went after two different women. It then reportedly attacked the tires of a person’s car who stopped to help the injured pair. According to CBS News,...
Long Island Sound "report card" raises red flags
The environmental watchdog group Save the Sound unveiled the report at Black Rock Harbor in Bridgeport, which received a "D+."
Westchester hospitals employ Michelin star chef to serve quality dishes to patients and staff
The hospitals have found the balance between delicious and healthy with the help of Michelin star chef Andrew Cain.
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Historical Society Holiday Extravaganza Returns with the Festival of Tabletop Trees, Puppet Shows, Bush Holley House Tours
The Historical Society will dazzle for the holidays with a series of events for the entire family to enjoy, beginning December 1 through December 10. “We’ve designed a full roster of specially curated events that will appeal to all age groups,” said Historical Society’s Manager of Marketing & Communications Dianne Niklaus.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Fire In The Walls
2022-11-19@2:20pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire– Firefighters found a fire in the walls possibly set off by a worker at 101 Highland Avenue. Firefighters quickly contained the situation. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen...
‘The Guy From Saw’ Will Be In Wallingford, Connecticut On Thanksgiving Weekend
The other night, my fiancee was surfing the ol' web when she, all of a sudden, said out loud, "the guy from The Princess Bride will be in Wallingford next Saturday." Then I asked, "who?" and she says, "you know, Cary Elwes, he was in The Princess Bride, he is doing a meet and greet next weekend."
greenwichsentinel.com
Column: Greenwich 2022 Condo Market Tighter than House Market
The holy grail of Greenwich real estate in November 2022 is an upscale downtown condo with an elevator. Right now, there are dozens of people that are looking to downsize to one floor living in walking distance to the shops and restaurants of Greenwich Avenue. To see why these units...
Norwalk political notes: Tong, Valadares, Siegel, Andrzejewski
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. Tong decries ‘punishing’ Eversource price hike. Valadares becomes first female Norwalk DPW director. Eversource will double its standard supply rate Jan. 1, from 12.05 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to 24.2 cents per kWh, resulting in an $84 per month increase for the average user, a news release said Thursday.
americanhistorycentral.com
The Battle of White Plains, 1776
The Battle of White Plains took place on October 28, 1776, between the United States of America and Great Britain. After British forces took control of New York City on September 15, General George Washington was forced to move north to Harlem Heights with the Continental Army. British forces, led by General William Howe, attacked on September 16, but the Americans held their ground and won the Battle of Harlem Heights.
greenwichfreepress.com
First Congregational Church of Greenwich Announces 56th Annual Christmas Tree & Wreath Sale to Benefit Local Charities
As the holiday season approaches, Old Greenwich prepares for a festive annual tradition. Just across from Binney Park, on the front lawn of First Congregational Church of Greenwich (108 Sound Beach Avenue), the Annual Christmas Tree & Wreath Sale will get underway on November 26 and continue to December 4, 2022 (while supplies last) from 9:00am to 4:00pm.
The Hudson Valley’s 3 Best Restaurants For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is a holiday meant for gathering the family and eating until you're uncomfortable. For some, family may have a less traditional definition. Still others might prefer to let someone else do the cooking. Here are the best options, according to Hudson Valley residents. To Go Out or Stay Home...
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Teen to Peform in Boston Ballet’s Production of Mikko Nissinen’s The Nutcracker
Hugo Levine, 15, of Greenwich, is performing in Boston Ballet’s production of Mikko Nissinen’s The Nutcracker in the role of Fritz. He has been a student at Boston Ballet School for less than a year. Levine joined the Boston Ballet School’s Professional Division at Walnut Hill School for...
greenwichfreepress.com
YWCA Greenwich Celebrates Inspiring Women at Fifth Annual Awards Ceremony
YWCA Greenwich held its fifth annual Women Who Inspire Awards ceremony on Thursday, November 10 with a sold out cocktail reception at Greenwich Country Club. Receiving awards this year were Stephanie Dunn Ashley; Kathleen Bordelon; Grace Lockhart Djuranovic; Danielle Eason; Laura Erickson; Molly H. King; Christine Lai; Nicole Mitchell; Karen Santucci, MD FAAP; and Asha K. Shah, MD MS.
