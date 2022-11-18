ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox5atlanta.com

4 missing Alabama children found safe in Georgia after alert, father arrested

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Four children are safe and their father is behind bars after an Emergency Missing Child Alert was issued Thursday morning. Clifton Christopher Buchanan, 34, of Sylacauga, Alabama, was arrested in Etowah County, Alabama on Friday, about 24 hours after the Alabama Department of Human Resources were supposed to take the children into its custody.
SYLACAUGA, AL
WJBF

Saturday voting for December run-off granted in Georgia by Superior Court

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Voters in Georgia may have the opportunity to participate in Saturday voting in the December run-off. According to the Superior Court of Fulton County, the court has ruled on Friday that counties may provide advance voting on Saturday, November 26th. The ruling also states that the “Defendant is hereby enjoined from interfering […]
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Runoff early-voting dates and times for metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Here is a list of the early voting dates and times ahead of the runoff on Dec. 6. Cherokee County: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 28-Dec. 2. Clayton County: Noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 27 and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 28-Dec. 2.
11Alive

20-year-old arrested in connection to murder of Alabama man in Smyrna apartment shooting, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. — It's been four months since a 21-year-old Alabama man was murdered. Police have not been able to find a suspect in connection to the case until now. The Cobb County Police Department arrested 20-year-old Tavis Crankfield in Marietta Wednesday afternoon. He's accused and faces charges in connection to the murder of Jason Escoffrey on July 17. Police said Crankfield was taken into custody after a brief chase near Powers Ferry Road and Delk Road.
MARIETTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ga. daycare CEO ‘schemes’ major banks, employees out of millions, prosecutors say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Chief Executive Officer of a Georgia-based daycare business pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges involving tax fraud. United States Attorney Peter D. Leary said Ilene Farley, 62, of Stone Mountain, pleaded guilty to bank fraud and failure to pay over trust fund taxes. She now faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Resources and food pantries for metro Atlanta as Thanksgiving approaches

ATLANTA — With Thanksgiving approaching, it's not uncommon to see lots of turkey giveaway events and other food drives meant to help struggling families enjoy a full holiday dinner. But with some families caught in a disruption of SNAP food assistance services in Georgia, there's also a growing need...
ATLANTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Georgians outsourcing home tasks at a record pace

ATLANTA – New data shows that Georgians are using independent contractors for personal and home related tasks at a record pace. New data from Taskrabbit that shows Georgia residents are outsourcing personal and home related tasks with independent contractors at a record pace. According to the TaskRabbit Independent Contractor...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (November 17)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant must have a High School diploma/GED, six months of experience and at least 21 years old. Job Duties: Care for children while their guardians are...
GEORGIA STATE

