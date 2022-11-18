Read full article on original website
Related
8 arrested after human trafficking, gang investigation in metro Atlanta
Eight people, most from metro Atlanta, are in custody after an investigation into human trafficking and gang activity, s...
Investigation finds large number of postal carrier attacks puts workers, your personal info at risk
ATLANTA — A Channel 2 Action News investigation has exclusively uncovered disturbing numbers of attacks on mail carriers across Georgia. The victims in these robberies are not just mail carriers -- it’s you. What the thieves are really after is people’s personal identities. They’re using master keys and...
Fraudsters stopping innocent Georgians from getting prepaid government assistance
ATLANTA — Georgians whose $350 cash cards were locked up because of suspected fraud are still having trouble getting access to the cash nearly two months after the problems began. Georgia officials say they are trying to block these cards as quickly as possible when they suspect fraud. The...
fox5atlanta.com
4 missing Alabama children found safe in Georgia after alert, father arrested
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Four children are safe and their father is behind bars after an Emergency Missing Child Alert was issued Thursday morning. Clifton Christopher Buchanan, 34, of Sylacauga, Alabama, was arrested in Etowah County, Alabama on Friday, about 24 hours after the Alabama Department of Human Resources were supposed to take the children into its custody.
Water main break buckles South Fulton road, trapping utility truck in sinkhole
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A giant hole opened up in the middle of a South Fulton road and trapped a City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management truck inside of it. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes watched as crews inspected the scene off Loch Lomond Drive and Orkney Lane.
Saturday voting for December run-off granted in Georgia by Superior Court
GEORGIA (WJBF) – Voters in Georgia may have the opportunity to participate in Saturday voting in the December run-off. According to the Superior Court of Fulton County, the court has ruled on Friday that counties may provide advance voting on Saturday, November 26th. The ruling also states that the “Defendant is hereby enjoined from interfering […]
atlantanewsfirst.com
Runoff early-voting dates and times for metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Here is a list of the early voting dates and times ahead of the runoff on Dec. 6. Cherokee County: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 28-Dec. 2. Clayton County: Noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 27 and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 28-Dec. 2.
Georgia robbery suspect critically injured after authorities say he fired on Alabama police during chase
A man wanted for a robbery out of Georgia sustained a gunshot wound during a confrontation with police in Alabama Thursday. Demopolis police at 10:35 a.m. tried to stop the vehicle that the wanted man was driving. The suspect, whose name has not been released, refused to a stop and a chase ensued, said Chief Rex Flowers.
20-year-old arrested in connection to murder of Alabama man in Smyrna apartment shooting, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. — It's been four months since a 21-year-old Alabama man was murdered. Police have not been able to find a suspect in connection to the case until now. The Cobb County Police Department arrested 20-year-old Tavis Crankfield in Marietta Wednesday afternoon. He's accused and faces charges in connection to the murder of Jason Escoffrey on July 17. Police said Crankfield was taken into custody after a brief chase near Powers Ferry Road and Delk Road.
Ga. daycare CEO ‘schemes’ major banks, employees out of millions, prosecutors say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Chief Executive Officer of a Georgia-based daycare business pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges involving tax fraud. United States Attorney Peter D. Leary said Ilene Farley, 62, of Stone Mountain, pleaded guilty to bank fraud and failure to pay over trust fund taxes. She now faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.
wabe.org
Georgia Rental Assistance Program working to process applications submitted before application suspension
For the past year and a half, one of the top leaders of the Georgia Rental Assistance Program says the state has been able to successfully keep 51,000 tenants housed. Tonya Cureton Curry, the deputy commissioner for the GA Dept. of Community Affairs, was a guest on “Closer Look.”
fox5atlanta.com
Long lines and frustration at Georgia SNAP benefit offices
Long lines have left people short on patience at Georgia’s food stamp offices. A backlog of SNAP applications led to dozens of people standing in the rain earlier Tuesday at the DeKalb County location.
Search for missing metro Atlanta grandmother as skeletal remains are found near search area
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police confirm skeletal remains were found in Newton County, not far from where police have been searching for a missing grandmother. Right now, it’s still unclear if the remains could be those of 64-year-old Debra Ashby. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
wabe.org
WABE's Week In Review: Georgia's abortion law is blocked and Kemp is working with Walker on the runoff
Judge overturns Georgia’s ban on abortion around six weeks…. Abortion providers in Georgia resumed performing the procedure beyond six weeks of pregnancy this week after a judge threw out the state’s abortion law. But some said they are moving cautiously amid an ongoing legal fight that could just as quickly restore the restrictions.
WXIA 11 Alive
Resources and food pantries for metro Atlanta as Thanksgiving approaches
ATLANTA — With Thanksgiving approaching, it's not uncommon to see lots of turkey giveaway events and other food drives meant to help struggling families enjoy a full holiday dinner. But with some families caught in a disruption of SNAP food assistance services in Georgia, there's also a growing need...
valdostatoday.com
Georgians outsourcing home tasks at a record pace
ATLANTA – New data shows that Georgians are using independent contractors for personal and home related tasks at a record pace. New data from Taskrabbit that shows Georgia residents are outsourcing personal and home related tasks with independent contractors at a record pace. According to the TaskRabbit Independent Contractor...
fox5atlanta.com
More arrests made in multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting Georgia churches
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - More arrests have been made in a nationwide theft ring targeting donations church congregations mailed in, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says. In all, investigators said 36 churches were victimized just in Fayette County for more than $150,000. FOX 5 News reported in October law...
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta counties add Sunday early voting amid Democrat's lawsuit vs. Georgia
Lawyers for Raphael Warnock's campaign and the Democratic Party argued a judge should issue an emergency order to allow Saturday voting. The Georgia Attorney General's Office said the law is clear.
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (November 17)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant must have a High School diploma/GED, six months of experience and at least 21 years old. Job Duties: Care for children while their guardians are...
Judge weighs Saturday voting legality in Ga. runoff election
ATLANTA — (AP) — A judge is weighing whether Georgia law allows counties to offer early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, which would be the only possibility for Saturday voting before next month's Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. Warnock's campaign,...
Comments / 0