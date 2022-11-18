Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Trumbull County Children Services celebrate National Adoption Day
Trumbull County Children Services (TCCS) celebrated National Adoption Day on Nov. 19 with several families at the Cortland Roller Rink. Seventeen families were recognized for finalizing their adoption over the past year. Twenty-three kids were adopted by parents and for many like, Audrey Vaughn, their decision to adopt comes from their commitment to uplifting society's most vulnerable.
WFMJ.com
Local bikers give back at fourth annual turkey trot
Several motorcycle clubs around the valley came together for Bear's 4th Annual Turkey Trot, helping families in need at the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley (RMMV) have a proper thanksgiving feast. This is the fourth year of the donation and Tony "Bear" Landis, director of the trot, says giving back...
WFMJ.com
Seven local organizations awarded grant money from PNC foundation
The PNC Foundation has announced on Friday that seven Valley organizations have received grant money from the foundation. A total of $57,000 in grants were awarded to seven local organizations in support of PNC Grow Up Great, a $500 million multi-year initiative to help prepare children from birth to age five for success in school and life.
Youngstown community gives away hundreds of winter coats
The Youngstown community gave away over 600 winter coats and 400 pairs of boots on Saturday.
Organization, community clean up Warren streets
A community cleanup happened Saturday in Warren.
Program providing free clothes, food expands to local school
The United Way's Care Closet program is expanding to help students at Boardman Center Intermediate School, providing items that may have been unaffordable otherwise.
Akron Canton Foodbank seeking food donations after giving drops nearly 20%
Donations to the Akron Canton Regional Foodbank from stores, wholesalers, and manufacturers are down 19% compared to this time last year.
Winners announced for 24th Hermitage holiday parade
Over 10,000 people gathered along State Street in Hermitage for the 24th annual Holiday Lights Parade on Saturday.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Steel Museum looking to hear the stories of women in the workplace
The Ohio Humanities Council has awarded the Youngstown Steel Museum a quarterly grant to conduct and archive the history of working women in the Valley. The grant runs from December of 2022 until November of 2023. The museum is looking to interview 60 women who have worked outside the home from the 1970s all the way up to the 2020s.
Meijer offering free service for SNAP recipients
If you receive SNAP benefits, Meijer is waiving the home delivery fee for you for a short time.
WFMJ.com
Mercy Health honors doctors at Health Care Visionary Awards
Three local doctors were honored at the Mercy Health Foundation's Health Care Visionary Awards at the DeYor Performing Arts Center Wednesday night. The award ceremony was meant to celebrate the stories of these doctors who "exemplify mission and service to their communities, project visionary leadership in helping make the Mahoning Valley a healthier place and provide exceptional stewardship of the resources provided by the Mercy Health Foundation."
Farm and Dairy
Premier property, home, 16+ acres, and misc.
3,000 SF – 5 Bedrooms – 2.5 Baths. North Canton – Stark Co., OH – North Canton Schools. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders on location: 800 APPLEGROVE ST. NW, NORTH CANTON, OH 44720 Directions: Take Applegrove St. west of N. Main St. to address. Watch for KIKO signs.
Holiday festivities begin at Southern Park Mall
Holiday festivities began Saturday morning at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman.
Power restored in Austintown after widespread outages
WKBN has reached out to a spokesperson with First Energy and awaits a response.
WFMJ.com
Chaney High School to conduct remote learning Monday, Tuesday due to lack of heat
Students at Chaney High School will be spending their last few days before Thanksgiving break learning remotely on Monday, November 21 and Tuesday, November 22. According to a Facebook post from the Youngstown City School District (YCSD), the school will be closed on these days due to a lack of heating on campus.
Farm and Dairy
3 Bedroom ranch home, autos, trailers, and misc.
Goshen Twp. – Mahoning Co. – West Branch Schools. Also Selling: Autos – Trailer – Mower – Military Generator – Shop Items – Household Goods. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 14627 S. Duck Creek Rd., Salem, OH 44460. Directions: Take Rt. 62 west of Salem, Ohio or east of Westville to S. Duck Creek Rd. and north to address. Watch for KIKO signs.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | November 18th
Vindicator file photo / November 16, 1971 | Ground was broken 51 years ago for an extension of the Kilcawley Student Center at Youngstown State University. From left, George V. Shutrump, general contractor; Architect Thomas A. Kirk; Joseph S. Rook, vice president for financial affairs; President Albert L. Pugsley; Mayor Jack C. Hunter, Dr. Darrell R. Richel, dean of student affairs; Dr. Bertie B. Burrowes, vice chairman, board of trustees; Larry Simko, chairman of student government, and Denise F. Stewart, student member of the faculty-student center committee.
Bird sanctuary in Canfield nearly complete
It's been nine months since we first showed you the new Birds in Flight Wildlife Sanctuary Canfield.
WFMJ.com
Morning Rundown
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US. South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters. Attorney, non-violent activist Staughton Lynd dead at 93. In 1965, Lynd made international headlines appearing in a photo with other protestors splashed with red paint at...
WFMJ.com
Source: Paul Gains to step down as Mahoning County Prosecutor
After a quarter of a century on the job, a source has confirmed to 21 News that Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains will announce his retirement from the position at an 11 am press conference on Friday. Gains, a Democrat, before beginning his position as Mahoning County Prosecutor, served as...
