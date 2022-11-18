ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Trumbull County Children Services celebrate National Adoption Day

Trumbull County Children Services (TCCS) celebrated National Adoption Day on Nov. 19 with several families at the Cortland Roller Rink. Seventeen families were recognized for finalizing their adoption over the past year. Twenty-three kids were adopted by parents and for many like, Audrey Vaughn, their decision to adopt comes from their commitment to uplifting society's most vulnerable.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Local bikers give back at fourth annual turkey trot

Several motorcycle clubs around the valley came together for Bear's 4th Annual Turkey Trot, helping families in need at the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley (RMMV) have a proper thanksgiving feast. This is the fourth year of the donation and Tony "Bear" Landis, director of the trot, says giving back...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Seven local organizations awarded grant money from PNC foundation

The PNC Foundation has announced on Friday that seven Valley organizations have received grant money from the foundation. A total of $57,000 in grants were awarded to seven local organizations in support of PNC Grow Up Great, a $500 million multi-year initiative to help prepare children from birth to age five for success in school and life.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Steel Museum looking to hear the stories of women in the workplace

The Ohio Humanities Council has awarded the Youngstown Steel Museum a quarterly grant to conduct and archive the history of working women in the Valley. The grant runs from December of 2022 until November of 2023. The museum is looking to interview 60 women who have worked outside the home from the 1970s all the way up to the 2020s.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Mercy Health honors doctors at Health Care Visionary Awards

Three local doctors were honored at the Mercy Health Foundation's Health Care Visionary Awards at the DeYor Performing Arts Center Wednesday night. The award ceremony was meant to celebrate the stories of these doctors who "exemplify mission and service to their communities, project visionary leadership in helping make the Mahoning Valley a healthier place and provide exceptional stewardship of the resources provided by the Mercy Health Foundation."
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Farm and Dairy

Premier property, home, 16+ acres, and misc.

3,000 SF – 5 Bedrooms – 2.5 Baths. North Canton – Stark Co., OH – North Canton Schools. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders on location: 800 APPLEGROVE ST. NW, NORTH CANTON, OH 44720 Directions: Take Applegrove St. west of N. Main St. to address. Watch for KIKO signs.
NORTH CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Chaney High School to conduct remote learning Monday, Tuesday due to lack of heat

Students at Chaney High School will be spending their last few days before Thanksgiving break learning remotely on Monday, November 21 and Tuesday, November 22. According to a Facebook post from the Youngstown City School District (YCSD), the school will be closed on these days due to a lack of heating on campus.
Farm and Dairy

3 Bedroom ranch home, autos, trailers, and misc.

Goshen Twp. – Mahoning Co. – West Branch Schools. Also Selling: Autos – Trailer – Mower – Military Generator – Shop Items – Household Goods. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 14627 S. Duck Creek Rd., Salem, OH 44460. Directions: Take Rt. 62 west of Salem, Ohio or east of Westville to S. Duck Creek Rd. and north to address. Watch for KIKO signs.
SALEM, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | November 18th

Vindicator file photo / November 16, 1971 | Ground was broken 51 years ago for an extension of the Kilcawley Student Center at Youngstown State University. From left, George V. Shutrump, general contractor; Architect Thomas A. Kirk; Joseph S. Rook, vice president for financial affairs; President Albert L. Pugsley; Mayor Jack C. Hunter, Dr. Darrell R. Richel, dean of student affairs; Dr. Bertie B. Burrowes, vice chairman, board of trustees; Larry Simko, chairman of student government, and Denise F. Stewart, student member of the faculty-student center committee.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Morning Rundown

North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US. South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters. Attorney, non-violent activist Staughton Lynd dead at 93. In 1965, Lynd made international headlines appearing in a photo with other protestors splashed with red paint at...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Source: Paul Gains to step down as Mahoning County Prosecutor

After a quarter of a century on the job, a source has confirmed to 21 News that Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains will announce his retirement from the position at an 11 am press conference on Friday. Gains, a Democrat, before beginning his position as Mahoning County Prosecutor, served as...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy