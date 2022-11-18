ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

West Linn basketball star Jackson Shelstad thriving on gridiron

By Brenna Greene
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tCJLI_0jF8EXVN00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A week into the high school football season this year, one of the best football teams in the state of Oregon got better.

West Linn four-star point guard Jackson Shelstad announced that he would be joining the Lions football team that week. West Linn was already widely agreed upon to be a state championship favorite.

Interstate Bridge lifts for emergency repair after cable comes loose

“I was pretty rusty at first,” said Shelstad with a smile.

The senior hadn’t played football since his freshman year in 2019 before this season, but it makes sense as to why since he’s one of the top high school basketball players in the country and is committed to playing basketball at Oregon next year.

Many college coaches would have been reluctant to let their blue-chip recruit play a sport that certainly doesn’t lack in injured players.

Not Oregon head coach Dana Altman.

“Heck, I said, ‘You get one senior year. Make the best of it. Do everything you can,’” recalled Altman of the phone call where Shelstad told him he wanted to play football. “I love guys who want to compete, and Jackson loves to compete, so I had no problem with it at all.”

“I’m just really grateful that he was okay with it. He trusts me. He knows that I love to compete and work hard and want to win, and he knew that’s what I wanted to do with my friends this season,” added Shelstad.

The competitor has certainly shown up in Shelstad, as he was named a First-Team All-Three Rivers League cornerback. The TRL is seen by many as the toughest high school football league in the state.

“Cornerback honestly seems pretty natural to me. It’s almost like playing basketball. You’re just down low in that stance,” said Shelstad.

‘Armed, dangerous’ felon taken into custody following days-long manhunt

It’s not just cornerback Jackson is excelling at. He’s playing on both sides of the ball.

In the state quarterfinals, he had three touchdowns as a wide receiver en route to a 56-7 drubbing of Sherwood.

“That was exciting. Sam Leavitt is a hell of a quarterback. He’s going to find you if you’re open. We just try to make plays for him when we get the ball,” said Shelstad.

Shelstad may be being a little modest there.

His head coach Jon Eagle has coached some serious athletes over the years and doesn’t mince words about Shelstad’s future in football if he would’ve stuck with the sport his sophomore and junior years.

“No question about it, he might have had a difficult decision about what to do in college, and he still could,” said Eagle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
osubeavers.com

Beavers Fall to Vikings

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State men's basketball team fell to Portland State 79-66 Saturday evening at Gill Coliseum. With the defeat, the Beavers move to 3-1 on the season. Glenn Taylor Jr. led Oregon State with a career-high 25 points on 6-for-8 shooting from the floor and 13-for-15...
CORVALLIS, OR
High School Football PRO

Hillsboro, November 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Scappoose High School football team will have a game with Estacada High School on November 19, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SCAPPOOSE, OR
kptv.com

Lake Oswego HS sophomore wins 6A cross country title

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KPTV) - In this High School Spotlight, FOX 12 caught up with a young runner from Lake Oswego who is already the best in the state. It’s a moment frozen in time. “It’s funny because when Frozen came out, I was like 5, maybe. People were...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
High School Football PRO

Gresham, November 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Tillamook High School football team will have a game with La Grande High School on November 19, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
TILLAMOOK, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OREGON STATE
camasonian.com

A Look Inside the Camas High School Fieldhouse

Many students often wonder what is inside the rather mysterious fieldhouse that was built recently. The fieldhouse is an indoor field on campus where sporting practices can be held if weather conditions aren’t favorable, or if teams simply prefer to practice there. Some physical education (PE) classes take place in the fieldhouse as well.
CAMAS, WA
pdxmonthly.com

The Portland Area’s Top Naturopaths, as Chosen by Their Peers

Meet the winners of our annual peer survey, when we ask local naturopathic doctors and complementary medicine health care providers to tell us the people they turn to. Naturopathic doctors (NDs) often approach primary care and preventive care with a more holistic view. Portland boasts quite a few, as the city is home to the National University of Naturopathic Medicine, founded in 1956.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

The Portland Area’s Top Physical Therapists, as Chosen by Their Peers

Meet the winners of our annual peer survey, when we ask local physical therapists and other complementary medicine health care providers to tell us the people they turn to. Physical therapists help people improve movement and relieve pain, whether they are recovering from an accident or injury, have recently had surgery, or are suffering from a chronic condition. Physical therapy might include stretching, massage, and prescribed exercise.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Teenage girl injured in north Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 17 or 18-year-old girl was injured in a north Portland shooting Saturday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 8 p.m., police responded to the 6000 block of North Greeley Avenue on reports of a victim with a gunshot wound. Police said they...
PORTLAND, OR
News Talk KIT

5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon

The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

46K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy