Brawl blowout: Third-ranked Montana State dominates No. 13 Montana to win 121st rivalry game
BOZEMAN — From start to finish, Montana State dominated the 121st Brawl of the Wild. The Bobcats ran for a staggering 439 yards on the way to a 55-21 trouncing of rival Montana on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. With the win, the Bobcats (10-1, 8-0 Big Sky) finished conference play undefeated for the first time since 1976 and earned a share of the league title for the first time since 2012. They will be a high seed for the FCS playoffs and are assured of a first-round bye.
Rapid reaction: No. 3 Montana State 55, No. 13 Montana 21
BOZEMAN — The 121st Brawl of the Wild was a Bobcat blowout. In the latest edition of the football rivalry between Montana State and Montana, the No. 3-ranked Cats ran wild to the tune of 439 yards in a convincing 55-21 victory over the No. 13-ranked Grizzlies in front of record Bobcat Stadium crowd of 22,037.
Cat-Griz replay: A condensed playback of the 121st Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN — Montana State rushed for 439 yards in a 55-21 rout of rival Montana on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in the 121st football game between the schools. The win meant the No. 3-ranked Bobcats (10-1, 8-0 Big Sky) finished conference play undefeated for the first time since 1976 and earned a share of the league title for the first time since 2012. No. 13 Montana fell to 7-4 overall and 4-4 in the Big Sky.
Same storylines, different makeup for Montana State in 121st Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN — This year’s storylines heading into Cat-Griz are nearly identical for Montana State compared to last year’s Week 12 meeting against the University of Montana. Not only are the Bobcats 9-1 fighting for a first-round bye in playoffs, but once again the team is in a position to secure a Big Sky Conference Championship, which would be their first since 2012.
North Dakota hosts Montana State after Belo's 23-point game
Montana State Bobcats (2-2) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (2-2) BOTTOM LINE: Montana State plays the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks after Jubrile Belo scored 23 points in Montana State's 106-64 win over the Warner Pacific Knights. North Dakota finished 6-25 overall last season while going 4-11 at home. The Fightin'...
Melstone's blue-collar Grebe brothers reuniting at Montana State
MELSTONE — Bryce Grebe has had the perfect role model his entire life. Older Brother Brody, now a defensive end for Montana State, laid out the blueprint on how to achieve a Division I football scholarship. But when Bryce is asked what Brody taught him, the answer is rather simple.
Recap: ESPN's College GameDay's first trip to Montana
Roundup of coverage of ESPN's college pregame show's first trip to Montana and a Big Sky school. College GameDay lives up to the hype to open Brawl of the Wild action. Both Griz and Bobcat fans were revved up by ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday morning. Updated 3 hrs ago.
College GameDay to set weather record this week in Montana
ESPN College GameDay will be at Bobcat Stadium on the campus of Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana for the long-running rivalry between Montana and Montana State on Saturday. And it’s going to be cold. Former Heisman Trophy winner and current College GameDay analyst Desmond Howard is not thrilled...
Coldest 'GameDay' ever: ESPN producers explain why show came to Montana for first time
BOZEMAN — On Sept. 10, ESPN’s “College GameDay” traveled to Austin, Texas, for the Texas Longhorns’ home football game against Alabama. Austin’s temperature got as high as 93 degrees that day, and it didn’t dip below 70. Just over two months later, GameDay...
Montana State basketball team signs 7-year-old Troy Ross to ceremonial scholarship
BOZEMAN — In addition to the Brawl of the Wild, the Montana State athletics department continued their busy schedule with a doubleheader and championship banner ceremony for the men’s and women’s basketball teams on Friday night. But before tip off, Bobcat men’s coach Danny Sprinkle organized another...
Lights, camera, action: ESPN College GameDay crew ready for Treasure State debut
BOZEMAN — The set is built and the stage is set for ESPN to debut College GameDay in the Treasure State. Montana and Montana State will square off Saturday in the 121st football meeting between the schools, with kickoff scheduled for noon. But GameDay will hit the airwaves at 7 a.m. from Dyche Field across from Bobcat Stadium to broadcast its wildly popular pregame show from the state of Montana for the first time. A social media campaign to bring GameDay to Montana began last season, and it was announced earlier this week that the show had chosen Bozeman.
Men's Basketball Downed By Montana
MISSOULA, MT. – The Merrimack College men's basketball team suffered its second loss of the week to the host team, the University of Montana 62-51. Ziggy Reid led the way for the Warriors with 15 points. Jordan Derkack was one rebound away from a double-double after scoring 13 points and pulling down nine rebounds. Jordan McKoy chipped in with eight points, including two threes.
Here’s Why College Gameday Coming To Bozeman Is A Good Thing.
ESPN College Gameday rolled into Bozeman Wednesday evening with their big bus and yesterday the town came out to welcome them in a great parade. To say that this is a big deal would be a huge understatement. Of course, the College Gameday crew is here for The Brawl of...
Montana State wins annual Can the Griz food drive
Can the Griz — and the corresponding Can the Cats food drive in Missoula — is an off-field competition between MSU and U of M to see which can collect the most donations for its local food bank.
Kirk Herbstreit's Outfit On College GameDay Going Viral This Morning
This Saturday's episode of "College GameDay" is previewing an FCS battle between Montana and Montana State. The temperature in Bozeman this morning is so frigid that Kirk Herbstreit is wearing several layers of clothing. In fact, Herbstreit's outfit this weekend is going viral. College football fans are amused that Herbstreit...
4 Great Seafood Places in Montana
If you live in Montana or you wish to travel there, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Montana that you should definitely visit if you want to see what great seafood should really taste like.
Helena, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
35 of the Best Signs for College Gameday in Bozeman
ESPN College Gameday will be live from Bozeman on Saturday morning, and we asked our listeners to design a sign for the event for a chance to win a pair of Cat/Griz tickets. We want to thank everyone that took the time to design a sign for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Cat/Griz game. We were overwhelmed by the level of creativity and the amount of time that everyone put into making their signs.
Florence storms past Missoula Loyola to make it consecutive Class B titles
FLORENCE — There would be no Cinderella ending for underdog Missoula Loyola. Defending Class B champion Florence was back in championship form as quarterback Patrick Duchien racked up six total touchdowns and the Falcons surged to a second-straight crown with a 48-7 victory in Saturday's title game. The blowout...
Montana nursing homes continue closing, residents, families stressed
MISSOULA — Lonna Fox moved to Missoula in 1994 when her daughter, Sarah Koke, had her first baby, and “Grandma Lonna” has lived near her family ever since. She helped raise her grandkids even though she’s in a wheelchair from an old spinal cord injury. In 2013, Fox needed extra help, and she moved into […] The post Montana nursing homes continue closing, residents, families stressed appeared first on Daily Montanan.
