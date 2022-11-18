Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hometownstations.com
Jackson-Davis leads No. 12 Indiana in rout of Miami (Ohio)
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Senior All-American center Trayce Jackson-Davis scored nine of a game-high 17 points for No. 12 Indiana, which closed the first half on a 22-6 run and cruised to an 86-56 Hoosier Classic victory over Miami (Ohio) on Sunday. The Hoosiers were clinging to a 21-20 lead...
hometownstations.com
Banks scores 34, St. Bonaventure downs Bowling Green 81-68
SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y, (AP) — Daryl Banks III recorded 34 points as St. Bonaventure beat Bowling Green 81-68 on Saturday. Banks added six rebounds and four blocks for the Bonnies (2-2). Chad Venning scored 15 points while going 3 of 5 and 9 of 12 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Yann Farell recorded 14 points and was 5-of-13 shooting (4 for 12 from distance).
hometownstations.com
Indiana doctor says AG should get abortion patient records
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lawyers for an Indianapolis doctor who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio told a judge Friday that Indiana’s attorney general should not be allowed to access patient medical records for an investigation into undisclosed complaints. Dr. Caitlin Bernard; her medical partner,...
hometownstations.com
Defiance Post awards Trooper of the Year to Tyler Blankemeyer
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Defiance Post: DEFIANCE – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler J. Blankemeyer has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year for the Defiance Post. The selection of Trooper Blankemeyer, age 26, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022...
hometownstations.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler J. Blankemeyer
Defiance Post awards Trooper of the Year to Tyler Blankemeyer. Fellow officers assigned to the Defiance Post and dispatchers assigned to the Van Wert Post, chose Trooper Blankemeyer based upon leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude , and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public alike. This is now the third year in a row Trooper Blankemeyer has been selected for this recognition.
hometownstations.com
Trooper Gibson named 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Lima Post
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post: (Lima) – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Kenton J. Gibson has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Lima Post. The selection of Trooper Kenton J. Gibson, 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during...
hometownstations.com
Van Wert Post names Trooper of the Year and Dispatcher of the Year for 2022
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Van Wert Post: VAN WERT - Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Tucker L. Laux has been selected the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Van Wert Post. The selection of Trooper Laux, 27, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022....
hometownstations.com
Fun and information had at the 2022 Healthy Families Expo
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Activate Allen County and Mercy Health want to make sure that families are on the path to having a healthy holiday. The Healthy Families Expo was full of activities for the kids and information about area resources for adults. The young people could enjoy the bounce house, get a balloon sculpture, and get their face painting. Adults could visit one of dozens of booths to learn about local programs to help promote a healthy mind, body, and spirit. Stedic Music helped keep the crowd entertained throughout the afternoon. Plus, with the help of Santa and one of his reindeer, the Expo shows that the holidays could be more than just merry and bright.
hometownstations.com
Zachary Love's trial is now scheduled for March 2023
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The trial for one of the men involved with the death of Officer Dominic Francis was continued until spring. 22-year-old Zachary Love's trial has been continued to March of 2023. His trial was originally scheduled for this past week. Love is facing five charges, including receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
hometownstations.com
Lima Allen Leadership get closer look at OSU Lima and Ford Engine Plant's partnership training center
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's a partnership that has been formed to try and retain engineering talent and local business leaders are learning more about its programming. The Lima Allen Leadership getting a chance to check out the engineering and manufacturing center located at the Ford Lima Engine Plant's training center. Known as the "EEMC", the Ohio State Lima Campus is now offering its 4-year bachelor of science in engineering technology degree exclusively at the center. Those in the "ALL" class were impressed with the program.
hometownstations.com
Mornings with the Maestro helps foster a love of music in children
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It is never too early to foster young children’s love of music. Fresh off his performance with the Lima Symphony Orchestra on Friday night, Cellist Henry Shapard entertained a different crowd at the Mornings with the Maestro hosted by the Lima Public Library. During the event, he showed the kids just how fun and versatile the cello can be, by demonstrating how it reflect different emotions and even mimic some animal sounds. Shapard started playing the Cello when he was three years old and says playing for children are his favorite performance.
hometownstations.com
32-year-old woman indicted for allegedly setting a house on fire in Findlay
32-year-old woman indicted for allegedly setting a house on fire in Findlay. 32-year-old Heather Gilles has been charged with three counts of aggravated arson, two of them are felonies of the first degree. According to the indictment, she was charged with starting a house fire at a home in the 200 block of Bell Avenue in Findlay on June 26th. Two people were inside the home at the time.
hometownstations.com
Lima Fire Department is investigating if a chimney was the cause of a Friday house fire
Lima, OH (WLIO) - A fire in a chimney could be to blame for a Friday night house fire on the west side of Lima. Lima firefighters were called out to 1023 Cameron Lane around 9:30 p.m. Friday night after the residents noticed smoke coming from the attic. Everyone was able to get out safely, but the fire caused $70,000 worth of damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials say it originated from around the chimney and was more than likely the cause. The American Red Cross was called in to assist the family.
hometownstations.com
Bail bond agency looking to get money back from county for Harvey
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A bail bond agency is trying to get the bond back on a person that was on the run for the past year. 30-year-old Jaquaveius Harvey has been a fugitive from the Allen County Common Pleas Court after being indicted on three counts, including felonious assault and trafficking in heroin. The Allen County Sheriff's Department and the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force teamed up with the U.S. Marshal Service in the investigation and arrest. The bail bond agency is trying to get $150,000 reimbursed. Harvey is awaiting his first court date.
hometownstations.com
Lima Symphony Orchestra showcases modern classical music during Friday concert
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was classic music through a modern lens, during the Lima Symphony Orchestra's second concert of the season. With featured cellist Henry Shapard, the symphony put on the concert “Past and Present Sounds.” Friday's performance included pieces from three living composers, plus some new takes on old ideas. While some people might think classical music comes from the 1800's or older, conductor Andrew Crust says classical music is a diverse array of styles that is still alive today.
Comments / 0