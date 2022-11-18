Lima, OH (WLIO) - Activate Allen County and Mercy Health want to make sure that families are on the path to having a healthy holiday. The Healthy Families Expo was full of activities for the kids and information about area resources for adults. The young people could enjoy the bounce house, get a balloon sculpture, and get their face painting. Adults could visit one of dozens of booths to learn about local programs to help promote a healthy mind, body, and spirit. Stedic Music helped keep the crowd entertained throughout the afternoon. Plus, with the help of Santa and one of his reindeer, the Expo shows that the holidays could be more than just merry and bright.

