Honolulu police investigating attempted murder case in Kalihi Valley

New images show a car that crashed overnight on King Street. Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case Friday morning in Kalihi Valley. For the first time in eight years, parking rates are going up at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 18, 2022) Updated:...
Oahu man arrested after allegedly shooting woman, driving her to hospital

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu man is facing assault and weapons charges after police say he allegedly shot a woman in the Kalihi area. The investigation began on Nov. 15, when police say 20-year-old Joshua Pukana Aloha Kemp brought 20-year-old Kahalemalalookaeookalani Sardinha-Viloria to the hospital. Sardinha-Viloria was in serious condition from multiple gunshot wounds.
Rescue crews respond to crash, overturned vehicle on H-1 Freeway near Aiea

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews are responding to a crash on the H-1 freeway headed eastbound Saturday afternoon. The incident happened around 3 p.m. near the Kaonohi Overpass in Aiea. Honolulu police, Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Fire Department are on scene. HPD said four lanes were blocked due...
Several minors arrested following armed robberies in and around Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested several juveniles in connection with several robberies in Ala Moana. The robberies happened on Sunday inside the Makai Market Food Court, outside Planet Fitness and near the intersection of Kona and Piikoi. Sources said the suspects were teenagers and they were armed with a machete.
Firefighters extinguish two-story apartment fire in Kaneohe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters responded to a two-story apartment fire in Kaneohe Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to the incident just after 10 a.m. at a home on Aiipapa place. Upon arrival, HFD said smoke was emanating from the front of the apartment building. Officials said no occupants were...
The Miske Files: The FBI Is Investigating One Of Its Own

An FBI investigator was targeted by two search warrants as part of an ongoing criminal probe linked to the federal criminal charges against former Honolulu business owner Michael J. Miske Jr., who prosecutors allege controlled and directed a sprawling racketeering organization for most of the past two decades. New information...

