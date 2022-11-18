Read full article on original website
Police inquiry closes Punchbowl St. makai direction
Honolulu Police Department said that Punchbowl St. in the makai direction after Vineyard Ave. has been shut down for a police investigation involving firearms.
Officials: Turo fraudster used fake identification to rent car, commit thefts
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A host for Turo — an online car sharing marketplace — is turning to the public for help in locating his car after discovering his rental car was being used to commit crimes. For the safety of his family, the Turo host does not want...
Honolulu police investigating attempted murder case in Kalihi Valley
New images show a car that crashed overnight on King Street. Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case Friday morning in Kalihi Valley. For the first time in eight years, parking rates are going up at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 18, 2022) Updated:...
Crash closes 4 H-1 lanes near Waimalu off
Honolulu Police Department has reported lane closures on the H1 eastbound lanes by the Waimalu off-ramp.
HPD open attempted murder investigation after shooting in Kalihi Valley | UPDATE
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An attempted murder investigation is underway after a shooting at a state housing project in the Kalihi Valley, early Friday morning. Honolulu Police (HPD) officers were called out to the scene at Kam IV public housing, located near Kalena Drive and Kalaunu Street, around 4:20 a.m.
Moanalua Rd. WB closed for vehicle accident
Honolulu Police Department Moanalua Rd. in the westbound direction has been closed for a vehicle accident.
Victim shot in Kalihi attempted murder case
Police are searching for a suspect in the investigation of an attempted murder case in Kalihi.
Oahu man arrested after allegedly shooting woman, driving her to hospital
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu man is facing assault and weapons charges after police say he allegedly shot a woman in the Kalihi area. The investigation began on Nov. 15, when police say 20-year-old Joshua Pukana Aloha Kemp brought 20-year-old Kahalemalalookaeookalani Sardinha-Viloria to the hospital. Sardinha-Viloria was in serious condition from multiple gunshot wounds.
Honolulu rail warns of ‘instant death’ after rash of break-ins, damage
The nonprofit says it typically gets fewer donations during the holidays. Maui water company agrees to make $500,000 worth of repairs in settlement with state. The state recently threatened Olowalu Water Company with a nearly half million dollar fine for taking too much water from a stream in West Maui.
Lanes blocked on H1 WB at Aiea Pedestrian Overpass
Honolulu County Officials are warning that there are H1 lane blockages due to a vehicle accident at the Aiea Pedestrian Overpass.
Rescue crews respond to crash, overturned vehicle on H-1 Freeway near Aiea
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews are responding to a crash on the H-1 freeway headed eastbound Saturday afternoon. The incident happened around 3 p.m. near the Kaonohi Overpass in Aiea. Honolulu police, Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Fire Department are on scene. HPD said four lanes were blocked due...
Police: Man who took woman to a hospital turns out to be suspect accused of shooting her
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 20-year-old man is now facing a second-degree attempted murder charge for allegedly shooting his girlfriend, according to police. On Tuesday around 6:20 p.m., police said a man dropped off a 20-year-old woman to a hospital. She had unspecified injuries from a gunshot wound. Through an investigation,...
Honolulu Police seeking suspect in stolen vehicle investigation
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are seeking the public's help in locating a suspect in a car theft. On Saturday, October 15, 2022, around 11:31 p.m., a man was seen driving a stolen 2017 silver Honda HRV, with license plate NG 118, on North Nimitz Highway.
Several minors arrested following armed robberies in and around Ala Moana Center
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested several juveniles in connection with several robberies in Ala Moana. The robberies happened on Sunday inside the Makai Market Food Court, outside Planet Fitness and near the intersection of Kona and Piikoi. Sources said the suspects were teenagers and they were armed with a machete.
Grand jury indicts suspect accused of critically beating girlfriend’s 3-year-old son
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A grand jury has indicted Thursday a 25-year-old man for the alleged beating of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son. Officials said Nainoa Ellis-Noa has been charged with first-degree assault and abuse of a household member. New court documents said the toddler suffered a subdural hematoma — or...
Concerns over Hawaii mail theft as holidays approach
"Yeah, especially during the holiday season when the package delivery rate increases so much, and people know that it's gifts and things," said Jim Harrow, CEO of Security Alarm Shop.
Firefighters extinguish two-story apartment fire in Kaneohe
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters responded to a two-story apartment fire in Kaneohe Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to the incident just after 10 a.m. at a home on Aiipapa place. Upon arrival, HFD said smoke was emanating from the front of the apartment building. Officials said no occupants were...
After months of debate, Honolulu police close to issuing first concealed carry gun permits
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department will start processing permits for civilians to carry concealed firearms starting Monday, but applicants facing a daunting list of requirements to get approved. Mayor Rick Blangiardi approved controversial new permit rules last week based on a Supreme Court ruling that citizens have a...
Pedestrian struck on road in Kailua, dies
The Honolulu Police Department has reported the 47th traffic fatality on Oahu happened on Wednesday evening.
The Miske Files: The FBI Is Investigating One Of Its Own
An FBI investigator was targeted by two search warrants as part of an ongoing criminal probe linked to the federal criminal charges against former Honolulu business owner Michael J. Miske Jr., who prosecutors allege controlled and directed a sprawling racketeering organization for most of the past two decades. New information...
