Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montanasports.com
Montana State receives No. 4 seed for FCS playoffs; Montana sneaks into bracket
BOZEMAN — The Bobcats and Grizzlies are both playoff bound. Fresh off a 55-21 win over Montana on Saturday, Montana State received the No. 4 seed and a first-round bye for the Football Championship Subdivision postseason. Montana, meanwhile, snuck into the field as an at-large selection. Co-Big Sky champion...
406mtsports.com
Montana State gets No. 4 seed in FCS playoffs
BOZEMAN — Montana State received the No. 4 seed in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, the FCS announced Sunday. The Bobcats (10-1) are behind No. 1 South Dakota State, No. 2 Sacramento State and No. 3 North Dakota State. MSU was seeded fourth despite being ranked third in the Stats Perform and coaches polls going into Saturday's Brawl of the Wild, which it won 55-21 over rival Montana. NDSU is No. 4 in both rankings.
406mtsports.com
Breaking down Montana State's most impactful plays in rivalry win over Montana
BOZEMAN — Montana State, the No. 3 ranked football team in the Football Championship Subdivision, defeated rival Montana 55-21 on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in front of a venue-record 22,037 fans. The Bobcats racked up 561 yards of offense, including 439 on the ground, en route to reclaiming the...
montanasports.com
Cat-Griz replay: A condensed playback of the 121st Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN — Montana State rushed for 439 yards in a 55-21 rout of rival Montana on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in the 121st football game between the schools. The win meant the No. 3-ranked Bobcats (10-1, 8-0 Big Sky) finished conference play undefeated for the first time since 1976 and earned a share of the league title for the first time since 2012. No. 13 Montana fell to 7-4 overall and 4-4 in the Big Sky.
FOX Sports
North Dakota hosts Montana State after Belo's 23-point game
Montana State Bobcats (2-2) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (2-2) BOTTOM LINE: Montana State plays the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks after Jubrile Belo scored 23 points in Montana State's 106-64 win over the Warner Pacific Knights. North Dakota finished 6-25 overall last season while going 4-11 at home. The Fightin'...
montanasports.com
Rapid reaction: No. 3 Montana State 55, No. 13 Montana 21
BOZEMAN — The 121st Brawl of the Wild was a Bobcat blowout. In the latest edition of the football rivalry between Montana State and Montana, the No. 3-ranked Cats ran wild to the tune of 439 yards in a convincing 55-21 victory over the No. 13-ranked Grizzlies in front of record Bobcat Stadium crowd of 22,037.
montanasports.com
Brawl bets: Fans take advantage of Sports Bet Montana for 121st Cat-Griz game
HELENA — Typically reserved for "friendly wagers," backrooms or websites that use cryptocurrency, legal sports betting has been thrust into the limelight in recent years. Since 2018, nearly 30 states have legalized some form of sports gambling. Sports Bet Montana opened in March 2020, making the Cat-Griz rivalry a bit more thrilling for some fans.
montanasports.com
Melstone's blue-collar Grebe brothers reuniting at Montana State
MELSTONE — Bryce Grebe has had the perfect role model his entire life. Older Brother Brody, now a defensive end for Montana State, laid out the blueprint on how to achieve a Division I football scholarship. But when Bryce is asked what Brody taught him, the answer is rather simple.
The FanBulance has a new tailgating spot after nearly 10 years
Rod and Julie said all the old ambulance needed was an MSU makeover. It’s completely decked out in the best Bobcat way.
montanasports.com
Lights, camera, action: ESPN College GameDay crew ready for Treasure State debut
BOZEMAN — The set is built and the stage is set for ESPN to debut College GameDay in the Treasure State. Montana and Montana State will square off Saturday in the 121st football meeting between the schools, with kickoff scheduled for noon. But GameDay will hit the airwaves at 7 a.m. from Dyche Field across from Bobcat Stadium to broadcast its wildly popular pregame show from the state of Montana for the first time. A social media campaign to bring GameDay to Montana began last season, and it was announced earlier this week that the show had chosen Bozeman.
KHQ Right Now
Ol' Crimson flies at College Gameday for the 258th straight week
Ol' Crimson flew yet again at ESPN's College Gameday in Bozeman on Nov. 19. It marked the 258th straight week the flag has flown in the show.
montanarightnow.com
Coldest 'GameDay' ever: ESPN producers explain why show came to Montana for first time
BOZEMAN — On Sept. 10, ESPN’s “College GameDay” traveled to Austin, Texas, for the Texas Longhorns’ home football game against Alabama. Austin’s temperature got as high as 93 degrees that day, and it didn’t dip below 70. Just over two months later, GameDay...
406mtsports.com
Recap: ESPN's College GameDay's first trip to Montana
Roundup of coverage of ESPN's college pregame show's first trip to Montana and a Big Sky school. College GameDay lives up to the hype to open Brawl of the Wild action. Both Griz and Bobcat fans were revved up by ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday morning. Updated 3 hrs ago.
Missoula vs Bozeman Weather: Brawl Of The Wild History
With the biggest yearly football game in Montana due for kickoff on Saturday at noon (listen live HERE) the Missoula/Bozeman rivalry continues to be egged on. There's trash-talking, whataboutism, Twitter and Reddit spats galore. For Griz fans, they have a legitimate reason to be upset that ESPN Gameday is covering Brawl Of The Wild this year, especially after all the lobbying and ruckus we raised last year trying to get them to cover the game in Missoula.
Here’s Why College Gameday Coming To Bozeman Is A Good Thing.
ESPN College Gameday rolled into Bozeman Wednesday evening with their big bus and yesterday the town came out to welcome them in a great parade. To say that this is a big deal would be a huge understatement. Of course, the College Gameday crew is here for The Brawl of...
4 Perfect Spots To Snow Sled In Montana
When I was a kid, my dad used to drag me and my brother in a sled behind the lawn mower to go sledding on the farm, or we'd hit up Bynum Reservoir for some sledding. When we came to Great Falls, we'd see kids sledding down Flag Hill. My parents would never let us do it, and it turns out we can't do that anymore in Great Falls.
Helena, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Bozeman High School football team will have a game with Capital High School on November 18, 2022, 18:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Restaurants in Billings see spike in business for 121st Brawl of the Wild
The Montana - Montana State rivalry is one of the oldest in the country and fans of both schools packed eateries across Billings Saturday, to take in the showdown.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College GameDay reveals celebrity guest picker for Saturday's show in Montana
College GameDay is in Bozeman, Montana for Week 12 of the college football season. For a special show, GameDay found a champion athlete who happens to have a place nearby. Legendary golfer Sir Nick Faldo was announced as the celebrity guest picker during the first hour of Saturday’s show.
This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter
Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
Comments / 0