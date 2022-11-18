Read full article on original website
ashlandsource.com
Arlin Field to host Division I state semifinal on Friday night
MANSFIELD -- Arlin Field will be the host site of a Division I state semifinal football game on Friday night, according to the Ohio High School Athletics Association. Lakewood St. Edward (13-1) will meet Gahanna Lincoln on Friday at 7 p.m. in Mansfield.
spectrumnews1.com
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from regional finals of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs regional finals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through...
Massillon dominates Lake 24-6 to advance to Division 2 state semifinals
The Tigers scored the first 24 points of the game to defeat the Blue Streaks
ashlandsource.com
Big Buckeye: Lexington graduate Cade Stover semifinalist for national TE award
COLUMBUS -- Lexington High School graduate Cade Stover, a redshirt junior at Ohio State, was recently selected as one of nine semifinalists for the John Mackey Award, which honors college football’s most outstanding tight end. Stover (6-4, 255) is third on the team with 29 catches for 366 yards...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Gov. DeWine announces selection of Ohio National Guard Unit for new cyberspace mission
COLUMBUS, Ohio —Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr. announced today that the Department of the Air Force has formally selected the 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield to become the Air National Guard’s first cyberspace wing. The selection announcement follows a yearlong assessment of...
WHIZ
Girl’s Basketball Opening Night Scores
Girls high school basketball in our area tipped off tonight and we had three games on the schedule. Let’s look at the score from the first game of the early window between West Muskingum and Dover. WEST MUSKINGUM 44 Dover 23. The Tornadoes got into the win column and...
ashlandsource.com
Loudonville men involved in fatal Holmes County crash Friday morning
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP – A Lakeville woman was killed and two Loudonville men injured in a Friday morning crash in Holmes County, according to the Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Elaine Mikus, 77, of Lakeville, was killed in the crash, the Patrol stated.
ashlandsource.com
John F. Kennedy slides past Danville in fretful clash
John F. Kennedy swapped jabs before dispatching Danville 22-21 during this Ohio football game. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
ashlandsource.com
WRDL: Horses, a condominium neighborhood and repaving Claremont Avenue
ASHLAND — Ashland Source reporter Dillon Carr stopped by the WRDL Studios on Thursday, Nov. 17 for the publication's weekly segment on The Early Bird’s Word. 88.9 WRDL - Ashland · Dillon Carr talks Ashland news. Carr talked about three of Ashland Source's stories he's worked on...
Galion Inquirer
Lady Tigers defeat Crestline to start Early era
GALION — On Friday night the girls’ high school basketball season kicked off in the area. Galion started the Carson Early era off with a 31-22 victory over Crestline. “It’s just exciting,” said an emotional Carson Early following his first career win “(I’ve) been here with the program for 11 years, so It just gets emotional to see the girls have fun and come out and play hard.”
ashlandsource.com
Ashland land bank discussing acquisition of Maple St. house with $28,000 in back taxes
ASHLAND — The Ashland land bank’s president got philosophical during its monthly meeting on Friday following a discussion over whether the organization should pay the back taxes of a blighted house on Maple Street in Ashland. In October, the Ashland County Land Reutilization Corporation — also known as...
crawfordcountynow.com
BREAKING NEWS: Firefighters battling flames at Wyandot County Dairy Farm
WYANDOT—Crawford County Now has learned that responders are actively working a fire at Vandongen Dairy Farm in Wyandot County. Crawford County Now will update this breaking news as new information becomes available.
cleveland19.com
Head-on crash kills Holmes County woman, troopers say
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Lakeville woman was killed after a head-on crash Friday morning. Troopers said they arrived at the scene of the crash around 7:45 a.m. According to an early investigation, a black 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was south on SR-3 when...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton Area
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a delicious way to start your morning?. If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Canton, you should check out these restaurants, which all offer great breakfasts.
NEO consumers share concerns over proposed Columbia Gas increase
Debbie Coon of Elyria is wondering how much higher her Columbia Gas bill could be climbing this winter, as the utility asks the PUCO to approve an increase in fixed charges over the next 5 years
WHIZ
Local Business Giving Out Free Thanksgiving Meals
FRAZEYSBURG, Oh – Thanksgiving is this Thursday and many are heading home to spend Turkey Day with friends or family. However, one local business owner is spending the holiday giving back in a very special way. For the third year, Smitty’s Barbershop in Frazeysburg will be preparing and passing...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield orders demolition of West Park shopping center's main building
MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield has placed demolition orders on the crumbing L-shaped shopping strip at 1157 Park Ave. West. The building makes up most of the retail space at the West Park Shopping Center. GALLERY: West Park Shopping Center. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent...
cleveland19.com
Police: Suspects escape with cash after breaking into 4 Tuscarawas County businesses
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are hoping the public can provide tips for an investigation into a string of break-ins at four businesses in New Philadelphia. According to investigators, the four break-in incidents occurred between 1:45 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Nov. 15 at businesses in the New Towne Mall area.
WTRF
Ohio mayor found guilty with theft in office
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WTRF) ‒ Suspended Dover Mayor Richard P. Homrighausen has been convicted by a jury, according to the Timesreporter. The verdict was announced after morning deliberations Wednesday in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court by six men and six women of theft while he was in office and five other criminal charges.
cleveland19.com
Driver of pickup dies after head-on crash with semi-truck, Mansfield Police say
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver of a pickup truck died after a head-on crash with a semi-truck on Nov. 17, Mansfield Police confirmed. The crash happened at 5:48 p.m. just north of the 1380 block of N. Main Street, according to police. Police said the 2003 Dodge Ram 2500...
