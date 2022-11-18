Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
"American Horror Story: Freak Show" was inspired by this real Florida "Freak" Retirement TownEvie M.Gibsonton, FL
Victorian Christmas Stroll Coming To Henry B. Plant MuseumModern GlobeTampa, FL
Neighbors in Tierra Verde are concerned following a sewage leak issue.EddyEvonAnonymousTierra Verde, FL
Tampa Bay Area Experiences Extended Mosquito SeasonToby HazlewoodTampa, FL
Related
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Tampa, FL
Tampa in Hillsborough County is a family-friendly vacation destination in Florida. Located along the shores of Tampa Bay on the Florida Gulf, fun and exciting attractions abound in this wonderful city. Like other well-known tourist destinations, Tampa is home to some awesome theme parks. Busch Gardens is one of the...
Law firms giving away Thanksgiving turkeys on Monday morning
Three Tampa Bay area law firms are giving back Thanksgiving week, helping families affected economically by high inflation.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Thanksgiving break is upon us and there are a ton of fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay with the kids and guests visiting from out of town! While this post is dedicated to happenings this weekend, we’re also sharing some of our favorite things to do Thanksgiving week here! Note: If you […]
travellemming.com
Where to Stay in Tampa (Best Places By a Local)
I’m a Tampa local and I’m here to help you decide where to stay in Tampa. In this guide, I’ll break down the best places to stay in Tampa, and then we’ll cover the best neighborhoods and areas for your stay. There are many amazing people,...
Tampa Bay Weekend: Holiday markets, shopping & twinkling lights
It's going to be a fun, busy weekend here in the Tampa Bay area, with holiday celebrations kicking off even before Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving turkey trots across the Tampa Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Thanksgiving is less than one week away so before you start licking your chops to gobble down a Thanksgiving feast, let's explore the many turkey trots around the Tampa Bay area. A turkey trot is a footrace held on or around Thanksgiving Day. Events range...
Michelin-starred chef serving hot dogs at Sparkman Wharf, La Sétima Club debuts in Ybor City, and more Tampa Bay foodie news
And there's still time to make Thanksgiving reservations at several Tampa Bay restaurants.
995qyk.com
9 Florida Doughnut Shops Make Yelp’s Best in America List
One Tampa doughnut shop made Yelp’s Top 100 US Donut Shops in America list for 2022. But it might not be the one you’re thinking. I’m pretty partial to the doughnuts at Datz / Dough in Tampa, but when I’ve asked listeners about their favorite, inevitably Fray’s Donut House is the one I hear the most. But neither made Yelp’s Top 100 in America list. Here are the top 9 Florida spots for a great doughnut according to the reviews site.
businessobserverfl.com
Giant jet boat's debut makes waves
Tampa’s Yacht Starship, a company that operates dinner-cruise boats in Tampa and Clearwater, as well as a water-taxi service in downtown Tampa, has added a new vessel to its fleet — and you won’t be dining and dancing on this one. The Bay Rocket, a massive jet...
Hotbins opens first store in Tampa
A newly-opened store in Tampa is sending shoppers on a frenzy to find good deals at low prices, and you never quite know what you’ll find inside.
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa karaoke DJ gets pinched for fraudulent crab-fishing business
Robert Humphrey Jr. of Tampa has been found guilty of a fraudulent investment scheme that scammed nine people, most of whom were elderly, out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, netting him a sentence of 10 years of probation. According to a news release from Florida’s Office of Financial Regulation,...
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | November 18-20
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 18-20), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: The beach on Treasure Island is coming to life this weekend! Sanding Ovations will feature master sculptors turning piles of sand and buckets of water into world-class art. The theme this year is “Once Upon A Time” and admission to the sand festival is free. Enjoy the sand art, beach food court, beer garden, and the arts and crafts marketplace. Fireworks will light up the sky on Saturday night. The event runs November 17-20 with an encore weekend November 26-27.
Florida's largest beer garden calls Bradenton brewery home
One of Bradenton's first craft breweries is tucked away off 9th Street in an old car dealership. Motorworks, a fitting name, is 27,000 square feet.
813area.com
Experience the Exquisiteness of Food at Wiregrass Mall in Tampa
An open-air mall right in the heart of Tampa offers all kinds of exquisiteness for food, shopping, and lifestyle. You know we are talking about the picturesque Wiregrass Mall, right?. With over 800,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, and entertainment, Wiregrass Mall is a true gathering place for locals and...
businessobserverfl.com
The sky's the limit for downtown St. Pete's new crown jewel
At 515 feet and 46 stories, 400 Central will not only be tall — really tall — but it'll also set a new standard for design and amenities. Taking the place of downtown St. Petersburg’s “cheese grater” buildings, 400 Central, when completed in spring 2025, will, at 515 feet, be the tallest residential tower on Florida’s Gulf Coast and will dramatically reshape the St. Pete skyline. The 46-story mixed-use development will boast 301 one- to four-bedroom units, a glass-enclosed observatory on the 46th floor and several penthouses, along with 35,000 square feet of amenities and a “dedicated lifestyle coordinator.”
Group launches billboard campaign to fight antisemitism in Tampa
The billboard is hot pink with white text and is meant to grab attention. It reads, 'Can a billboard end antisemitism? No. But you're not a billboard.'
luxury-houses.net
One of The Most Significant Beachfront Properties on The Entire Gulf Coast in Sarasota Seeking for $16.8 Million
8218 Sanderling Road Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 8218 Sanderling Rd, Sarasota, Florida is a private resort-like compound with over 300 feet of direct beachfront rests on over 4-acres between the tranquil blue Gulf of Mexico waters and the quiet banks of Heron Lagoon in the Sanderling Club. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8218 Sanderling Road, please contact Joel Schemmel (Phone: 941-587-4894) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
cltampa.com
The best ways to see Christmas lights in Tampa Bay this holiday season
Nov. 25 - Jan. 1. Tropicana Field is yet again hosting Enchant Christmas, featuring a Christmas light maze, ice skating, and a market with holiday treats and drinks. Don’t miss your chance to meet Santa! Tickets start at $20 for children and $35 for adults. 333 S Franklin St.,...
Bay News 9
Meet the family that runs the Croc Encounters reptile sanctuary in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Tending and feeding the many reptiles that live at Croc Encounters in Tampa is how an average morning starts for owners John and Karina Paner, who started the sanctuary back in 2005, building it up from a vacant lot. What You Need To Know. John and...
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 0