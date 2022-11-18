Read full article on original website
Proposed Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club facility at Howelsen Hill gets new life
When city staff advised against approving a land-use agreement between the city and the Steamboat Spring Winter Sports Club in July 2021, it seemed like the program’s hopes for a new strength and conditioning facility near the base of Howelsen Hill were dashed. However, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, City...
More than a dozen high-country counties in Colorado passed affordable housing ballot measures
A housing market with short supply and high demand does not bode well for a local workforce. That truth is evident in Colorado’s High Country, where voters expressed their frustration with the lack of affordable housing and approved a majority of ballot measures aimed at allocating funds to affordable-housing initiatives.
City looks into options that could ease parking pinch for residents of Ski Town Square Condominiums
After getting direction from Steamboat Springs City Council, City Manager Gary Suiter was on the phone Wednesday, Nov. 16, working to make the idea of leasing parking spaces at Emerald Park to residents of the Ski Time Square Condominiums a reality. “This morning my first phone call was with a...
Yampa Valley clinics prepare for psychedelic mushroom mental health therapy
After Colorado voters narrowly passed Proposition 122, or Access to Natural Psychedelic Substances, training is progressing for several clinicians at Minds in Motion integrative care clinic in Steamboat Springs to offer supervised services with psychedelic mushrooms in 2024. Angela Melzer, owner of Minds in Motion, said the state timeline for...
One hurt in Sunday wreck on U.S. 40 in Routt County
A car wreck on U.S. Highway 40 near Rabbit Ears Pass closed the route Sunday morning, Nov. 20, with one driver suffering injuries that were described as serious but not life threatening. According to Colorado State Patrol, initial reports suggest a 19-year-old woman from Steamboat was passing another vehicle on...
Big game habitat seasonal closures begin Dec. 1 in Steamboat Springs area
Multiple areas in the Routt National Forest around Steamboat Springs will be go under a seasonal closure for big game winter range beginning Thursday, Dec. 1. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, mandatory and voluntary closures will be in place from Dec. 1 to April 15 at trailheads and in areas where conflicts between wildlife and people have historically occurred. Approximately, 12,000 acres on the Routt National Forest have a seasonal closure for deer and elk in place.
Brook trout record broken again
Granby resident Tim Daniel broke a 75-year old record by catching a 23.25 inch-long brook trout that weighed 7.84 pounds in Monarch Lake on May 23, but only four months later, Larry Vickers and Matt Smiley of Lake City both caught bigger brook trout a week apart from each other.
Holiday Inn sells, Steamboat Resort readies for opening day: Top stories of the week at SteamboatPilot.com
1. Owner of new BBQ restaurant hopes experience, passion will be start of new Oak Creek tradition. Dana Christensen is hoping her homegrown recipes, Texas-style barbecue and a tradition of good food inspired by her grandmother will bring new life to Main Street in Oak Creek and plant the seeds for another long-running South Routt tradition.
Open enrollment assistance available at Yampa Valley Medical Center
Financial counselors at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center are now certified to assist individuals with insurance enrollment. Open enrollment began Nov. 1 on Connect for Health Colorado, the state’s health insurance exchange that allows people to choose from a variety of plans that will begin Jan. 1. The Connect...
Website dubs Colorado spot one of best RV parks for 2023
According to a blog that's all about life on the road, one of the top destinations for an RV trip is right in Colorado. Traveling Lifestyle's list of 'top 5 outdoor destinations,' which focused on spots catering to RVs, listed the 'Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains' site as one of the country's best spots. With RV sites here starting at just $65 per night, Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains sounds like a spot worth checking out during a road trip.
Colorado town to hit -13 degrees overnight, single-digit temps expected across the state
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Coloradans across the state are in for a frigid Friday night, with temperatures in most areas expected to plummet into the single digits. The service is also calling for some regions to dip into the negatives, with the town of Walden notably forecasted...
Routt County real estate sales eclipse $21M from Nov. 11-17
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $21.9 million across 17 sales for the week of Nov. 11-17. Property Description: 1,356-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit 101, Building A at Burgess Creek Townhouses. Last sold for $320,000 in 2005. 23335 Postrider Trail. Seller: Caroline H. Wellford. Buyer: Gay Stoeffler...
SSWSC’s Turkey Jam marks the start of the winter season
To kick off the winter season and celebrate the snowsports community, the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club is hosting Turkey Jam at Howelsen Hill on Monday, Nov. 21. The Turkey Jam is a community rail jam event open to the public and completely free to join. Participants 15 years and under can ride from 11 a.m. to noon while those 16 and over will hop on from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Will Steamboat see more snow before opening day at the resort and Howelsen?
Steamboat Resort’s opening day on Wednesday, Nov. 23 is fast approaching, but it’s not yet close enough for an accurate forecast, said local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth. As of Saturday, Nov. 19, there was a solid chance for snow Wednesday evening through Thanksgiving morning. However, just a day earlier, that chance wasn’t looking so good. So, it’s still hard to say if there will be snow on opening week.
Routt County United Way Community Thanksgiving Dinner from 1-5 p.m. Nov. 24
Routt County United Way’s tradition of hosting a Community Thanksgiving Dinner has been brinigng the community and families together to enjoy a meal for more than 25 years. Everyone is welcome to join Routt County United from 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at the Steamboat Springs Community Center, 1605 Lincoln Ave., for the beautiful turkey dinner with home-cooked traditional sides.
Adult sports begins winter season
Winter adult sports offered through City of Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation have begun with ice hockey leagues starting Nov. 8 for all three levels. The league will run through March with games Sunday through Thursday at Howelsen Ice Arena. Also at Howelsen Ice Arena will be the curling league...
Girls hockey tournament proves Steamboat’s love for the game
The Steamboat Springs Youth Hockey Association has seen an uptick in girl participation. In an effort to continue this growth, Steamboat hosts what SSYHA director Ryan Dingle calls the “biggest and best girls hockey tournament in the state.”. The Adele Dombrowski Mountain Divas Tournament is named in honor of...
