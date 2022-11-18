ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WEAR

Deputies: Milton woman arrested for stabbing 1 person in Pace

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman for a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital Saturday afternoon in Pace. 32-year-old Monique Garner, of Milton, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and burglary with assault - battery. According to...
MILTON, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola PD to deliver Thanksgiving groceries to local families

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - For the third year, Pensacola Police Department will be delivering all the groceries needed for a basic Thanksgiving meal to a number of local families during the week of Thanksgiving. PPD officers will be delivering the Thanksgiving groceries 29 families in the community, totaling 141 individuals,...
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Police need help identifying downtown Mobile shooting suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were in the downtown area of the 200 block of Dauphin Street when they heard a gunshot. Officers were flagged down by a male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Reportedly the victim heard gunshots and realized he had been shot in the foot. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. This is an ongoing investigation.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile officer shoots dog due to ‘aggressive behavior’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile police officer shot a dog Thursday morning after the dog was allegedly being aggressive, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officials said the officer was investigating a report of a suspicious person at an abandoned home on Old Pascagoula Road when he first encountered the dog. The […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Deadly single-car crash in Fairhope: Police

UPDATE (2:45 p.m.): The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released more details in reference to the deadly crash in Fairhope Saturday morning. Cameron J. Buchanan, 21, of Fairhope, died when his car left the road and struck a tree. Troopers said Buchanan was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Buchanan was driving […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fairhope PD: Man hospitalized in critical condition after assault

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope Police Department is investigating an assault in the D’Estrehan Subdivision that left a man in critical condition. The assault stemmed from a dispute between two adult male family members, police said Saturday. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Suspect surrenders after hours-long standoff in Lillian

UPDATE: The standoff in Lillian has ended after a man who had barricaded himself in his parents’ home on Pine Ridge Drive surrendered. Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack said the suspect, 24-year-old Raymond Paul Teal, surrendered after authorities fired two rounds of tear gas into the residence.
LILLIAN, AL
utv44.com

Police identify woman killed in Chickasaw shooting

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — The woman shot several times Thursday night while sitting inside of a Chickasaw home has died, according to the Chickasaw Police Department. Police identified her as 21-year-old Kimberly Robles. Chickasaw Police and the Mobile County Sheriff's Office were at the scene on 3rd Avenue Thursday...
CHICKASAW, AL
WEAR

Male victim hospitalized after shooting on Michigan Avenue in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A male victim was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Michigan Avenue Thursday night. The shooting happened near the 800 block of Michigan Avenue at around 6:38 p.m. Escambia County deputies responded to Boswell Road where they located the victim with a gunshot wound.
WKRG News 5

2 students arrested in Daphne Middle School threat, 1 released: Police

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Daphne Police Department announced they arrested two female students in relation to a school threat Thursday. According to officials, a note was found in the bathroom threatening to “shoot up” the school. DMS was not put on lockdown during the investigation; however, increased law enforcement was at the […]
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Crews battle 2 fires in Baldwin County Friday night

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple crews worked to put out two separate fires in Baldwin County Friday night. In the first call, the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, and Daphne Fire Department were dispatched around 10:17 p.m. to an attic fire on Second Street, according to Fairhope VFD. While the units were en route, another call came in around 10:20 p.m. for an active chimney fire on Baldwin County 104. Crews from each department extinguish both fires before 2 a.m. Saturday.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL

