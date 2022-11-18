Read full article on original website
WEAR
Deputies: Milton woman arrested for stabbing 1 person in Pace
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman for a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital Saturday afternoon in Pace. 32-year-old Monique Garner, of Milton, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and burglary with assault - battery. According to...
WEAR
Officials: 1 person taken to hospital after truck crashes into Fort Walton Beach home
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was reportedly taken to the hospital after a truck crashed into a residence in Fort Walton Beach early Sunday morning. According to the Fort Walton Beach Fire Department, crew members received a call about a single-vehicle accident with possible entrapment at a home around 4:30 a.m.
Foley fire leaves family of 7 homeless and without all their belongings
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Around 7 p.m. Thursday evening, a mom and her six kids had no idea what was about to happen. Ebony Lopez Munoz was doing her motherly duties around her house on Coby Lane before getting her kids ready for bed. “We lit our fireplace and I was cleaning and then my […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola PD to deliver Thanksgiving groceries to local families
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - For the third year, Pensacola Police Department will be delivering all the groceries needed for a basic Thanksgiving meal to a number of local families during the week of Thanksgiving. PPD officers will be delivering the Thanksgiving groceries 29 families in the community, totaling 141 individuals,...
WEAR
Report: Florida man shoots two buses full of Niceville daycare children with gel pellets
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Florida man was arrested in Okaloosa County for shooting two school buses full of daycare children with gel pellets. 23-year-old John Henderson, of Ponce de Leon, is charged with shooting a missile into a dwelling, vehicle, building, or aircraft. According to an arrest report, Henderson...
utv44.com
Police need help identifying downtown Mobile shooting suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were in the downtown area of the 200 block of Dauphin Street when they heard a gunshot. Officers were flagged down by a male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Reportedly the victim heard gunshots and realized he had been shot in the foot. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. This is an ongoing investigation.
Pensacola woman punched in the face, has bleach poured on her, 1 arrested: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly punching a woman in the face and pouring bleach on her in June, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Ricko Eugene Jenkins, 35, was charged with obstructing justice and aggravated battery, on Nov. 15. On June 19, 2022, deputies said they […]
Mobile officer shoots dog due to ‘aggressive behavior’
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile police officer shot a dog Thursday morning after the dog was allegedly being aggressive, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officials said the officer was investigating a report of a suspicious person at an abandoned home on Old Pascagoula Road when he first encountered the dog. The […]
Deadly single-car crash in Fairhope: Police
UPDATE (2:45 p.m.): The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released more details in reference to the deadly crash in Fairhope Saturday morning. Cameron J. Buchanan, 21, of Fairhope, died when his car left the road and struck a tree. Troopers said Buchanan was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Buchanan was driving […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope PD: Man hospitalized in critical condition after assault
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope Police Department is investigating an assault in the D’Estrehan Subdivision that left a man in critical condition. The assault stemmed from a dispute between two adult male family members, police said Saturday. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was...
The Holley House Bed and Breakfast holds rich history for Escambia County
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Holley House Bed and Breakfast is a charming combination of hospitality and history. Behind every door, there’s a story told by innkeeper and owner Deborah George. “Most people that were born in this county were either born here or at home, or maybe down behind the courthouse at the other […]
Second person charged for the 2021 murder of Pace 14-year-old
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 21-year-old was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail, Nov. 17, and charged with the 2021 murder of 14-year-old Cody Walker. Issac Cameron Daniels, 21, of Vestavia Hills, Ala., was originally arrested on Nov. 9, in Jefferson County, Ala. He was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail […]
Explosion at Escambia Co. oil facility, 1 dead, 1 injured
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An explosion at an oil facility in north Escambia killed one and injured another on Friday, according to county officials. Escambia County EMS and Fire Rescue responded to a call at Fannie and Carnley Roads at an oil facility in the northern part of Escambia County at 1:27 p.m., Friday, […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspect surrenders after hours-long standoff in Lillian
UPDATE: The standoff in Lillian has ended after a man who had barricaded himself in his parents’ home on Pine Ridge Drive surrendered. Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack said the suspect, 24-year-old Raymond Paul Teal, surrendered after authorities fired two rounds of tear gas into the residence.
utv44.com
Police identify woman killed in Chickasaw shooting
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — The woman shot several times Thursday night while sitting inside of a Chickasaw home has died, according to the Chickasaw Police Department. Police identified her as 21-year-old Kimberly Robles. Chickasaw Police and the Mobile County Sheriff's Office were at the scene on 3rd Avenue Thursday...
A ‘Miracle’ delivery: 10-year-old helps deliver baby sister
Delivering a baby is not for everyone, but do not tell that to 10-year-old Miracle Moore.
WEAR
Male victim hospitalized after shooting on Michigan Avenue in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A male victim was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Michigan Avenue Thursday night. The shooting happened near the 800 block of Michigan Avenue at around 6:38 p.m. Escambia County deputies responded to Boswell Road where they located the victim with a gunshot wound.
WALA-TV FOX10
Causey Middle School teacher injured trying to break up fight, officials say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A female teacher was injured trying to break up a fight Friday at Causey Middle School, according to the Mobile County Public School System. One of the children involved in the fight was taken to Strickland Youth Center, according to the Mobile Police Department. The teacher...
2 students arrested in Daphne Middle School threat, 1 released: Police
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Daphne Police Department announced they arrested two female students in relation to a school threat Thursday. According to officials, a note was found in the bathroom threatening to “shoot up” the school. DMS was not put on lockdown during the investigation; however, increased law enforcement was at the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Crews battle 2 fires in Baldwin County Friday night
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple crews worked to put out two separate fires in Baldwin County Friday night. In the first call, the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, and Daphne Fire Department were dispatched around 10:17 p.m. to an attic fire on Second Street, according to Fairhope VFD. While the units were en route, another call came in around 10:20 p.m. for an active chimney fire on Baldwin County 104. Crews from each department extinguish both fires before 2 a.m. Saturday.
