Okeechobee County, FL

cw34.com

Woman arrested after attacking mother, threatening deputies with knife

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is behind bars after threatening a caregiver, attacking her mother, and charging sheriff's deputies with a knife on Wednesday. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said its Crisis Negotiation Team was called in after reports of a potential hostage situation on S.E. 28th Street in Treasure Island. The call claimed a caregiver was being held in the home of a patient and was threatened with a firearm.
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
WESH

Brevard County deputies looking for missing Palm Bay newborn

PALM BAY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a baby, barely a week old, that has not been seen since Tuesday. 9-day-old Ryder Stroud was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the area of the 3300 block of Vista Oaks Circle in Palm Bay. He is described as white and bald.
PALM BAY, FL
cw34.com

Roads closed following accident in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office has issued a traffic advisory following an accident. The accident took place at highway 710 and 714. Martin County Sheriff's Office has closed the roads to all traffic and advise drivers to find an alternative route.
treasurecoast.com

Missing father from Vero Beach found dead

Police found 58-year-old Robert Bridges dead on Thursday morning. Investigators have not said where they found his body, and the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner. Here is the information from the Vero Beach Police. Press Release. Missing Person-Robert Bridges (VBPD Case#2022002160) On 11/14/2022, officers with...
VERO BEACH, FL
treasurecoast.com

PSLPD: Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle

Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)-The Port St. Lucie Police have reported that a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle this morning. At 1:40am this morning, PSLPD responded to the 2900-Blk of SW Savona Blvd regarding a vehicle crash. Preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Malibu traveling south on SW Savona Blvd struck a pedestrian that was walking south in the roadway.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
veronews.com

Crime Blotter: Nov. 16

Spencer Dashon Faison, 30, of the 2200 block of 55th Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Released Wednesday on $16,000 bond; Charge(s): aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest without violence. Arrest and booking reports are compiled through information provided by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. Note – those listed...
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Couple caught shoplifting at Walmart with children

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man and woman are accused of shoplifting with three young children at a Walmart in Vero Beach. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office arrested 33-year-old Shetarra Denise Taylor and 28-year-old Zachary Wilfredo Feliciano on charges of shoplifting and retail theft earlier this month.
VERO BEACH, FL

