cw34.com
Woman arrested after attacking mother, threatening deputies with knife
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is behind bars after threatening a caregiver, attacking her mother, and charging sheriff's deputies with a knife on Wednesday. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said its Crisis Negotiation Team was called in after reports of a potential hostage situation on S.E. 28th Street in Treasure Island. The call claimed a caregiver was being held in the home of a patient and was threatened with a firearm.
Alleged Jerry Thomas Elementary School incident fabricated, police say
Jupiter police said Saturday that the alleged incident involving an eleven-year-old girl who was grabbed by an unknown man while walking home from Jerry Thomas Elementary School was fabricated.
foxsports640.com
Two women hospitalized after altercation in Ft. Pierce
(FORT PIERCE, FL) – Two women were rushed to the hospital after they were involved in an altercation in Fort Pierce on Friday night. Officers with the Fort Pierce Police…
Police: Alleged incident involving Jupiter girl, man fabricated
Jupiter police said Saturday that the alleged incident involving an 11-year-old girl who was grabbed by an unknown man while walking home from Jerry Thomas Elementary School was fabricated.
cw34.com
USPS delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A USPS delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in Port St. Lucie on Saturday. The robbery occurred around 4:30 p.m. at Grove Park Apartments. The victim was not injured. Police say the suspect got away on foot and possibly left the area in...
WESH
Brevard County deputies looking for missing Palm Bay newborn
PALM BAY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a baby, barely a week old, that has not been seen since Tuesday. 9-day-old Ryder Stroud was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the area of the 3300 block of Vista Oaks Circle in Palm Bay. He is described as white and bald.
WSVN-TV
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 1-week-old boy out of Brevard County
PALM BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities are searching for a baby who went missing in Brevard County and may be in the company of two adults. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Saturday night issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for 1-week-old Ryder Stroud. The infant was last...
cw34.com
Chief Deputy: Remains found in Fort Pierce belong to a man, there for up to a month
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office are investigating human remains found in Fort Pierce on Thursday. The remains were found north of the intersection of St. Lucie Boulevard and Taylor Dairy Road. Deputies said area where the body was found isn't heavily trafficked.
cw34.com
Roads closed following accident in Okeechobee County
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office has issued a traffic advisory following an accident. The accident took place at highway 710 and 714. Martin County Sheriff's Office has closed the roads to all traffic and advise drivers to find an alternative route.
treasurecoast.com
Missing father from Vero Beach found dead
Police found 58-year-old Robert Bridges dead on Thursday morning. Investigators have not said where they found his body, and the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner. Here is the information from the Vero Beach Police. Press Release. Missing Person-Robert Bridges (VBPD Case#2022002160) On 11/14/2022, officers with...
Florida child fought off would-be kidnapper while walking home from school, police say
An 11-year-old in Florida had to fight off a would-be kidnapper Thursday afternoon while on the way home from school, according to police.
wogx.com
Newborn baby missing in Florida could be traveling with 2 adults, deputies say
PALM BAY, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued on Saturday for 1-week-old Ryder Stroud of Palm Bay. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Ryder has been missing since Tuesday and was last seen in the 3300 block of Vista Oaks Circle. The baby could be with...
cw34.com
3 suspects arrested, 1 being questioned after 19 French bulldogs stolen, 13 still missing
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police raided two homes and arrested three of four suspects after 19 French bulldogs were stolen from a home in Port St. Lucie. The dogs were said to be worth $100,000 and they were taken from a home along SW Fenway Road in the middle of the day on Friday, Nov. 4.
fox35orlando.com
4 people facing charges after 19 French bulldogs stolen from Florida home
PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla. - Four people accused of stealing 19 French bulldogs from a Port St. Lucie home on Nov. 4 are facing charges, according to police. Officers have recovered six of the puppies, but 13 are still missing. Authorities issued a search warrant for the home of 19-year-old...
treasurecoast.com
PSLPD: Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle
Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)-The Port St. Lucie Police have reported that a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle this morning. At 1:40am this morning, PSLPD responded to the 2900-Blk of SW Savona Blvd regarding a vehicle crash. Preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Malibu traveling south on SW Savona Blvd struck a pedestrian that was walking south in the roadway.
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: Nov. 16
Spencer Dashon Faison, 30, of the 2200 block of 55th Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Released Wednesday on $16,000 bond; Charge(s): aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest without violence. Arrest and booking reports are compiled through information provided by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. Note – those listed...
WPBF News 25
Multiple agencies respond to migrants at South Causeway Beach in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — U.S. Border Patrol, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office and the Fort Pierce Police Department responded to migrants fleeing a vessel on South Causeway Beach Thursday. The agencies responded to the scene near the South Bridge around 5:30 p.m. Officials say 25 people were on a...
Police: Girl walking home from school gets away after man grabs her
Police have an increased presence at a Jupiter elementary school, one day after an 11-year-old girl was grabbed by an unidentified man while walking home from school.
Migrants treated for dehydration, lack of food after landing in Fort Pierce
Twenty-five migrants are in federal custody after their vessel ran into a boat ramp in Fort Pierce on Thursday evening.
cw34.com
Couple caught shoplifting at Walmart with children
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man and woman are accused of shoplifting with three young children at a Walmart in Vero Beach. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office arrested 33-year-old Shetarra Denise Taylor and 28-year-old Zachary Wilfredo Feliciano on charges of shoplifting and retail theft earlier this month.
