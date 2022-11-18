ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Musician iLe condemns colonization and Puerto Rico's political limbo on new album

Amna Nawaz: As the 2022 Latin Grammys are held tonight, we look at a leading voice in Puerto Rico and beyond. Jeffrey Brown talks to Latin Grammy winner iLe, who is addressing the challenges of her homeland, still suffering from the recent Hurricane Fiona and lacking true representation in U.S. politics.
Maui Luaus: 9 Best Hawaiian Luaus on the Island

If you are going to Hawaii, the one thing you need to do in Maui is to check out a luau. You’ll hear the word everywhere since practically everyone will try to convince you to go. And for good reason. Imagine arching palms with the backdrop of splashing waves, tiki torches flickering into the orange hues of the sun setting and the sound of a ceremonial conch shell blow.
HAWAII STATE
R.A. Heim

Payment up to $750 coming to some Rhode Island residents

man counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) How does an additional $750 sound right now before the holiday season? Well, that's exactly what may Rhode Island families will be receiving in a program announced by Governor McKee. Rhode Island taxpayers might be eligible for a one-time Child Tax Rebate payment of $250 per child up to a maximum of three children (maximum $750).
This Puerto Rican green energy company offers alternative solution to the faulty grid

Puerto Rico has a power problem. In September of 2017, Hurricane Maria wiped out the power grid on the island and left residents in the dark for almost a year. Since the storm, things haven’t improved much. Luma, a Canadian owned energy company, signed a $115 million dollar contract in June of 2021 to take over the Puerto Rican grid, and since then, they’ve managed to raise the price of energy seven times and increase the frequency of blackouts.
Student hosted panel to aid hurricane victims

Students of Niles North hosted The Hurricane Ian Relief Panel after school on Nov. 9. Climate Change, LatinX, and Who club came together to inform the community about the environmental damages of hurricanes and the people of Puerto Rico who are in need of resources like food after the devastation of back-to-back tropical storms.
ICYMI – 5.4 Magnitude earthquake hits Texas, Harris County Judge responds to election issues, Nancy Pelosi steps down from Democratic leadership, Houston Zoo welcomes new cougar cubs

Reports of a 5.4 Magnitude earthquake hit West Texas on Wednesday afternoon. The earthquake, now the third strongest in Texas history, is still being investigated by experts. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo addressed problems around Houston on Election Day that included paper ballot shortages and delayed openings of polling locations. Hidalgo waved off an unfolding investigation by state police as political.
HOUSTON, TX
Home sales off 40 percent in two years

The number of single-family homes sold in Rhode Island in October was nearly 40 percent less than two years ago, while house prices remained relatively steady this year, although up more than 17 percent from October 2020, according to the Rhode Island State-Wide Multiple Listing Service. According to the organization’s...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Who has the Best Blueberry Pancakes on Long Island?

Want a delicious sweet blueberry pancake on Long Island. We got the list!. Thomas's Ham & Eggery Diner - The blueberry lemon ricotta pancakes hit the spot at this spot. Where: 325 Old Country Rd, Carle Place, (516) 333-3060. Toast - Three locations to tame your blueberry pancake crave. Where:...
Even in heavily blue Broward, DeSantis’s results gave Republicans reason to cheer and Democrats cause for alarm

Looking at a map of Florida election results, Broward County looks like a blue oasis for Democrats in the Republican red state of Florida. But a closer look at the 2022 midterm elections shows it’s somewhat of a mirage — and an ominous sign for any Democrat who thinks their party has a shot at winning statewide elections in the foreseeable future. Broward is one of only five Florida counties, ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

