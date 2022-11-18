ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

calleochonews.com

No NW 17th Avenue bridge until 2023?

The historic NW 17th Avenue bridge rehabilitation will start right after the 2022 hurricane season ends. The Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works has extended the closure of NW 17th Avenue Bridge known as a Bascule Bridge for critical repairs. Miami-Dade County bridge maintenance staff identified various deficiencies...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

REMINDER: Tonight Is City Of Boca Raton Holiday Lighting Ceremony

Expect Traffic Issues In, Around Mizner Park All Evening. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A quick reminder to anyone wanting to take part in the City of Boca Raton holiday lighting festivities, or anyone who thinks they’re going to easily get in and out […]
BOCA RATON, FL
NewPelican

Four developers eyeing city’s land in FAU Research Park

Deerfield Beach – Four south Florida real estate developers are vying for four city-owned acres on Southwest 10 Street and Southwest 11 Way, the last parcel remaining in the FAU Research and Development Park. On Wednesday, they appeared before a city evaluation committee that rated their presentations which are...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

A new day for Broward school board requires a new chairman | Editorial

Ron DeSantis had a resounding re-election victory as governor. But he should no longer be de facto chairman of the Broward County School Board, where his five appointees, accountable to him and not voters, have controlled the agenda since August. The governor’s School Board stand-in has been Torey Alston, one of five DeSantis appointees. After Tuesday, Alston will be the last one standing. The ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It’s my reality show’: Broward superintendent’s firing caps off 3 months of School Board drama

When Kevin Tynan’s name is called, silence fills the room for 20 seconds. Putting his arms behind his head to stretch, he shares, “I didn’t think I would be the deciding vote.” After a final long pause, he votes ... “yes.” Audible gasps follow as the audience looks stunned that Broward’s schools superintendent has been fired. The dramatic moment marked the climax of three months of change, ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

South Florida Roundup Transit Breakdown From Miami-Dade To West Palm Beach

Downtown Miami will soon have access to a Tri-Rail station that will allow people to travel from Riviera Beach in Palm Beach County back to downtown with no transfers. That has been made possible by an agreement between Brightline and Florida East Coast Railway with the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority to begin training and testing to bring Tri-Rail services to MiamiCentral Station.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
travelexperta.com

Christmas in West Palm Beach at City Place

What is City Place West Palm Beach Florida? Good question. Up until a couple of years ago, I thought it was just the center of West Palm Beach. Technically, it is. But it’s way more fun than just a center! It’s a huge area with tons of cool, funky stores, delicious restaurants, a movie theater that resembles an Austrian Opera House, and places for comedy shows, concerts, and just so much more!
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Looking for a less expensive, less stressful way to get to Miami? Tri-Rail makes strides toward downtown service

For more than three decades, Tri-Rail has provided South Floridians with a cheap commute among Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties. But one nonstop link to a key destination always has eluded commuters: downtown Miami. Up until now, southbound passengers have had to change trains at a transfer station south of Hialeah, and take the elevated MetroRail system for the final leg. Now, ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Millions in Broward tax dollars to shift from public schools to charter schools

The Broward School Board voted Tuesday to give additional tax dollars to charter schools — even as some opposed the idea when public schools are in need. Broward School Board member Kevin Tynan made the proposal to consider using discretionary tax dollars — generally earmarked for construction, maintenance, technology such as tablets and software, and school buses — to help fund charter schools. ...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The new, unconventional I-95 exit at Glades Road will finally debut in Boca Raton next year

A massive first-of-its-kind project in Palm Beach County, the new diverging diamond interchange at Glades Road, will transform the way people enter and exit the freeway. But drivers will have to wait just a little bit longer before the unique roadway is unveiled. To help people entering and exiting I-95, the busy Boca Raton interchange is being revamped into an unconventional, yet increasingly ...
BOCA RATON, FL
Talk Media

Spitfire Farm Hosts ‘Thanksgiving Break’ Equestrian Camp in Coconut Creek

Spitfire Farm, the Coconut Creek equestrian facility beloved by local horse riders, is accepting participants for two upcoming camps. Daily riding, horsemanship lessons, nature walks, arts and crafts, and a new, air-conditioned clubhouse await participants at the farm’s “Thanksgiving Break Camp,” held Nov. 21, 22, 23, and 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the farm’s owners.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
myboca.us

Celebrating the Holidays in Boca

Time to celebrate! The holidays are here, and the City of Boca Raton has a variety of festive events and programs the whole family can enjoy this season. Holiday parades, festive nights downtown, a boat parade, and recreation programs are planned through the end of the year. COMMUNITY EVENTS. Experience...
BOCA RATON, FL
Talk Media

Broward Meat & Fish Opens 35,000-Square-Foot Margate Location

After various delays that pushed back a grand opening originally scheduled for late 2021, Broward Meat & Fish has finally opened the doors to its much-anticipated 35,000-square-foot Margate location. On Monday, Broward Meat & Fish celebrated a soft opening of its Margate store located at 3201 North State Road 7,...
MARGATE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Body Found In Boca Bridges Canal

UPDATE: GATOR VEHICLE FELL IN CANAL, BUT NO ONE REPORTED MAN MISSING FOR DAY. Police, Fire Rescue Remain On The Scene Mid-Day In Community On Lyons North of Clint Moore Road. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher COMPLETELY UPDATED AT 4:09 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

Subculture Restaurant Group owner Rodney Mayo files to run for mayor of West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One day before Tuesday's filing deadline, restauranteur Rodney Mayo filed to run for mayor of West Palm Beach, challenging incumbent Keith James. "We want more transparency in government and this is the action plan to get it done," said Mayo from the courtyard of Subculture Coffee, one of the 18 restaurants and bars he owns in South Florida.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Talk Media

Talk Media

